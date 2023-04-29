 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Polly wants body armor   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    Florida, Firearm, African grey parrot, Bird, Companion parrot, Suzanne Mulalley, Crime, Glock, Pet  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
As a house mate to an African Grey, I know full well how they can push your buttons. That bird was probably asking for it. Our bird used to taunt our cat by yelling, "C'MON ... C'MON ... C'MON" every time that poor kitty walked past the bird cage.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
One simply does not "murder" a bird.

Google; "Murder: Murder is the unlawful killing of another human "

Who writes this stuff?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another couple of responsible gun owners.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your roots need a touchup.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida, the shiattiest state in the union, if you don't count Texas.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah yes, another reminder of why Florida will not be missed once it floods permanently.

/the lost state of DERPlantis
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God she had a gun to protect herself from that Parrot
 
atomic-age
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gosh, y'all, she seems nice.
 
skilly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There should be a registry of people (and yes, even children) who kill animals.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

flamark: As a house mate to an African Grey, I know full well how they can push your buttons. That bird was probably asking for it. Our bird used to taunt our cat by yelling, "C'MON ... C'MON ... C'MON" every time that poor kitty walked past the bird cage.


At one time I was tempted to get a parrot.  Then I worked out of someone's home with a parrot that never shut the eff up.  I wanted to strangle that effing bird.  I no longer have any desire to own a parrot.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No mention yet of a Norwegian Blue?   I am disappoint
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skilly: There should be a registry of people (and yes, even children) who kill animals.


So much for a career as a butcher.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anyone who would "own" a bird that can outlive them is a bit crazy.
 
ongbok
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Didn't work for this monkey..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ongbok: Didn't work for this monkey..

[Fark user image 850x485]


Tacti-uncool, bro.
 
skilly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: skilly: There should be a registry of people (and yes, even children) who kill animals.

So much for a career as a butcher.


I don't mean that kind. I mean the "Wanna see what it looks like on the inside" types.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just before being blown away the parrot said, "I wasn't looking at her neck, man."
 
Summoner101
‘’ less than a minute ago  

snocone: One simply does not "murder" a bird.


Would beg to differ:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
