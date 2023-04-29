 Skip to content
(AP News)   New Mexico fighting to save old adobe churches

Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The cars are already gone.  May as well save the churches.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is 'merica.  We don't revere old buildings.  I say tear em down and out up a Kum and Go.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
; Will now charge 600% more per license
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Adobe is a real headache.  It's not baked, it's not very firm, and water just melts it if water gets through plaster and/or roofing.  It's hard to replace individual bricks.  The durability of the structures comes from the fact that it won't rot like wood, it won't rust or corrode like metal, and plaster can just be thrown over it.  But once it starts deteriorating, it's just a matter of time before it is gone.  It can only be removed and rebuilt, and at that point it becomes a Ship of Theseus.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Plus, adobe structures were never intended to be around permanently.  They were either expected to have a limited shelf life before being rebuilt with newer adobe structures, or they were expected to be replaced with permanent stone structures.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Part of me is like, ooh, preserve history.

Another part of me is like, eh, go ahead and tear down every single Catholic church in the world.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
On a recent Sunday at Truchas' 1760s Holy Rosary church, López pointed out the rich decorative details that centuries of smoke and grime had hidden until he meticulously removed them with the absorbent inside of sourdough bread.

Truchas is nice I've stayed in a adobe vrbo there. The host had something to do with church. Avoid Truchas on Easter Sunday. Or any Sunday.

I am unfamiliar with the sourdough restoration technique. This couldn't be more new mexican if he added red and green chilies.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Typical. Adobe requires updating.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Typical. Adobe requires updating.


I'm still limping along a copy of Creative Suite CS5 so I can still use InDesign a couple times of year without paying $50/month or whatever ridiculous amount they want for it.

Of course, the laptop is running an old version of MacOS, so I keep it airgapped.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Adobe is a real headache.  It's not baked, it's not very firm, and water just melts it if water gets through plaster and/or roofing.  It's hard to replace individual bricks.  The durability of the structures comes from the fact that it won't rot like wood, it won't rust or corrode like metal, and plaster can just be thrown over it.  But once it starts deteriorating, it's just a matter of time before it is gone.  It can only be removed and rebuilt, and at that point it becomes a Ship of Theseus.


This calls for one of my favorite memes!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
New Mexico fighting

yeah my sister used to live in albuquerque, i know
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Adobe is a real headache.  It's not baked, it's not very firm, and water just melts it if water gets through plaster and/or roofing.  It's hard to replace individual bricks.  The durability of the structures comes from the fact that it won't rot like wood, it won't rust or corrode like metal, and plaster can just be thrown over it.  But once it starts deteriorating, it's just a matter of time before it is gone.  It can only be removed and rebuilt, and at that point it becomes a Ship of Theseus.


grew up in southern Colorado  and my parents used to be hippies before  Fox  News  rotted their brains. their hippy friends decided to build a house using adobe. a group of people showed up to help. for those unfamiliar  you stir together straw and mud and then pack it in molds to make bricks and leave in the sun to dry then construct the house and cover it with stucco to protect it from water. it is tedious and hard work.
I sort of dislike the SW aesthetic but it is practical. I hate kokopelli with the burning anger of several suns. such a poser SW thing, like silver and turquoise jewelry and Colorado flags and the stupid little pewter miners glued to pyrite.
I hate going back to Colorado.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A doh bee

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

chucknasty: NM Volunteer: Adobe is a real headache.  It's not baked, it's not very firm, and water just melts it if water gets through plaster and/or roofing.  It's hard to replace individual bricks.  The durability of the structures comes from the fact that it won't rot like wood, it won't rust or corrode like metal, and plaster can just be thrown over it.  But once it starts deteriorating, it's just a matter of time before it is gone.  It can only be removed and rebuilt, and at that point it becomes a Ship of Theseus.

grew up in southern Colorado  and my parents used to be hippies before  Fox  News  rotted their brains. their hippy friends decided to build a house using adobe. a group of people showed up to help. for those unfamiliar  you stir together straw and mud and then pack it in molds to make bricks and leave in the sun to dry then construct the house and cover it with stucco to protect it from water. it is tedious and hard work.
I sort of dislike the SW aesthetic but it is practical. I hate kokopelli with the burning anger of several suns. such a poser SW thing, like silver and turquoise jewelry and Colorado flags and the stupid little pewter miners glued to pyrite.
I hate going back to Colorado.


Reminds me of when I watched Las Posadas at a historic church/museum.  Outdoors, at night, farolitos, along the long path, very dark out because it wasn't near any city but the moon and stars were bright.  So the Kokopelli bumper sticker crowd naturally had their cell phones out and flashlights turned on so they could see the already well-lit path.  And they wouldn't shut up either.  Cripes, they are annoying.  But an actual adobe house isn't bad to live in.  It does retain warmth fairly well during the winter compared to wood frame or concrete block.
 
