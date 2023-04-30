 Skip to content
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at King's Island the day The Brady Bunch was shooting there and saw them do some walk-through scenes.

Seemed cool at the time.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...I repeatedly kicked the shins of Chip and Dale when I was five at Tokyo Disneyland.

My mom still has the videotape of it.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My memory of it is a little hazy, but that's because it happened at Action Park
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've told this story before, but when I was a teenager my cousin and I went to cedar pointe.  Waited a while for top thrill dragster.  IIRC it launches you at 180? Mph, seagull shiats on me.  Hit me right in the chest.  At that speed it felt like a small child punching me. Wish iat had been caught on one of the cameras, I absolutely would have paid for that.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growing up, my friends and I spent a lot of time at Action Park in New Jersey. It was as wild and crazy a place as was depicted in the documentary Class Action Park.  The wave pool was chaotic, violent and gross, the alpine slide caused so much misery with concrete burns, worse. The place was a ton of fun, until suddenly, it was not. Slowly, more and more buttheads would come with the intention of hurting people.  You could not jump in the Diving Cliffs, because people would jump on top of you, on purpose. You could not go down Surf Hill, because people would aim for you, when you reached the bottom, and so on.  More and more rides became off limits, or were closed. There were fights in lines, and fights in random spots. My friends and I just stopped going, and moved on to other things.  I miss the early days of Action Park, it was outrageous and fun. I don't miss what it became.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rode the Thunderbolt last time I was at Kennywood(age 42) and it didn't feel good.  Learned I'm too old for the best rollercoaster in the world.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't a good day as I had some broken ribs so the folks who wanted to cheer me up by taking me to Magic Mountain might not have been thinking clearly, or more likely they just wanted to go to Magic Mountain. Anyway, I wasn't in a social mood so I split from the group and spent over an hour sitting on a bench watching people get off the ride where they spin you fast so your back is pinned to the wall behind you as they lower the floor. I thought watching people stumble off and puke would cheer me up, but it didn't. Misery didn't love company.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Rode the Thunderbolt last time I was at Kennywood(age 42) and it didn't feel good.  Learned I'm too old for the best rollercoaster in the world.


Yep, I took my kids to Cedar Point last year and I also learned my 50-year old body doesn't like roller coasters anymore. I was sore for 3 days.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poorjon: My memory of it is a little hazy, but that's because it happened at Action Park


.

Totes here for all the Traction Park stories.

.
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poorjon: My memory of it is a little hazy, but that's because it happened at Action Park


So's mine, but I think it might have to do with the LSD I took before I went.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was 4 years old, I threw the quarter on a cake plate at Six Flags Great Adventure and won a stuffed bear that was bigger than me at the time. I played with it throughout my childhood and it was only thrown out about 10 years ago.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvaDewer: I was at King's Island the day The Brady Bunch was shooting there and saw them do some walk-through scenes.

Seemed cool at the time.


Seems pretty cool today. What was Jan like in person?!?!
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Jersey checking in. We would spend our weekends at Action Park in HS in the 90s.

Not an exaggeration, i still have scars, both physical and mental.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got caught cheating at Disneyland. It is a small world after all.
 
Whack-a-Mole [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvaDewer: I was at King's Island the day The Brady Bunch was shooting there and saw them do some walk-through scenes.

Seemed cool at the time.


Mom broface and me got to be extras in "Rollercoaster", at Kings Dominion. Mom got to see George segal, we each got $25 for about 3 hours.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although my favorite action park story....

Action park in the winter was a ski resort. Vernon Valley\Great Gorge at the time.

The crazy concrete alpine sled was run down, what in the winter was a ski slope.

Being NJ, we don't get THAT much snow, so ice, bad coverage, etc, was normal.

I wiped out on that alpine slide in the winter and shredded my arm.

6 months later i slid out on ice on the ski slope, hit the god damn alpine slide which wasn't marked and barely covered, and broke the same farking arm in 2 places.

The rule was if you wanted to go to action park, you had to find 2 people willing to drive, because SOMEONE was getting hurt, and you didn't want it to ruin things for everyone.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And finding 2 people willing to drive was hard, because i swear that place would have sold beer to a toddler.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was an awkward 14 year old boy, still trying to figure girls out, I went to Six Flags with a girl named Lori. We got on the Ferris wheel, and I'm afraid of heights. I put my arm up on the back of the chair out of fear. She thought I was putting a move on her, so she slid closer and we ended up making out on the Ferris wheel the entire time. Up to that point, best day of my life.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got to march with my high school band in the tunnel underneath the Magic Kingdom at Mousewicz.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When I was a kid my father used to work for the Budweiser canning plant at Bush Gardens so he would get me and my best friend passes all the time.

We were there opening day for the Loch Ness Monster coaster. Summer of 1978. First double loop coaster if I remember right. We rode it like 15 times that day.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cedar Point, group of Amish girls were on a water ride, most didn't had bras and I and others got a great view
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Although my favorite action park story....

Action park in the winter was a ski resort. Vernon Valley\Great Gorge at the time.

The crazy concrete alpine sled was run down, what in the winter was a ski slope.

Being NJ, we don't get THAT much snow, so ice, bad coverage, etc, was normal.

I wiped out on that alpine slide in the winter and shredded my arm.

6 months later i slid out on ice on the ski slope, hit the god damn alpine slide which wasn't marked and barely covered, and broke the same farking arm in 2 places.

The rule was if you wanted to go to action park, you had to find 2 people willing to drive, because SOMEONE was getting hurt, and you didn't want it to ruin things for everyone.


Also a good rule for skiing in general

But at least in Virginia, hitting an unmarked / unpadded man-made object placed by the resort could be a chance at a lawsuit actually holding up.  (When that happens, the supervisors go out and photograph the scene for our insurance ... after the patient is taken down, of course)

/ski patrol
//has had to wait with people for hours for someone to come and pick them up
///worst is when it's a bunch of teens and only one is of driving age
////although you feel worse when it's even younger kids because they're all siblings and the oldest gets injured
//also recommends that the person with a manual transmission not be the one driving, for similar reasons
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
My dad taught me to love roller coasters. The first time I was big enough to go on ones with loops we got there when they opened in the morning and closed the park.
 
darinwil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
  I think around 2010 Disney was having one of its (seemingly never ending) anniversary celebrations, and I took the family down to Epcot. My oldest kid and I were waiting in the preshow for a ride called Soaring and one of the line handlers walks in and gets everyones attention. He gave us all a badge that had tabs on it that were skip to the head of the line at all the major attractions. My wife was waiting with our other kid who was to little to get on the ride so she didn't get a badge, but we discovered at the first ride we wanted to go on all we had to do was explain why she didn't get one and they would let her and the other kid on the ride too and as an extra bonus they would only take one tab so we ended up getting to skip ahead on all the rides twice!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: Got caught cheating at Disneyland. It is a small world after all.


This is a goofy farking story.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BeerBear: Cedar Point, group of Amish girls were on a water ride, most didn't had bras and I and others got a great view


Sadly, "bra-less Amish girls" seems to be an underserved niche on the world porn market.
 
ingo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Palisades Park, New Jersey (long gone) on a vacation in the summer of 1967.  The big deal wasn't all the rides, much as I enjoyed them, it was lunch.  That was my first pizza ever.

There really wasn't much in the way of pizza in Tampa back then so I'd only heard about it and seen it on TV.  Here was my chance to try the real thing, so I went' hardcore - anchovy.

Oh yeah, baby.  Heaven on earth.
 
darinwil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
 I dunno if this one is cool, but its my first time at Cedar Point and my dad, aunt, and I are waiting in line for the Magnum since it was the new coaster that year. In line in front of us are these two guys and I dunno if they could just sense that I was nervous or if they overheard us talking but as we got nearer to the platform they start talking to each other loud enough for everyone around them to hear about how they were not feeling so good and that it probably didn't help that they ate creamed corn and oatmeal for breakfast. I remember being so relieved when we got to the platform and the line for the seats that would be in front of us were way longer so we would be on different trains lol.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: BeerBear: Cedar Point, group of Amish girls were on a water ride, most didn't had bras and I and others got a great view

Sadly, "bra-less Amish girls" seems to be an underserved niche on the world porn market.


i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

Here you go
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: BeerBear: Cedar Point, group of Amish girls were on a water ride, most didn't had bras and I and others got a great view

Sadly, "bra-less Amish girls" seems to be an underserved niche on the world porn market.


You just went and checked, didn't you?
My story took place in the wee hours of the morning.  There was a tiny amusement park near my friends' house in rural PA.  One of them had been there earlier that day, and spotted a giant alligator head among the scaffolding and forklifts of the storage area.  We crept across a small railroad bridge that brought us into the storage area, and lifted the fiberglass head, about 7' long back across the bridge and lashed it to the top of their Volvo DL sedan.  Back at the crime lair, we noticed a power cord and plugged it in at which time the eyes lit up and the jaws moved up and down.  We were very satisfied with our acquisition, which made the rounds of various dorm rooms until it passed on to further generations of students.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: Got caught cheating at Disneyland. It is a small world after all.

This is a goofy farking story.


That we need to hear a LOT more of.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Being a teenager and standing at the exit to the log flume at Six Flags waiting for the girls in the soaked white t-shirts.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I worked temp service jobs on breaks from college.  Summer after sophomore year I worked at building a big water slide at Dorney Park  before heading off to ROTC field training.

Long long hours - 80 hours a week was typical, but got paid time and a half for hours over 40 and double time for hours over 60.  The foreman was a hard ass and some of the work was super tedious.  Spent a full day making bolt sets - take a 5 gallon bucket each of bolts, flat washers, lock washers and nuts and assemble them (1 bolt, 2 flat, 1 lock, 1 nut) into empty buckets.  But don't let the foreman catch you sitting down!  Guy looked like Mr Clean and he'd spot you a hundred yards away - "HOHMANN GET OFF YOUR ASS!!!"

As temp service I couldn't go up on the steel - official rule was no higher the the 2nd step on a ladder I think.  The contractor needed all their guys up there once the crane showed up, and as the only temp service guy who stuck it out an wasn't a complete idiot, I got an absurd amount of responsibility .

One day, Mr Clean is across the yard and yells "HOHMANN DO YOU KNOW HOW TO DRIVE THAT FORKLIFT?"

"NO"

"FIGURE IT OUT, YOU GOT 10 MINUTES!"

This was a big overhead boom telescoping arm construction forklift.  4WD with 4 steering modes.  It had so many interlocks, I couldn't even get it started in 10 minutes, so got chewed out for that too!

So anyway, from that point I was running a lot of the ground operation.  Reading blueprints, fetching steel trusses from the yard, hooking them to the crane, orienting the lift, directing other temps.  And Mr Clean constantly riding my ass.

One day, I nearly drove that forklift into the wave pool.  There was a narrow stretch right next to the pool, and then a hard turn.  I forgot that the steering mode was set to "rear" when I made the turn, which makes the back end swing wide.  Walked through there later with Mr Clean and was shocked to see the tire track - less then 1/4 of the width of the tire was on the pavement, rest had hung out over the pool.  Mr Clean saw it to, and I thought I was in for it.  He just said

"You cut that pretty close Hohmann."

"Yup."

Had to leave for field training a week before they finished it, so I didn't get to ride it.  Never have actually.  The long hours and Mr Clean riding my ass was good practice for field training, but my aerobic suffered - 80 hours a week doesn't leave you much time for training.  So got my butt kicked on the runs.

That company built water slides all over the world.  Their next job was in Taiwan I think.  They offered me a job.  Sometimes you wonder about the path not taken.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Several years ago me and several of my pals all went to Six Flags in St. Louis. I'm not a fan of amusement parks myself, but I went along just for the whatevers. That was the day I discovered the most fun thing ever in an amusement park.

It turns out that right at the beginning of the log ride (you know, one of the rides where you're probably going to get wet) there is(was?) a series of 4 or 5 large water cannons. You dropped in a quarter and pushed a button to release a large stream of water that was aimed right at the path of the log boats. You couldn't aim them at all, so you had to do it with good timing.

I had so much fun with that. We were all having a lot of fun with it, and we may have spent as much as $30 there. Nearly everyone in the log boats was having a great time with it as well. Some acted disappointed that we didn't shoot the water at them or maybe a missed shot. It was a very hot day.

I did say nearly everyone. One log boat started down the path with 2 couples riding in it. As it happened me and the pals had all guns manned and ready. As the boat reached the first target zone - FIRE! It was a direct hit on the front rider. She got soaked with nearly the entire stream of water, it was beautiful. Instantly her husband/bf started cussing at us really loud. Then a couple seconds later the second stream of water blasted him. He was screaming profanities at us, so I'm absolutely sure a bunch of water went in his mouth. That's when all 4 of them just blew up with rage and loud profanities. All of us were up top laughing our asses off as this whole thing went down. We nailed them with such beautiful precision with each cannon, and the last cannon in line was a perfect hit on the guy who lost his shiat fist.

We could hear these 4 people yelling at us as they went through most of the ride. Then as they were finishing the ride we knew it was them coming because they were back to/still cussing at us. They got to the top of the platform and started coming down the stairs we heard the 2 men yelling about how they were going to kick all of our asses. We all stood there waiting for them laughing. Once they got to the bottom they started to come at us. It only took them a couple of steps into that move to realize there were about 12 or 13 asses that they would have to kick, and 5 of us are what some may describe as fairly large/strong folks. That moment of realization is when we saw those 2 guys deflate like balloons. It was an awesome sight. The 4 of them stopped right there and yelled at us all to fark off then they all turned and walked away mumbling. They managed to get about 20 feet away when me and the pals all just busted out with laughter.

All of us pretty much figured the water cannons couldn't provide us with any more entertainment than what had just happened, so we decided to move along to something else. Fast forward to the world we all now live in and I'm almost certain that half of us would have been shot.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: I worked temp service jobs on breaks from college.  Summer after sophomore year I worked at building a big water slide at Dorney Park  before heading off to ROTC field training.

Long long hours - 80 hours a week was typical, but got paid time and a half for hours over 40 and double time for hours over 60.  The foreman was a hard ass and some of the work was super tedious.  Spent a full day making bolt sets - take a 5 gallon bucket each of bolts, flat washers, lock washers and nuts and assemble them (1 bolt, 2 flat, 1 lock, 1 nut) into empty buckets.  But don't let the foreman catch you sitting down!  Guy looked like Mr Clean and he'd spot you a hundred yards away - "HOHMANN GET OFF YOUR ASS!!!"

As temp service I couldn't go up on the steel - official rule was no higher the the 2nd step on a ladder I think.  The contractor needed all their guys up there once the crane showed up, and as the only temp service guy who stuck it out an wasn't a complete idiot, I got an absurd amount of responsibility .

One day, Mr Clean is across the yard and yells "HOHMANN DO YOU KNOW HOW TO DRIVE THAT FORKLIFT?"

"NO"

"FIGURE IT OUT, YOU GOT 10 MINUTES!"

This was a big overhead boom telescoping arm construction forklift.  4WD with 4 steering modes.  It had so many interlocks, I couldn't even get it started in 10 minutes, so got chewed out for that too!

So anyway, from that point I was running a lot of the ground operation.  Reading blueprints, fetching steel trusses from the yard, hooking them to the crane, orienting the lift, directing other temps.  And Mr Clean constantly riding my ass.

One day, I nearly drove that forklift into the wave pool.  There was a narrow stretch right next to the pool, and then a hard turn.  I forgot that the steering mode was set to "rear" when I made the turn, which makes the back end swing wide.  Walked through there later with Mr Clean and was shocked to see the tire track - less then 1/4 of the width of the tire was on the pavement, rest had hung out over the pool.  Mr Clean saw it to, and I thought I was in for it.  He just said

"You cut that pretty close Hohmann."

"Yup."

Had to leave for field training a week before they finished it, so I didn't get to ride it.  Never have actually.  The long hours and Mr Clean riding my ass was good practice for field training, but my aerobic suffered - 80 hours a week doesn't leave you much time for training.  So got my butt kicked on the runs.

That company built water slides all over the world.  Their next job was in Taiwan I think.  They offered me a job.  Sometimes you wonder about the path not taken.


Was thinking about standing vs sitting and realized that if you're standing, you're more likely to work faster so you can sit down sooner - at which time the boss can send you to the next task before that happens.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We took the kids to Kentucky Kingdom which, if you are out of state, is a fairground midway that's been put in the dryer and shrunk. The kids were around 5 (+/- 2 years). The rollercoaster was a small oval maybe 60 long with little bumps maybe 5' from top to trough. It was a slow day and there was one other family on the ride. After we'd been going a couple of minutes, I'd noticed that the attendant was nowhere to be seen. Had he had a bathroom emergency? was he smoking somewhere? had he quit? Anyway, the ride went on and on and on and  on. There's no big finish. He eventually returned after 15-20 minutes. I imagined our heads and necks were now permanently twisted and that we looked like extras in a Jerry Zucker picture. A few years later, we were at some Six Flags which had a more challenging roller-coaster. I begged off, but our daughter was on it like a duck on a bug. So, not as much trauma as I'd imagined.

I've always wanted to go on one of those rides where you're spun against the walls of the ride and floor pulls away. But, I suppose I'd complain about that, too.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day: EvaDewer: I was at King's Island the day The Brady Bunch was shooting there and saw them do some walk-through scenes.

Seemed cool at the time.

Seems pretty cool today. What was Jan like in person?!?!


Sure.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ingo: Palisades Park, New Jersey (long gone) on a vacation in the summer of 1967.  The big deal wasn't all the rides, much as I enjoyed them, it was lunch.  That was my first pizza ever.

There really wasn't much in the way of pizza in Tampa back then so I'd only heard about it and seen it on TV.  Here was my chance to try the real thing, so I went' hardcore - anchovy.

Oh yeah, baby.  Heaven on earth.


Did you fall in love?
 
Halfabee64 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We lived about 15 minutes from Carowinds Amusement Park and would get early discounted season passes.  If we ever got bored, we'd just head over and spend the day.  We got to see concerts in the Palladium amphitheater for only $3, since we already paid admission.  I saw the Allman Bothers, Charlie Daniels, Molly Hatchet, and Marshall Tucker Band, though somehow I missed the Doobie Brothers.  I must have been at the Outer Banks or Myrtle Beach. 

We loved to go on rainy weekdays because the park would be empty.  We'd ride the roller coasters between showers and if the cars came back into the station and nobody was in the queue for your seat, they let you stay on.  We'd ride so many times, I'd go to bed and feel like I'm still on the coasters.  There was always bumper cars and a few other covered rides for when it was raining.  We got so good at some of the pinball machines in the arcades, we'd rack up a ton of free games and then sell them at a deep discount to some other kid, like 12 games for a $1, then use the money to play the expensive immersive video games.
 
Halfabee64 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My wife and I planned a Disney vacation before 9/11 and the airlines were shut down until the morning of our 7:00 am flight.  We were one of the first planes in the air and the airport security agents were total bastards.  When we got to Disney, the place was so empty that they upgraded everybody to a few high-end hotels, so they didn't have to operate all of the properties nearly empty.  Woo hoo!

The parks were practically abandoned but they had every attraction open.  You could just walk up and instantly get into anything you wanted.  We went into things like the Swiss Family Robinson tree house, the Jungle Cruise, and Pirates of the Caribbean that we normally wouldn't waste our time with.  We pretty much did everything in three days, so we started splitting our days with Universal Studios, which was equally empty.  We got discount tickets for one day and they kept giving us free passes to come back after 4:00 pm.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Back in the 70's I got on the old wooden rollercoaster at Roseland in Canandaigua, NY. As it starts to pull us up the first hill the chain snaps and all the cars slide backwards in to the pavilion. There must have been some safety brake because we stopped there, HARD.

It would be years before I would get on a coaster again.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was 5 or 6, went for an evening at Six Flags over Texas, which was a short walk from our house, with my dad. I was not an adventurous kiddo, I liked the safe and not scary or fast rides. Dad made me to go on the tamest big coaster (the one with the white structure). No loops, just lots of ups and downs and a couple turns.

We were next to each other in a cart with a single bar to keep both of us in place, as was the fashion in those days. Well, dad was 300 lbs and I was a skinny youngster, so when we got to the sharp uphill-downhill change, I kept going up and left my seat. Dad grabbed me in time and shoved me right back down.

I was afraid of roller coasters before that day and I still won't ride a large coaster to this day. Disneyland theme rides I did try and came to love. Thunder Mountain Railroad, Space Mountain, those are my jams.
 
tenalquot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Disneyland early '80s. Still in my teens, I was visiting a guy pal in San Diego so we came up for the day.

May still be this way now, but back then the matterhorn bobsleds had lap belts, like in a car. You sat two to a seat, in tandem. I sat down and buckled up, then my friend sat down in front of me and tried to buckle up. After several failed attempts it seemed secure, so they launched us.

30 seconds later his buckle failed. I spent the ride holding on to the end of the belt while he gripped the side rails. A couple times he bounced pretty hard;  if anything had gone wrong, he'd have gone flying.

At the end of the ride the attendant noticed what happened and asked, "that's  not working?" We said no. He looked a bit shook. They immediately took our cars out of service. A memorable but unenjoyable experience.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Took my ex-girlfriend to Silverwood Theme Park (budget Disneyland in North Idaho) for my 35th birthday (it was technically our tenth anniversary together). Rode all the coasters there, including the Timber Terror (it was called something else that I forget offhand, but a lawsuit forced Silverwood to change the name *to* Timber Terror). When we came to the Corkscrew, I told her how I had ridden that coaster a few times when it was at Knott's Berry Farm in California.

We also went through the old Flight Museum, rode the steam train around the park, caught a magic show, ate too much amusement park junk food, and wrapped up our day on the carousel.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: When I was 4 years old, I threw the quarter on a cake plate at Six Flags Great Adventure and won a stuffed bear that was bigger than me at the time. I played with it throughout my childhood and it was only thrown out about 10 years ago.


I remember going there in the early 1980's with my parents on a hot summer day driving through the wild safari. Dad was driving a Dodge Dart with no air conditioning. The windows on the car were down until the monkeys started trying to get into the car. We were roasted by the end.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: functionisalwaystaken: Rode the Thunderbolt last time I was at Kennywood(age 42) and it didn't feel good.  Learned I'm too old for the best rollercoaster in the world.

Yep, I took my kids to Cedar Point last year and I also learned my 50-year old body doesn't like roller coasters anymore. I was sore for 3 days.


Try some of the newer steel ones, or Disney.  The mouse wants you happy(except space mountain at Disney world)

Two of the newest coasters at Kennywood were an absolute joy to ride.  I was borderline giddy on one.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was at Six Flags one summer day and they had a free band one day. Pure Prairie League. I could have camped there all day because those guys could play. Some everyday names now.

Alas, we needed to ride the rides. Imagine an amusement park where you could just go get in line, wait five or ten minutes and ride the ride.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Having gone to cedar point since the mid 60's, going in the late 90's on acid was much better.

Action park in the late seventies was the place to be (really stoned) and bloodied.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tenalquot: Disneyland early '80s. Still in my teens, I was visiting a guy pal in San Diego so we came up for the day.

May still be this way now, but back then the matterhorn bobsleds had lap belts, like in a car. You sat two to a seat, in tandem. I sat down and buckled up, then my friend sat down in front of me and tried to buckle up. After several failed attempts it seemed secure, so they launched us.

30 seconds later his buckle failed. I spent the ride holding on to the end of the belt while he gripped the side rails. A couple times he bounced pretty hard;  if anything had gone wrong, he'd have gone flying.

At the end of the ride the attendant noticed what happened and asked, "that's  not working?" We said no. He looked a bit shook. They immediately took our cars out of service. A memorable but unenjoyable experience.


I had a similar experience on the Georgia Cyclone before they closed the ride for good.
 
