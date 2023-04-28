 Skip to content
(USA Today)   "Little Dancer" gets attacked by the usual maroons   (usatoday.com) divider line
4
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Just horrible! They smeared paint on plexiglass! What next? Tupperware?
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meh. Let me know when they actually start to damage actual pieces of art and not just the protective case/cover. As it is now no one is really going to take them serious, and no one will until they do something like throw acid on a painting and actually damage it.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I appreciate the effort and sentiment, but it's too late.

Ironically, the priceless art will burn in the fires just as much as everything else. But at least rich people were able to stay rich right until the doom of our species.
 
jmr61
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

