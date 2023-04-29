 Skip to content
(UPI)   Throwing a naked, drunken rampage in public is no way to go through life, son, even if are Australian   (upi.com) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Huh what? Where was I?

Hmm, not seeing any unexpected blood. We're good here.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're not my supervisor!
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Getting drunk and taking your clothes off is Australia's National sport.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From my experience, naked and drunk is the desired outcome of every Australian night out
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - HEY MR PRIME MINISTA!
Youtube 81FGVh1dj0A
 
frankb00th
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They gonna flog him good. He should livestream it as a terrible warning to others.
 
jman144
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
RIP Archduke Franz Ferdinand
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is that a bootable offense though?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
no way to go through life, son, even if are Australian


Yes, even if are.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Having a good time, having a gooood time.

In Indonesia, that's a flogging.

Related: people wonder why we worry about emergent theocracy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Subby, you didn't mention he was hurting people, some seriously. Fark him.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

