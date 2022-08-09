 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 431 of WW3: Russia's Black Sea Fleet is going to be short a bit of fuel, missiles keep flying into residential areas of Ukraine, and Putin has now made "treason" a life sentence. This is your Sunday Ukraine invasion discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Russia, Black Sea, Crimea, Military intelligence, Sevastopol, Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian forces, Ukrainian military intelligence official  
•       •       •

Harlee
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight
1 hour ago  
How the war in Ukraine has forever changed the children in one kindergarten class.
 
Medic Zero
1 hour ago  
.

So, the Poles have hung a bunch of posters like this on the fence outside the russian embassy in Warsaw:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Bunch more later, when I'm not on mobile.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Is Putin wrong here? Treason should be a life sentence. It should be a hard crime to prosecute. He has an obviously oppressive regime and plays fast and loose with the definition, but he's not wrong. TFG should be in for life.
 
Father_Jack
1 hour ago  

gaslight: How the war in Ukraine has forever changed the children in one kindergarten class.


makes me want to smash an orcs face in
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
The oil base that caught fire in Crimea provided fuel to Russian ships that launched missiles over Ukraine

This was reported in the General Staff.

"As a result of yesterday's large-scale fire that broke out at an oil depot near Kozacha Bay, 10 tanks with oil products, with a total capacity of about 40 thousand tons, were destroyed by fire. In this connection, panicked rumors about the inability of Russian air defense to ensure the safety of its own strategic objects," the morning report noted.

Also, the General Staff reported that sensing the beginning of the so-called "hot holiday season" in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian servicemen began to write vacation reports, which indicate the places where it will be held on the territory of continental Russia.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
In the epicenter of hostilities Bakhmut and Maryinka, - the General Staff

the Russians continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiiv, and Marin areas. There, our defenders repelled 58 enemy attacks.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning:

📍 Sumshchyna
At night and in the morning, the Russians shelled the border communities 9 times. 57 explosions were recorded.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
The occupiers hiat Nikopol itself with heavy artillery: the shelling damaged seven private houses and the same number of farm buildings, a greenhouse, a car, a minibus, and power lines. There were no casualties.

📍 Zaporizhzhia region
Yesterday, law enforcement officers received 6 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and civil infrastructure facilities in the Vasylivskyi, Zaporizhzhya and Pologivskyi districts as a result of enemy attacks.

📍 Kherson Region
the Russian occupiers shelled populated areas of the Kherson region 27 times. Yesterday, one person was killed and another was injured due to Russian aggression.

📍 Daughter
On April 28, Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Toretsk. Another 11 people in the region were injured.

📍 Kharkiv region
This morning, the Russian occupiers struck the center of Kupyansk with an anti-aircraft missile system. A private house, garages were damaged, there were fires. 4 cars were destroyed. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  

Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

Since the first days of the war - and not only since February 24, but also since 2014 - border guards have been bravely defending Ukraine. They were the first to meet the enemy on the state border and engage in battle with enemy forces. Real heroes who have successfully completed and continue to complete hundreds and hundreds of combat missions.

Thank you, warriors, for your resilience and strength that you show every day, every hour, every moment.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
In Luhansk region, the occupiers force "budget workers" to work instead of air defense

The head of the OVA reported that the Russian occupiers are introducing such "preventive" measures after several fires at bases and oil storage facilities and other troubles in the occupied territories.

"Instead of air defense or EW stations on the streets, in particular in Rovenki and Dovzhansk, employees of the budget sector will be brought out. During the next two weeks, regular groups will patrol the sky, looking for drones," said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk OVA.
 
Fungal Infection
1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: .

So, the Poles have hung a bunch of posters like this on the fence outside the russian embassy in Warsaw:

[Fark user image 425x566]

Bunch more later, when I'm not on mobile.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
The oil base that caught fire in Crimea provided fuel for Russian ships that launched missiles over Ukraine. This was reported in the General Staff. "As a result of yesterday's large-scale fire that broke out at an oil depot near Kozacha Bay, 10...
💥 The explosions in occupied Crimea are preparations for a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces
Natalya Humenyuk, the spokeswoman of OK "Pivden", told about this on the air of the telethon.
"The fact that the enemy's logistics are undermined is one of the elements of preparation for the powerful active actions of the Defense Forces, we have been saying for a long time. And this work is preparatory to a broad, full-scale offensive, which everyone expects. Therefore, the enemy feels that he has been undermined resources and begins to maneuver," she said.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Germany handed over a new aid package to Ukraine, which includes the second IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile complex

This is reported on the website of the German federal government.
The updated list of assistance includes:
8 Zetros trucks;
1 SAM IRIS-T;
2 truck loaders 8x6 with 8 containers.
 
BadCosmonaut
1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: gaslight: How the war in Ukraine has forever changed the children in one kindergarten class.

makes me want to smash an orcs face in


I want to put all the criminals on trial, make them dig their own hole, up against the wall, and make their families watch.

/ I am pacifist.
 
fasahd
1 hour ago  
Russian state TV shows Russia's strike of Uman and reports it as Ukraine's attack on Donbas
Youtube gGSYK8idpzI
 
fasahd
56 minutes ago  
Russian state TV quotes Tucker Carlson blaming the US for Russia's invasion
Youtube 37AceOQ2Q_Q
 
BadCosmonaut
54 minutes ago  
Father_Jack
How Deutschland?  How Foot?
 
fasahd
53 minutes ago  
Russian State Duma deputy urges more countries to get nuclear weapons
Youtube 1DIahOsXBZk
 
notmyjab
53 minutes ago  

fasahd: In Luhansk region, the occupiers force "budget workers" to work instead of air defense

The head of the OVA reported that the Russian occupiers are introducing such "preventive" measures after several fires at bases and oil storage facilities and other troubles in the occupied territories.

"Instead of air defense or EW stations on the streets, in particular in Rovenki and Dovzhansk, employees of the budget sector will be brought out. During the next two weeks, regular groups will patrol the sky, looking for drones," said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk OVA.


They will be armed with sharp pencils.  Well... some of them...  they have to share pencils as a cost-cutting measure.
 
GoldSpider
51 minutes ago  

fasahd: Is Putin wrong here? Treason should be a life sentence. It should be a hard crime to prosecute. He has an obviously oppressive regime and plays fast and loose with the definition, but he's not wrong. TFG should be in for life.


You think it's hard to make a treason charge stick in a fascist regime?
 
fasahd
48 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Father_Jack
How Deutschland?  How Foot?


BC, You don't need to watch all of this. I wound it to a couple lines that I think you'll appreciate. Real leaders allow themselves to be criticized and even laughed at. I know you long for that freedom.

Roy Wood, Jr. COMPLETE REMARKS at 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner (C-SPAN)
Youtube C5m5dIiJMD0
 
philodough
46 minutes ago  
A new mural by C215

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd
42 minutes ago  
Well that was a fark up. Let me try again.

President Biden complete remarks at 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner (C-SPAN)
Youtube bDZ1H4ABmiU
 
ketkarsa
37 minutes ago  
The lashings will continue until morale improves LOL:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RasIanI
37 minutes ago  
"Russia has promised to respond harshly to what it said was Poland's illegal seizure of its embassy school in Warsaw, an act it called a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations."

That moment - as a Russian - when you realize that you're being pushed around by the likes of Poland. 😅
 
farbles
33 minutes ago  
Seems Putin had a bad night.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1760692/putin-breakdown-cancer-drugs

Ha ha ha ha ha. Couldn't happen to a more deserving piece of smegma.

May his death be more horrible than he is and his eternity even more agonizing than his death.
 
Jesterling
32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
31 minutes ago  

farbles: Seems Putin had a bad night.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1760692/putin-breakdown-cancer-drugs

Ha ha ha ha ha. Couldn't happen to a more deserving piece of smegma.

May his death be more horrible than he is and his eternity even more agonizing than his death.


My biggest worry is that he'll try to take a large number of humans with him
 
aungen
26 minutes ago  
When you want to boil orc stew but realize you forgot to gut and clean them, first.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
24 minutes ago  

Jesterling: farbles: Seems Putin had a bad night.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1760692/putin-breakdown-cancer-drugs

Ha ha ha ha ha. Couldn't happen to a more deserving piece of smegma.

May his death be more horrible than he is and his eternity even more agonizing than his death.

My biggest worry is that he'll try to take a large number of humans with him


That ship has sailed.  Just one was too much.
 
tembaarmswide
23 minutes ago  
Good Morning.  Just time for some sunflowers as today is the Russian Dude's weekend too.  The freedom to live and love and raise a family with security and peace are the reason Ukraine must keep fighting, until every Russian goes back to Russia!  Tell your people you love them for all of those who no longer can due to the terrorism of the Russian state.


Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net

Fark user imageView Full Size
img.fark.net

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque
23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* In economic news, the recently victorious revolutionary forces of Comrade Cluck, formerly known as the Rostik's mascot "The Death to the Kulaks Chicken" who triumphed in the recent KFC war were unable to seize Komisar Sandersky's top secret eleven herbs and spices recipe, and have been forced to improvise in the true Bolshevik method. "This new blend of kerosene, brutality, and tears will taste exactly the same, or it's off to the camps with you!" screeched the new Rostik's Chicken spokesperson Irina Klobvaska, while firing an AK-47 over her head. "The People's Revolutionary's Chicken Biscuits shall not be stopped!"

* The ongoing search for generals to replace those lost in Ukraine has identified several possible candidates who demonstrate the skill, initiative, and forward-thinking that the post requires. Sadly, however, the Ministry of Defense has recently learned that the Great Goblin of Goblintown has been assassinated by a sword-wielding madman accompanied by dwarves. The Foreign Ministry has expressed our condolences to our surviving cousins in the Misty Mountains.

* On the very eve of the opening ceremonies of the 2023 Moscow Olympics, the Ministry of Defense has issued a half-hearted warning about the giant, glowing, possibly psychotic Goddess of the Games, with a communique released this morning. "Uh, just so you all know, if that . . . exalted . . . person decides that she is unhappy with how things are working out and wants to take it out on us all, there's not like, uh, much we can do? I mean, our army's already gotten curb stomped and we sold our last working nuke to Best Buy so they could get rid of that flesh worm thing in their employees? If things go pear shaped, my suitcase is packed, is all I'm saying," said a visibly nervous Igor Konashekov, as he looked at the huge, tentacled vagina that was slowly enveloping the Olympic Village. "I mean, honestly, am I crazy or is anyone else seeing this shiat?" At press time, Konashenkov was last seen conferring with Sergei Shoigu in hopes of finding some method of escape.
 
Fungal Infection
23 minutes ago  

farbles: Seems Putin had a bad night.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1760692/putin-breakdown-cancer-drugs

Ha ha ha ha ha. Couldn't happen to a more deserving piece of smegma.

May his death be more horrible than he is and his eternity even more agonizing than his death.


I hope this is true, but the express is slightly worse than the daily fail when it comes to accurate reporting.
 
Public Call Box
20 minutes ago  

Jesterling: farbles: Seems Putin had a bad night.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1760692/putin-breakdown-cancer-drugs

Ha ha ha ha ha. Couldn't happen to a more deserving piece of smegma.

May his death be more horrible than he is and his eternity even more agonizing than his death.

My biggest worry is that he'll try to take a large number of humans with him


That is the only surety in that cruel man's life, is the butcher's bill that will totalled the moment he pops his clogs. I'm fairly confident he's probably over a million victims over his lifetime. Deaths his actions have caused, directly or indirectly.
 
usahole
19 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Jesterling: farbles: Seems Putin had a bad night.

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1760692/putin-breakdown-cancer-drugs

Ha ha ha ha ha. Couldn't happen to a more deserving piece of smegma.

May his death be more horrible than he is and his eternity even more agonizing than his death.

My biggest worry is that he'll try to take a large number of humans with him

That is the only surety in that cruel man's life, is the butcher's bill that will totalled the moment he pops his clogs. I'm fairly confident he's probably over a million victims over his lifetime. Deaths his actions have caused, directly or indirectly.


A modern day Stalin
 
awruk!
17 minutes ago  

Fungal Infection: Medic Zero: .

So, the Poles have hung a bunch of posters like this on the fence outside the russian embassy in Warsaw:

[Fark user image 425x566]

Bunch more later, when I'm not on mobile.

[Fark user image 850x1170]


Google stumbled a bit there:

Caliber/Barrel length: 155 mm / 52 x caliber
Maximum range: 40 km
Rapid fire mode: 3 missiles / 10 s
Intense fire mode: 6 missiles / min over 3 minutes
 
winedrinkingman
8 minutes ago  
With their fuel depo destroyed, it might make things a bit hard to evacuate the Black Sea fleet, should that become necessary.  I mean it is probably overly optimistic to predict the Ukrainians capturing the bulk of the Black Sea fleet in the next few weeks, I think this is really about making sure said fleet isn't able to do anything to mess with the offensive, but it is a fun fantasy.
 
Oneiros
4 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrew

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
4 minutes ago  

notmyjab: fasahd: In Luhansk region, the occupiers force "budget workers" to work instead of air defense

The head of the OVA reported that the Russian occupiers are introducing such "preventive" measures after several fires at bases and oil storage facilities and other troubles in the occupied territories.

"Instead of air defense or EW stations on the streets, in particular in Rovenki and Dovzhansk, employees of the budget sector will be brought out. During the next two weeks, regular groups will patrol the sky, looking for drones," said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk OVA.

They will be armed with sharp pencils.  Well... some of them...  they have to share pencils as a cost-cutting measure.



"One out of two gets a pencil! The one without follows him!
When the one with the pencil gets killed, the one who is following picks up the pencil and writes!"
 
Oneiros
1 minute ago  

winedrinkingman: With their fuel depo destroyed, it might make things a bit hard to evacuate the Black Sea fleet, should that become necessary.  I mean it is probably overly optimistic to predict the Ukrainians capturing the bulk of the Black Sea fleet in the next few weeks, I think this is really about making sure said fleet isn't able to do anything to mess with the offensive, but it is a fun fantasy.


I think we have a former navy oiler in the crowd, who might have some insight into how often shops need to refuel.

I would assume large vessels would have storage for weeks, so they could cross oceans.

(But maybe Ukraine knew that some ships were due for refueling?)
 
