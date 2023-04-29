 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Folks, here's how to score some of a $725 million settlement from Facebook's parent company Meta for passing your personal information to third parties. Revenge is a dish best served in cold cash   (cbsnews.com) divider line
25
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

770 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Apr 2023 at 12:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What information do I need to provide? The claim asks for basic information...

2026: "Folks, if you signed up to collect some of the Facebook settlement money, here's how to score some of the $725,000 settlement for the settlement company disclosing the information you provided."
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I could really put the $1.26 I'd get to good use.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Also, these things won't stop until a settlement requires Mark (or whomever) to do this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Is it a coupon for 3 cans of free tuna?
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

BretMavrik: Also, these things won't stop until a settlement requires Mark (or whomever) to do this...

[Fark user image 400x218] [View Full Size image _x_]



I loved that movie. I win the class action contest. I won a whopping 5 Dollar and 24 cents after filling out some form that taken about an hour and required me to research how many times i used the product
 
I should be in the kitchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hell, why not. I got like $5 from the Airborne class action suit since they didn't require proof you'd actually purchased the stuff.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I should be in the kitchen: Hell, why not. I got like $5 from the Airborne class action suit since they didn't require proof you'd actually purchased the stuff.


Get a load of Mr Moneybags here.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: I should be in the kitchen: Hell, why not. I got like $5 from the Airborne class action suit since they didn't require proof you'd actually purchased the stuff.

Get a load of Mr Moneybags here.


Wait a minute... if memory serves, it's Ms Moneybags

/sorry
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I filed.
Ill be honest if I get anything and post it 8n follow-up
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I filed.
Ill be honest if I get anything and post it 8n follow-up


I filed as well. Of course, my settlement amount will be greatly diluted by the number of US users. But, it's the thought that counts.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a Facebook account I don't login to, much to the chagrin of my family. It's extremely old, so maybe this is my chance to finally earn some money from it. I signed up back when you still had to have a .edu address. One day after signing up I got a friend request from an ex-girlfriend I never wanted to talk to again and I was like "this is the worst technology ever!" and I've been leery of it ever since. That was probably 2005. I have exactly four friends, and they are my parents and my two brothers.

I have a second account I used for Facebook marketplace that's more recent. That has more friends so it looks more "normal" but I'm not doing the claim with that one because you get more money with the older accounts.

Long story short, I'll probably get $2.43 out of this, easy.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd apply, but the huge payout would put me in a tax bracket I can't afford.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Worst class action I was ever in... Sound Blaster Audigy... the card didn't record at the bitrate it said it recorded at, which for a sound card for a musician is kind of a big thing.

Lawyers got hundreds of thousands of dollars... the initial claimant got a couple thousand dollars.  The rest of us got a coupon for 50% off on a card that would actually do what the card we bought said it would do.  So basically, if we wanted to stay with Sound Blaster we had to pay 50% extra to get the card we were promised in the first place.
 
I should be in the kitchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: edmo: I should be in the kitchen: Hell, why not. I got like $5 from the Airborne class action suit since they didn't require proof you'd actually purchased the stuff.

Get a load of Mr Moneybags here.

Wait a minute... if memory serves, it's Ms Moneybags

/sorry


You're goddamn right
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was in a class action against Red Bull. The suit alledged that drinking Red Bull was hazardous to your health, and just not good for you. My part of the settlement after the lawyers got their millions? A free 4-pack of Red Bull.

/ yeah, I drank it
//but seriously, wtf? "This is bad for you. Here, have some more. "
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nooooo stop sharing this info

Was hoping to buy a soda with the settlment money, but now i might be able to get a gumball
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The "What information do I need to provide?" seems to be give us more info.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What is this "Facebook"? I don't get out much.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't see why they're offering Mastercard as a payment method. The cost of issuing the cards will eat into the settlement fund, plus the card probably won't have enough money on it to buy anything.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: What is this "Facebook"? I don't get out much.


Neither do its users.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To find your Username

Your icon -> Settings & Privacy -> Settings -> Under "Account Center" Personal details -> Click on your profile with the ">" -> Username
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: I could really put the $1.26 I'd get to good use.


Regardless of how much I get I'm filing. Every claim they have to settle will cost them that much more in administrative costs. I've already sent them a query just to milk it out as much as possible. F*ck them raw. Good and raw. That's how Zucky likes giving it, that's how he's gonna really needs to get it.
 
profdc9
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What Mark Zuckerberg might be doing:

https://youtu.be/qaz2hxZLycY?t=60
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: What is this "Facebook"? I don't get out much.


what is this out of which you speak
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh boy! I am going to be rich! 

Now, what to buy with my 4 cents?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.