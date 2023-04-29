 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Feds crawling all over Texas next week   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: PSA, shot  
Original Tweet:
 
Thanks, Obama!
 
Wonder what the conspiracy theorists are going to think.
 
cman: Wonder what the conspiracy theorists are going to think.


Fark user image
 
Shoot. What was the last federal takeover of America called.

Jade something.

Can't remember the outcome but I think it failed and Texas remained a part of america
 
Oh Dear God, it's Jade Helm Part Duh.

/Grew up in that area.
 
It's finally happening! The Soros MechaANTIFA Golems have finished the tunnel from China and will attack Texas from below while the Lizard Aliens controlling the Joe Biden robot descend from the skies blasting their Trans-Rays!

Put on your Donnie's Secret Circle Decoder Ring and wait for the Emergency Broadcast System alert from your MyPillow so you don't get sent to the Mandatory Gay Marriage Camps!
 
Anyone remember Jade Helm
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch: Oh Dear God, it's Jade Helm Part Duh.

/Grew up in that area.


Jade Helm isn't a year, it's a countdown.

*Eats blue bell ice cream*
 
Why does The Government keep trying to take over America?
 
Come and take it you stinkin goddamn libs!

He screamed from his dilapidated trailer.
 
No doubt Wheely G will be monitoring the situation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
"So when's the REAL nuclear disaster gonna happen, huh?"
 
cman: Wonder what the conspiracy theorists are going to think.


That's a tough question to answer. With their damaged neural pathways and all
 
Sounds like if you're in Texas you should get ready for your neighbors to try to crack open your head and eat your brain goo. Better crack open their heads and eat their goo first.
 
More like mapping right under the noses of the military by our new Chinese bond holders. The entire southwest has been transferred to China to settle our outstanding bond debt. And those banks that keep failing?  Yup, you guessed it.  All that America money just gets handed right to the CCP and then they refill the bank with Chinese money for after they move 1.5 billion Chinese into Texas.

Governor Greg is gonna be rollin' on the same rims, but with Toyo tires after next week.
 
The initial comments on Elon Musk's new Twitler start in with accusations of preparing for a false flag attack.

Hint: You claim to love "Mur'ka", but America is America because of the federal government. If you hate it so much that you think it's trying to murder its own citizens in order to clamp down on freedumb, just farking leave.
 
We're coming for their guns
 
Gubbo: Shoot. What was the last federal takeover of America called.

Jade something.

Can't remember the outcome but I think it failed and Texas remained a part of america


7th comment down on twitter I think. Jade helm.
 
Walmart just closed a store in Katy. I suspect that will be the used as a processing center for the general population.
 
vudukungfu: We're coming for their guns


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


And for at least two reasons.
 
So on W's color scale threat spectrum where are we at with TX being nuked?
 
