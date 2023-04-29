 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(RTE Ireland)   Lack of good ocean maps leaves ship stranded   (rte.ie) divider line
12
    More: Ironic, Royal Navy, Spanish Navy, Nautical chart, Mediterranean Sea, Brigadier, Rescue teams, vessel Malaspina, Spanish Navy ship  
•       •       •

355 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2023 at 8:05 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The name can also be translated into English as 'having a bad feeling'."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why does one of the most traveled bodies of water in human history need to be recapped and why aren't they using GPS and why is it being done by ship instead of satellite...
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
" The name can also be translated into English as 'having a bad feeling'.  "

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ship tasked with updating nautical charts to make navigation safer, has itself gotten stranded near the island of Ibiza in the Mediterranean


weareclassicrockers.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Why does one of the most traveled bodies of water in human history need to be recapped and why aren't they using GPS and why is it being done by ship instead of satellite...


It's an undersea topography mapper.  Unless you wanted to send historical people down to the bottom with a pencil, or re-equip satellites to be able to look clear down to the bottom, how else are they meant to do it?
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sounds like an excuse for an extended port call in Ibiza.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wow. Talk about a way to ensure job security for years to come.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Miss Teen USA 2007 - South Carolina answers a question
Youtube lj3iNxZ8Dww
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Should've hired some conversos.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Split Enz - Six Months In A Leaky Boat (Official Video)
Youtube cSGpLto1yxU
 
The Voice of Doom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The last time I was on Ibiza was like 25 years ago, but I can tell from the pixel..ctures and having seen a few shop..ships in that time, that they got stuck close to the well-known sight and site of the island of Es Vedra.Still have a very nice photo of the sun setting there somewhere.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.