(The Hill)   Judge blocks Illinois' sensible weapons ban   (thehill.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess he thinks people need sensible weapons
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA:McGlynn found that the plaintiffs would suffer "irreparable harm" if the ban was not put on pause while court proceedings play out, finding that the individuals would not be able to purchase the banned firearms and the organizations would not be able to make money from selling them.

And there you have it, folks.

The stupidest reason to allow the sale and distribution of assault-style weapons, high capacity-magazines and switches that convert handguns into assault-style firearms: Profit.

I bet I could make some serious money selling explosives, mines, cannons, rocket launchers, grenades, fully automatic machine guns and other weapons a "well-regulated militia" would need for battle. But I can't because they're illegal for the general public.

/I hate gun lovers and their obsessions for greater firepower.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump Judge:
"Can the senseless crimes of a relative few be so despicable to justify the infringement of the constitutional rights of law-abiding individuals in hopes that such crimes will then abate or, at least, not be as horrific?


Translation: A few people need to continue to be randomly killed so ammosexuals can 'fire their guns.'
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps they could model an assault weapons ban after the FOPA of 1986.

If any judge would strike it down the same logic could be used to strike down the FOPA, and I doubt that courts want to open that can o' worms.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The state Supreme Court take on these issues. A single judge shouldn't have so much power. If I were to have him killed, then I'dbe the one to go to prison. That's democracy for you.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well surely no one wants to be opposed to something that a rando called "sensible."
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The majority ruled that gun control measures need to be consistent with the country's "historical tradition."

Our historical tradition didn't include automatic weapons so FO gun fetishists.
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some people, both on the bench and in legislative positions, who are going to insist this gun violence epidemic continues precisely up until the second it impacts them directly.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Trump Judge:
"Can the senseless crimes of a relative few be so despicable to justify the infringement of the constitutional rights of law-abiding individuals in hopes that such crimes will then abate or, at least, not be as horrific?


Translation: A few people need to continue to be randomly killed so ammosexuals can 'fire their guns.'


Problem is, is it's the ammosexuals doing the shootings. Guess they gotta justify if somehow.
 
mostlyl peaceful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they will wind up a utopia like Chicago became after the democrat party banned guns there.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Commies hate it when a little thing like people's rights get in the way.

California's ban is next to fall.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscene_CNN: Commies hate it when a little thing like people's rights get in the way.

California's ban is next to fall.


Psssssst...

fark off
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The [SCOTUS] majority ruled that gun control measures need to be consistent with the country's "historical tradition."

Fark user imageView Full Size

[Dodge City, USA, c.1880]
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

firefly212: There are some people, both on the bench and in legislative positions, who are going to insist this gun violence epidemic continues precisely up until the second it impacts them directly.


And some of them won't stop even then. Scalise for example.


/"authorities say the gunman acquired his rifle legally"
//"the sound of children screaming has been removed"
 
mostlyl peaceful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Obscene_CNN: Commies hate it when a little thing like people's rights get in the way.


What do "Commies" have to do with banning guns? Are you just using a word that you think means "bad" and making it stand for anything you dont like?
 
SenorClumpy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Second Amendment was written to allow States to form Peoples' Militias (to put down slave revolts)

Therefore anything short of a blanket ban of firearm ownership is Constitutionally permissible
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sensible".  Arbitrary and shifting definitions to placate media-driven moral panics and make people "feel" better while doing nothing about actual safety is "sensible".
 
mostlyl peaceful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SenorClumpy: (to put down slave revolts)


lol
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RasIanI: "The [SCOTUS] majority ruled that gun control measures need to be consistent with the country's "historical tradition."

[Fark user image image 425x222]
[Dodge City, USA, c.1880]


Ok, but where do I get Prickley Ash Bitters?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Commies hate it when a little thing like people's rights get in the way.

California's ban is next to fall.

"Well regulated"

, Bubba. Says so right in the 2nd Amendment. If you're "well regulated", you're right to own certain firearms shall not be infringed.

But you will become "well regulated" - like it has historically been in the past.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Op-Ed pieces that do not cite the specific language of the proposed Bill. I had to click through 10 different linked articles before giving up and having to search for it. As far as I can tell, the Bill oddly enough does not appear on the website specifically created for the Bill. Seems about right.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Protect Illinois Communities Act (PICA)

Judge to state of Illinois: "Eat me."
 
Presidential Cycle Alt Account
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Congress needs to investigate this miscarriage of justice by radicalists in the federal court system.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Trump Judge:
"Can the senseless crimes of a relative few be so despicable to justify the infringement of the constitutional rights of law-abiding individuals in hopes that such crimes will then abate or, at least, not be as horrific?


Translation: A few people need to continue to be randomly killed so ammosexuals can 'fire their guns.'


If the judge was talking about the 1st or 4th amendments would your response be the same?

AWBs will not stop mass shootings. They never have and they never will. It's political pandering only.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm introducing a bill to ban Ammosexuals.
They aren't in the Constitution.
 
fruit flies like a banana
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Disappointing, but a temporary block hardly matters in the grand scheme of things, so long as the law is upheld in the end.

I'm waiting for something similar to happen to WA's recently passed ban on assault rifles.
 
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
https://www.scribd.com/document/641509379/Harrel-v-Raoul#

For those who actually want to read things instead of paraphrased bits.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: FTA:McGlynn found that the plaintiffs would suffer "irreparable harm" if the ban was not put on pause while court proceedings play out, finding that the individuals would not be able to purchase the banned firearms and the organizations would not be able to make money from selling them.

And there you have it, folks.

The stupidest reason to allow the sale and distribution of assault-style weapons, high capacity-magazines and switches that convert handguns into assault-style firearms: Profit.

I bet I could make some serious money selling explosives, mines, cannons, rocket launchers, grenades, fully automatic machine guns and other weapons a "well-regulated militia" would need for battle. But I can't because they're illegal for the general public.

/I hate gun lovers and their obsessions for greater firepower.


Abortion bans causes irreparable harm to the abortion complex
 
drewogatory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

krispos42: Badmoodman: Trump Judge:
"Can the senseless crimes of a relative few be so despicable to justify the infringement of the constitutional rights of law-abiding individuals in hopes that such crimes will then abate or, at least, not be as horrific?


Translation: A few people need to continue to be randomly killed so ammosexuals can 'fire their guns.'

If the judge was talking about the 1st or 4th amendments would your response be the same?

AWBs will not stop mass shootings. They never have and they never will. It's political pandering only.


Those constant calls for AWBs have driven record sales and are singularly responsible for the rapid proliferation of home built firearms.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

krispos42: Badmoodman: Trump Judge:
"Can the senseless crimes of a relative few be so despicable to justify the infringement of the constitutional rights of law-abiding individuals in hopes that such crimes will then abate or, at least, not be as horrific?


Translation: A few people need to continue to be randomly killed so ammosexuals can 'fire their guns.'

If the judge was talking about the 1st or 4th amendments would your response be the same?

AWBs will not stop mass shootings. They never have and they never will. It's political pandering only.


You can't yell fire in a theater. There are limits.

And yes, lessoning the proliferation of weapons that have no practical purpose in a civilized society did in the USA and does in other countries.

Or is the problem americans are just too stupid and irresponsible to handle these types of weapons?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Obscene_CNN: Commies hate it when a little thing like people's rights get in the way.

California's ban is next to fall.

Psssssst...

fark off


He is probably right as long as we keep electing people who put right wing judges on the bench to enact the right wing interpretation of the Second. The Second is law, and what it actually says is that any and all forms regulation is unconstitutional if applied to weapons of any description.
It says  "Shall NOT be infringed. And if enough idiot, asshole judges get appointed by the fascists you morons keep electing, there will literally be no form of law restricting weapons in this country. At least for as long as America exists as a single nation, for however much longer that is.
We have not fully arrived at this interpretation, but we are headed there. Elections have consequences.
I have no solution to offer - people have ignored me for so long that no advice I have to give would be helpful any more at this point.
I don't know how you assholes get out of this. I told you all that if you didn't stop voting for all Republicans, and elect Clinton in 2016, this would happen. I was scoffed at and mocked, and you didn't - and it did.
Now - I have no advice - I don't know how to fix this vase - it's in too many pieces.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Guns are more important than children's lives.  Always have been, always will be.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Let me guess, it would have impinged on the rights of a well regulated militia?
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fruit flies like a banana: Disappointing, but a temporary block hardly matters in the grand scheme of things, so long as the law is upheld in the end.

I'm waiting for something similar to happen to WA's recently passed ban on assault rifles.


Its in the 9th Circuit. When Judge Roger Benitez strikes down California's ban(s)  Washington's will soon follow because they were copied from California's.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Obscene_CNN: Commies hate it when a little thing like people's rights get in the way.

California's ban is next to fall.

Psssssst...

fark off


To ensure a government is for and by the people the people need to be armed.

Suck it!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Commies hate it when a little thing like people's rights get in the way.

California's ban is next to fall.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: The state Supreme Court take on these issues. A single judge shouldn't have so much power. If I were to have him killed, then I'dbe the one to go to prison. That's democracy for you.


ThatEscalatedQuickly.jpg
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SenorClumpy: The Second Amendment was written to allow States to form Peoples' Militias (to put down slave revolts)

Therefore anything short of a blanket ban of firearm ownership is Constitutionally permissible


Someone should kick you US history teachers ass
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fruit flies like a banana: Disappointing, but a temporary block hardly matters in the grand scheme of things, so long as the law is upheld in the end.


That's not the direction we are headed in. Not only will all these laws be blocked, the next target will be restrictions on fully automatic weapons. Restricting them is just as unconstitutional as restricting other weapons.
Next, artillery, explosive ordinances, armored vehicles - you name it.
The words on the paper - read and understood by an idiot - mean no weapon laws at all - ever.
You just wait - the fun has only begun with these lunatics.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is an activist right wing nutjob trumpist ( but I repeat myself), doing performative rulings to "make a statement", and he's going to be overruled in the end.  It's just standard gop tactics to try and obstruct what the winning majority party and their voters  want.
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FFS I am so sick of gun people yes all of them yes it's unreasonable yes I wish them all the worst death we've proved it's a lie that an armed society is a polite society it's not the last defense against the government they have tanks and drones no I don't want to discuss it fark you all the 2nd Amendment needs to go
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SenorClumpy: The Second Amendment was written to allow States to form Peoples' Militias (to put down slave revolts)

Therefore anything short of a blanket ban of firearm ownership is Constitutionally permissible


According to one, now long unfashionable interpretation. But it also says that no law restricting any weapon in any way can be lawful, according to a different interpretation - one favored by the sort of judges that Republicans are appointing. The law says only one thing - what the courts say it says. Anything else is purely personal opinion.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Obscene_CNN: Commies hate it when a little thing like people's rights get in the way.

California's ban is next to fall.

[Fark user image 160x160] [View Full Size image _x_]


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

firefly212: There are some people, both on the bench and in legislative positions, who are going to insist this gun violence epidemic continues precisely up until the second it impacts them directly.


And then steve scalise will say "I'm still fine with the way we treat guns in this country"
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We are not going to fix this without 1) drastic changes to the judiciary or 2) repealing the Second Amendment.

And we're never going to do either of those things, apparently.

Get used to dying, everyone.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Freedumb, USA USA USA
 
drewogatory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jso2897: fruit flies like a banana: Disappointing, but a temporary block hardly matters in the grand scheme of things, so long as the law is upheld in the end.

That's not the direction we are headed in. Not only will all these laws be blocked, the next target will be restrictions on fully automatic weapons. Restricting them is just as unconstitutional as restricting other weapons.
Next, artillery, explosive ordinances, armored vehicles - you name it.
The words on the paper - read and understood by an idiot - mean no weapon laws at all - ever.
You just wait - the fun has only begun with these lunatics.


I mean, all that stuff is legal now? It's also expensive as hell. The dudes that buy that stuff are no more dangerous than the model train guys or your regular re-enactor/ren faire types. And no more interesting. Seriously, go to an event, you'll be bored silly in 5 minutes and wishing they were actually crazy in 10.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: capt.snicklefritz: Obscene_CNN: Commies hate it when a little thing like people's rights get in the way.

California's ban is next to fall.

Psssssst...

fark off

To ensure a government is for and by the people the people need to be armed.

Suck it!


No, they don't.  See every actual fully developed nation on the planet (no, America isn't one of those)
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SenorClumpy: The Second Amendment was written to allow States to form Peoples' Militias (to put down slave revolts)

Therefore anything short of a blanket ban of firearm ownership is Constitutionally permissible


This is the truth.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: capt.snicklefritz: Obscene_CNN: Commies hate it when a little thing like people's rights get in the way.

California's ban is next to fall.

Psssssst...

fark off

To ensure a government is for and by the people the people need to be armed.

Suck it!


Sorry to hear about your penis
 
