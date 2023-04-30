 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Jersey 101.5)   The top absolute must-drive roadways in every state. Surprisingly New Jersey has one that doesn't smell like the Turnpike   (nj1015.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, Parkway, New Jersey, Palisades Interstate Parkway, New Jersey Turnpike, Road trip, Road, Interstate Highway System, Highway  
•       •       •

781 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2023 at 7:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA on California's Pacific Coast Highway 1: The longest drive between In-N-Out locations is just over three hours.

The author of this article obviously has not ventured north of San Francisco on Pacific Coast Highway and has missed the best part of it.
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you must drive through New Jersey, do not veer from that road. NO MATTER WHAT!
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think A1A is a fine road in Florida, but really, you're skipping the Florida Keys? That's about as iconic a drive in Florida as you can get.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I did PCH all the way from just north of Santa Barbara to Vancouver BC on a motorcycle when I was 27, literally sleeping on the ground underneath a tarp thrown over my bike at night. It was the most awesome experience, and I don't think I can ever replicate it, as it took quite a bit of physical effort.

I highly recommend it, though. Feeling yourself going through the temperature changes and smells and, well, bugs and fog, really makes you connect with the world.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: I did PCH all the way from just north of Santa Barbara to Vancouver BC on a motorcycle when I was 27, literally sleeping on the ground underneath a tarp thrown over my bike at night. It was the most awesome experience, and I don't think I can ever replicate it, as it took quite a bit of physical effort.

I highly recommend it, though. Feeling yourself going through the temperature changes and smells and, well, bugs and fog, really makes you connect with the world.


travel is great for expanding your personal horizons. i've met people that rarely or almost never left their home towns and it's scary how much it shows.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Highway 9 is very scenic. Look, kids, another broken hero who was on a last chance power drive in his suicide machine.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: I think A1A is a fine road in Florida, but really, you're skipping the Florida Keys? That's about as iconic a drive in Florida as you can get.


I love it..the last time I did that drive I was in a convertible.

My nomination for Washington:

Highway 2 from Monroe to Leavenworth....beautiful mountains and you enjoy some German beer and sausages in Leavenworth.
 
KoolerThanJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: mofa: I did PCH all the way from just north of Santa Barbara to Vancouver BC on a motorcycle when I was 27, literally sleeping on the ground underneath a tarp thrown over my bike at night. It was the most awesome experience, and I don't think I can ever replicate it, as it took quite a bit of physical effort.

I highly recommend it, though. Feeling yourself going through the temperature changes and smells and, well, bugs and fog, really makes you connect with the world.

travel is great for expanding your personal horizons. i've met people that rarely or almost never left their home towns and it's scary how much it shows.


Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness......
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Confabulat: I think A1A is a fine road in Florida, but really, you're skipping the Florida Keys? That's about as iconic a drive in Florida as you can get.

I love it..the last time I did that drive I was in a convertible.

My nomination for Washington:

Highway 2 from Monroe to Leavenworth....beautiful mountains and you enjoy some German beer and sausages in Leavenworth.


Highway 2 goes halfway across the country and then some. Beautiful drive. Spent the night at Fort Peck Lake in the summer of 1998. The water was probably 40 degrees in late June.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio's absolute must drive is the road that gets you out of Ohio.

Too bad we don't have such a road and you're stuck in Ohio.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Highway 61 along the Mississippi would have been a far better choice for MN
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Confabulat: I think A1A is a fine road in Florida, but really, you're skipping the Florida Keys? That's about as iconic a drive in Florida as you can get.


I've done A-1-A from St. Augustine to Vero. Going across to Port Canaveral is a treat on a clear day.

In Georgia, Russell-Brasstown is a fine drive, but if you want to wind your car out, I suggest Hwy 53 from Dalton to Braselton. It isn't as far up in the hills, but sections of it are technically challenging. Likewise, Hwy 60 from Dahlonega to Morganton provides some interesting gorge running.

The problem with The Tail is traffic. There are several viable alternatives that are almost as fun nearby.
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
For two states must sees in one trip the Talimena National Scenic Byway is pretty.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
hocking hills in ohio is the only reason to visit there.   that and cedar point.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Confabulat: I think A1A is a fine road in Florida, but really, you're skipping the Florida Keys? That's about as iconic a drive in Florida as you can get.

I love it..the last time I did that drive I was in a convertible.

My nomination for Washington:

Highway 2 from Monroe to Leavenworth....beautiful mountains and you enjoy some German beer and sausages in Leavenworth.


My nomination for Washington is my daily commute on 202, it's creepy as hell and I love it. Not necessarily scenic, but I don't care.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Translation of actual article headline:  "New Jersey one of the top 50 states in the US"
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Been on half of the list.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That website is like a scenic drive through Popupadland - so many things to see and do.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Idaho - Mesa Falls Scenic Byway?

That's a funny way to spell US12 Scenic Highway, from Lolo Pass (where Lewis & Clark crossed into what is now Idaho, from what is now Montana) to Lewiston. The scenery is a whole lot nicer, too. Take a side trip into Orofino, and head up to Dworshak Dam. 717 feet tall, it's the highest straight-axis dam in the US (I can remember going up to the site as it was being built...really neat seeing those huge buckets of concrete swaying over the canyon on those cable towers).

Yeah, that whole list is one huge [FAIL]
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
PA gets the endless mts?  ...I will allow this.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The more you drive, the less intelligent you are.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The author tried so hard on Iowa, but he's not fooling anyone.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.