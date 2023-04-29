 Skip to content
(CNN)   Wait until these guys dial up Liam Neeson's phone   (cnn.com)
12
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a farked up story, I didn't know they were doing faked voices for scams.  Great.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

deadsanta: That's a farked up story, I didn't know they were doing faked voices for scams.  Great.


They still need thousands of samples to get it completely correct with a computer. I'm betting that the girl did NOT sound like her daughter and we have adrenaline / panic to blame.

/ It is very unlikely they used a computer. They most likely used a human.
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The girls look like Rankin Bass characters
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They look rich so we should hate them.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: deadsanta: That's a farked up story, I didn't know they were doing faked voices for scams.  Great.

They still need thousands of samples to get it completely correct with a computer. I'm betting that the girl did NOT sound like her daughter and we have adrenaline / panic to blame.

/ It is very unlikely they used a computer. They most likely used a human.


They do not. The last time this story was posted -- from the local AZ media -- they got into that a little bit with a computer science professor.  It was only something like 3 minutes' worth of training samples.  Audio signals are far easier to process than images.  It's just so much less dense in terms of data, so it'll be faster to create and, I am also guessing, easier to fool people with for psychological and/or neurobiological reasons (i.e. generated audio is easier to convince people is real over generated images because of something like our built-in "processors" having fewer data features to "classify" it on that we don't even know are happening in our brain).
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
People still fall for these? Over a decade ago, I received a messenger correspondence from a friend saying they were trapped in Budapest and needed money to be wired. A quick text cleared it up.

Stop your idiot kids from posting shiat all over the place. With off the shelf (so to speak) AI, it's easy to deepfake a message.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: deadsanta: That's a farked up story, I didn't know they were doing faked voices for scams.  Great.

They still need thousands of samples to get it completely correct with a computer. I'm betting that the girl did NOT sound like her daughter and we have adrenaline / panic to blame.

/ It is very unlikely they used a computer. They most likely used a human.


NileRed tutorials be like
Youtube Gbgk8d3Y1Q4
 
