(Some Guy)   Pay to read each tweet? That blue checks out   (nordot.app) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if nothing else, it'll drastically reduce the number Twitter linked garbage here on Fark.

And nothing of value was lost.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paywalls in front of the nazi junk? Oh all right then.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Free* speech absolutist.

/terms and conditions may apply
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Well if nothing else, it'll drastically reduce the number Twitter linked garbage here on Fark.

And nothing of value was lost.


Mostly.  I shall miss Sander from the Netherlands in the D'awww section
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hahahahahaha.

Let me catch my brea-

Ahahahaha

th.

As if.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Well if nothing else, it'll drastically reduce the number Twitter linked garbage here on Fark.

And nothing of value was lost.


Can someone do the same for the NY Post?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ok I'll just skip those. None of the stuff I follow will do this asinine garbage.
 
DiDGr8 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Little (or no) actual details for this "feature". I wouldn't be surprised though if they make you link a payment source and all you have to do is accidentally brush a link to be charged.

/In the name of reducing "friction" for payment.
//Want a refund? Contact customer service.
///💩
 
anuran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Well if nothing else, it'll drastically reduce the number Twitter linked garbage here on Fark.

And nothing of value was lost.


I'll miss a lot of the Ukraine War regulars
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Free* speech absolutist.

/terms and conditions may apply


Well yeah. Talk is cheap. Listening isn't. That's why hookers charge.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If I wanted to read bird messages, I'd buy a pigeon.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This literally the one of the primary features of Post.News, a twitter replacement focused on news. Also, the news orgs don't have to worry nazis, a quickly dwindling user base, or about being banned for hurting his feelings over there.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This from the guy who got the United States to switch to electric cars(!) and lands rockets on their feet, once shot his personal vehicle out past Mars because he had nothing better to fly and just did a pretty decent test of a freaking Mars rocket bigger and twice as powerful as the Saturn V.  Out of his personal base in Texas!

This is stuff he has DONE.

Then he turns around and drops $44 Billion on Twitter.    I'm not sure he even understood how much money that is.

I don't understand him one bit.   Not one bit.
 
