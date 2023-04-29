 Skip to content
(NBC News)   With car repossessions and home foreclosures rising, Americans are living on a financial cliff and may be falling, falling, falling... aaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhh   (nbcnews.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is clearly the fault of transexual groomers. We should immediately cut taxes and arm every teacher with an assault rifle.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You rang?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: You rang?


No.  They're looking for your cousin Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhh.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what the overmasters at the fed want.  The underchuds got a thin sliver of the pie for once.  And that was bad.  So raise the interest rate to "cool off the economy", aka "make the underchuds suffer".  This is all according to the overmasters plan.

Problem solved.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daddy, do something
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Falling
Youtube W4icErUUnVM
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In January, Taqwetta Crawley, 43, lost her home in Hampton, Connecticut, to foreclosure. She had fallen into a predatory loan and when the pandemic hit, she was left with no means to pay her mortgage, which soared from $95,000 to $250,000..

I don't get it. She had over $150,000 in equity but couldn't pay her mortgage because of a predatory loan? Why not refinance the bad loan into the house? Why not sell the house? My phone rings EVERYDAY with people wanting to buy my house. I don't get it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stop buying shat you can't afford to pay for right now...And FFS stop buying stupidly expensive homes
that are WAY outside of your actual means just because some farking real estate salesperson is pushing
to up-sell you based on future income! Then there is the ever popular "rising property values" concept
that needs to DIAF..Your house isn't a farking piggy bank, it's a house..Stop pretending like it's a liquid
asset, because you gotta live someplace, and it's better to live in a smaller older house that's payed for
than some McMansion you have to juggle payments and re-finances constantly for 30 years, all while trying not to loose it.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"she fell into a predatory loan..."

Oh yes.  That must be like that time I fell pregnant.  Complete mystery.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not if some random gunman gets them first!

Keep your dreams alive.
Anything's possible in the USA.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Arm yourself and make them try to evict you.
 
goatharper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: This is what the overmasters at the fed want.


"Never attribute to evil that which can be explained by stupidity."

I find the idea that too many dollars chasing too few goods is the only cause of infaltion to be simplistic, as is the idea that raising interest rates is the only remedy.

I conclude from this that economists just aren't very smart.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I am looking to buy a second home. So great for me.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh, yay! I might be able to finally buy a house.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Stop buying shat you can't afford to pay for right now...And FFS stop buying stupidly expensive homes
that are WAY outside of your actual means just because some farking real estate salesperson is pushing
to up-sell you based on future income! Then there is the ever popular "rising property values" concept
that needs to DIAF..Your house isn't a farking piggy bank, it's a house..Stop pretending like it's a liquid
asset, because you gotta live someplace, and it's better to live in a smaller older house that's payed for
than some McMansion you have to juggle payments and re-finances constantly for 30 years, all while trying not to loose it.


Man you sound like you're from 2005. There are no homes anyone can afford. They don't exist, unless you can manage to live in East Dumpster Dayton, where there are no jobs. Good McMansion lines, though. Are you a Boomer?
 
goatharper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I fell pregnant.  Complete mystery.


They say sex causes pregnancy. But hundreds and hundreds of times, nothing happened at all!
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: In January, Taqwetta Crawley, 43, lost her home in Hampton, Connecticut, to foreclosure. She had fallen into a predatory loan and when the pandemic hit, she was left with no means to pay her mortgage, which soared from $95,000 to $250,000..

I don't get it. She had over $150,000 in equity but couldn't pay her mortgage because of a predatory loan? Why not refinance the bad loan into the house? Why not sell the house? My phone rings EVERYDAY with people wanting to buy my house. I don't get it.


Maybe the predatory loan was the equity loan? If she took out a loan for $150k and then couldn't pay her mortgage, she might be bad with money.

Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size



Yes_haha_yes!.jpg

If ya having credit problems, I feel bad for you, son. I got 99 problems but debt aint one!

/Come on, 2024
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Stop buying shat you can't afford to pay for right now...And FFS stop buying stupidly expensive homes
that are WAY outside of your actual means just because some farking real estate salesperson is pushing
to up-sell you based on future income! Then there is the ever popular "rising property values" concept
that needs to DIAF..Your house isn't a farking piggy bank, it's a house..Stop pretending like it's a liquid
asset, because you gotta live someplace, and it's better to live in a smaller older house that's payed for
than some McMansion you have to juggle payments and re-finances constantly for 30 years, all while trying not to loose it.


Tell the overmasters to stop buying all the homes and farm land.

Or are the underchuds the only ones who have to live by rules for society?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


"Nothing will fundamentally change... for wealthy people."
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We've been working on about four decades of consumer debt replacing any real rise in wages. It's been masterful, papering over corporations and the executive class stealing all the productivity growth while doling out credit cards.

But eventually you run out of ways to keep the game going.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: "she fell into a predatory loan..."

Oh yes.  That must be like that time I fell pregnant.  Complete mystery.


Last Boy Scout 'Tripped, slipped on the floor...'
Youtube Xxu7Ko2JSlI
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

goatharper: AmbassadorBooze: This is what the overmasters at the fed want.

"Never attribute to evil that which can be explained by stupidity."

I find the idea that too many dollars chasing too few goods is the only cause of infaltion to be simplistic, as is the idea that raising interest rates is the only remedy.

I conclude from this that economists just aren't very smart.


Agreed, they treat the economy as strictly a science, it's more of a mix of art and science.
Economics I mean.
 
Goimir
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Oh, yay! I might be able to finally buy a house.


Nope, all the property will be bought by management companies faster than you can make an appointment to see the place.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Wine Sipping Elitist: In January, Taqwetta Crawley, 43, lost her home in Hampton, Connecticut, to foreclosure. She had fallen into a predatory loan and when the pandemic hit, she was left with no means to pay her mortgage, which soared from $95,000 to $250,000..

I don't get it. She had over $150,000 in equity but couldn't pay her mortgage because of a predatory loan? Why not refinance the bad loan into the house? Why not sell the house? My phone rings EVERYDAY with people wanting to buy my house. I don't get it.

Maybe the predatory loan was the equity loan? If she took out a loan for $150k and then couldn't pay her mortgage, she might be bad with money.

Also:
[Fark user image 425x484]


Yes_haha_yes!.jpg

If ya having credit problems, I feel bad for you, son. I got 99 problems but debt aint one!

/Come on, 2024


It's funny how the system is designed to be confusing for ordinary people and then upchuck garbage such as yourself blame people for not picking up the nuances.

Hint: like health insurance, financing is designed to fark average people over. We shouldn't live in a world where a bare fraction of the people understand freakishly complicated documents and conditions.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

goatharper: AmbassadorBooze: This is what the overmasters at the fed want.

"Never attribute to evil that which can be explained by stupidity."

I find the idea that too many dollars chasing too few goods is the only cause of infaltion to be simplistic, as is the idea that raising interest rates is the only remedy.

I conclude from this that economists just aren't very smart.


They know what they are doing.  John Stewart interviewed some of the fed overmasters for his apple show.

They know that the overmasters are profiting.  They don't care.  Their goal is to keep the underchuds under their thumb.  Inflation was just a convenient way of phrasing their program.
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

goatharper: AmbassadorBooze: This is what the overmasters at the fed want.

"Never attribute to evil that which can be explained by stupidity."

I find the idea that too many dollars chasing too few goods is the only cause of infaltion to be simplistic, as is the idea that raising interest rates is the only remedy.

I conclude from this that economists just aren't very smart.


One of the stated goals by the fed was to slow wage growth.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People were already struggling with barely making a living wage while working way over 40 hours. Inflate the currency 20% in a few years, have the wages go up maybe 5% in the same time, have the prices of food skyrocket, have the prices of housing skyrocket (doesn't matter if it's a mortgage or rent, they both shot up) and that "barely" quickly turns into "not", with predictable results.

We're headed for homelessness and poverty levels not seen since The Great Depression if this shiat isn't addressed fairly soon.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

trerro: People were already struggling with barely making a living wage while working way over 40 hours. Inflate the currency 20% in a few years, have the wages go up maybe 5% in the same time, have the prices of food skyrocket, have the prices of housing skyrocket (doesn't matter if it's a mortgage or rent, they both shot up) and that "barely" quickly turns into "not", with predictable results.

We're headed for homelessness and poverty levels not seen since The Great Depression if this shiat isn't addressed fairly soon.


Who's gonna address it?  The angels of compassion and love who run the government?  The ones that told the rail workers to get back to work.

The only thing that will work is a nation wide general strike.  Just stop the world engine.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I should go lease a new 4x4 truck. After all, someone questioned my masculinity the other day and I need to show my alpha status by rolling coal and going into debt
 
EJ25T
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is by no means a brag; I bought a $9k car when I could have easily bought a $45k car and made payments.

My house is paid off.

No ragrets.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Wine Sipping Elitist: Wine Sipping Elitist: In January, Taqwetta Crawley, 43, lost her home in Hampton, Connecticut, to foreclosure. She had fallen into a predatory loan and when the pandemic hit, she was left with no means to pay her mortgage, which soared from $95,000 to $250,000..

I don't get it. She had over $150,000 in equity but couldn't pay her mortgage because of a predatory loan? Why not refinance the bad loan into the house? Why not sell the house? My phone rings EVERYDAY with people wanting to buy my house. I don't get it.

Maybe the predatory loan was the equity loan? If she took out a loan for $150k and then couldn't pay her mortgage, she might be bad with money.

Also:
[Fark user image 425x484]


Yes_haha_yes!.jpg

If ya having credit problems, I feel bad for you, son. I got 99 problems but debt aint one!

/Come on, 2024

It's funny how the system is designed to be confusing for ordinary people and then upchuck garbage such as yourself blame people for not picking up the nuances.

Hint: like health insurance, financing is designed to fark average people over. We shouldn't live in a world where a bare fraction of the people understand freakishly complicated documents and conditions.


What could be confusing about a lending agreement that's longer than the US Constitution, including all amendments?
 
special20 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Wine Sipping Elitist: Wine Sipping Elitist: In January, Taqwetta Crawley, 43, lost her home in Hampton, Connecticut, to foreclosure. She had fallen into a predatory loan and when the pandemic hit, she was left with no means to pay her mortgage, which soared from $95,000 to $250,000..

I don't get it. She had over $150,000 in equity but couldn't pay her mortgage because of a predatory loan? Why not refinance the bad loan into the house? Why not sell the house? My phone rings EVERYDAY with people wanting to buy my house. I don't get it.

Maybe the predatory loan was the equity loan? If she took out a loan for $150k and then couldn't pay her mortgage, she might be bad with money.

Also:
[Fark user image 425x484]


Yes_haha_yes!.jpg

If ya having credit problems, I feel bad for you, son. I got 99 problems but debt aint one!

/Come on, 2024

It's funny how the system is designed to be confusing for ordinary people and then upchuck garbage such as yourself blame people for not picking up the nuances.

Hint: like health insurance, financing is designed to fark average people over. We shouldn't live in a world where a bare fraction of the people understand freakishly complicated documents and conditions.

What could be confusing about a lending agreement that's longer than the US Constitution, including all amendments?


Soon, the overmasters and megacorps will use AI generated user agreements that are legal, but as confusing as possible.  So convoluted but mathematically correct that no persxn made of meat will be able to understand them.  And the overmasters will limit the underchuds access to AI tech.  For national security reasons or something like that.  And what option will we have but to accept the AI agreements?  The overmasters will own all the farmland and the homes.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My town is running a contest for the best way to use a $1 million budget surplus.  My suggestion is to run a daily bus to an outlying impoverished city for all the people who are getting priced out.  I don't think I'll win the contest, though.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The only thing that will work is a nation wide general strike. Just stop the world engine.


The millennial response of having a tantrum instead of dealing with reality.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: AmbassadorBooze: The only thing that will work is a nation wide general strike. Just stop the world engine.

The millennial response of having a tantrum instead of dealing with reality.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: AmbassadorBooze: The only thing that will work is a nation wide general strike. Just stop the world engine.

The millennial response of having a tantrum instead of dealing with reality.


So a strike in response to record levels of wealth inequality in this country in a centralized and designed economy is a tantrum? Christ we really gotta stop banning books and start funding schools again.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: AmbassadorBooze: The only thing that will work is a nation wide general strike. Just stop the world engine.

The millennial response of having a tantrum instead of dealing with reality.


The reality is that the overmasters and the elites and the politicians are colluding to make sure the underchuds are not allowed to get ahead.  Should we vote harder?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Joe Howmuchamonth is in for a reckoning.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: In January, Taqwetta Crawley, 43, lost her home in Hampton, Connecticut, to foreclosure. She had fallen into a predatory loan and when the pandemic hit, she was left with no means to pay her mortgage, which soared from $95,000 to $250,000..

I don't get it. She had over $150,000 in equity but couldn't pay her mortgage because of a predatory loan? Why not refinance the bad loan into the house? Why not sell the house? My phone rings EVERYDAY with people wanting to buy my house. I don't get it.


You have a phone that rings?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Obscene_CNN: AmbassadorBooze: The only thing that will work is a nation wide general strike. Just stop the world engine.

The millennial response of having a tantrum instead of dealing with reality.

The reality is that the overmasters and the elites and the politicians are colluding to make sure the underchuds are not allowed to get ahead.  Should we vote harder?


"'Amazon is not happening to bookselling,' Jeff Bezos of Amazon likes to say. 'The future is happening to bookselling.' And what the future wants just happens to be exactly what Amazon wants. What an amazing coincidence." -- Thomas Frank, "Listen, Liberal"
 
Fissile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Stop buying shat you can't afford to pay for right now


When most of the people bought the cars that are now being repo-ed they could afford them.   Contrary to Fox News reality most people don't walk into a Benz dealer and say, 'What's the biggest ass SUV I can get with my EBT card?"

Most people understand that they have to live within a budget....this much for housing, this much for food, this much for medical care, etc.  They based their car purchase on that reality.   People went out a couple years ago and bought a car with a monthly payment they could afford.  Since then housing costs have skyrocketed.  Food costs have skyrocketed.  Cost for nearly everything has skyrocketed.  Meanwhile their paychecks have stayed the same or gone down.  They auto payment they could afford 2 years ago is now impossible.  Most people will prioritize housing, food and medical care over a new car, so the new car is the first thing to go.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: goatharper: AmbassadorBooze: This is what the overmasters at the fed want.

"Never attribute to evil that which can be explained by stupidity."

I find the idea that too many dollars chasing too few goods is the only cause of infaltion to be simplistic, as is the idea that raising interest rates is the only remedy.

I conclude from this that economists just aren't very smart.

They know what they are doing.  John Stewart interviewed some of the fed overmasters for his apple show.

They know that the overmasters are profiting.  They don't care.  Their goal is to keep the underchuds under their thumb.  Inflation was just a convenient way of phrasing their program.


Interview with Larry Summers, Former Secretary of the Treasury | The Problem with Jon Stewart
Youtube tU3rGFyN5uQ
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Living in a tiny house and fixing my old cars myself so I'm getting a kick out of these comments.

Car payments are pure evil.
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

goatharper: I conclude from this that economists just aren't very smart.


They're smart, but they're also forced to play by a set of rules that makes them do stupid things.

Rich assholes making smart assholes hurt poor assholes, to paraphrase a movie.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fissile: Mr. Shabooboo: Stop buying shat you can't afford to pay for right now

When most of the people bought the cars that are now being repo-ed they could afford them.   Contrary to Fox News reality most people don't walk into a Benz dealer and say, 'What's the biggest ass SUV I can get with my EBT card?"

Most people understand that they have to live within a budget....this much for housing, this much for food, this much for medical care, etc.  They based their car purchase on that reality.   People went out a couple years ago and bought a car with a monthly payment they could afford.  Since then housing costs have skyrocketed.  Food costs have skyrocketed.  Cost for nearly everything has skyrocketed.  Meanwhile their paychecks have stayed the same or gone down.  They auto payment they could afford 2 years ago is now impossible.  Most people will prioritize housing, food and medical care over a new car, so the new car is the first thing to go.


Also variable rates are totes a scam.

It's bait.
 
