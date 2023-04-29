 Skip to content
The 100 most influential people of 2023.
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Titans: Elon Musk

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This the Time Magazine whose owner is such a buddy of Elon Musk that it made him Time Person of the Year in a year when Musk did absolutely fark-all? And months later his buddy Elon Musk bought Twitter for the stupidest reason ever?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As if.  Not one of them is on my TikTok feed.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Salma Hayek?

/zip
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We're only 1/3rd of the way through 2023, and they're already putting together a "most influential people" list?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: This the Time Magazine whose owner is such a buddy of Elon Musk that it made him Time Person of the Year in a year when Musk did absolutely fark-all? And months later his buddy Elon Musk bought Twitter for the stupidest reason ever?


Elon Musk is absolutely one of the top 100 most-influential people on Earth.  To say otherwise is simply foolish.  If I were to take a shiat inside one of those covered playground slides right before recess and not tell anyone, I guaran-damned-tee you I'd be the most influential person at school that day.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: We're only 1/3rd of the way through 2023, and they're already putting together a "most influential people" list?


You have to get this year's most influential off the lot by May to make room for next year's.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
DJT on the list? He's a moron, but he's got millions hanging on his every word.
 
dustman81
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jennifer Coolidge aka "The MILF" from American Pie is one of Time's Most influential people?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ali Wong nominated Padma Lakshmi but Padma Lakshmi nominated Sean Sherman?  That's gotta sting for Ali.

/I only know who one of those people is.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Needs more Jennifer Doudna, less Hollywood.
 
Mangoose [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ah yes. You know that Icon. Bonny Prince Charles. Oh right, his mom died. Bonny King Charles. He's really blazing trails upon the earth for every stunted man child finally coming into his own in his...70s? How old is that purple sausage fingered farkhead?

What PR team wankfest is that farking list?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I counted.  I recognized 24 of them, mostly the politicians.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sure, as if you Farkers haven't fapped to at least 10% of the people on that list.

And sure, Elmo had to be on that list, but check out the well-deserved living eulogy he got:

I first met Elon Musk in 1999 when he was just another Silicon Valley techie with a startup (in his case, X.com). But he soon distinguished himself using his boundless imagination and relentless drive that has landed rockets on platforms in the ocean, pioneered the electric-vehicle revolution, and changed how we think about energy in many forms. Cool, right? Not so much these days, because what I did not see coming a mile off was Musk's wholesale transformation into the world's richest online troll after his purchase of Twitter. It's a shame, because much of what he has tried to do over his career-even if some of it is still an aspiration-has been bold and inspirational, especially compared with most of the more anodyne techies for whom a better online dating service is the peak of innovation. But under Musk's erratic rule, Twitter has become a nonstop grievance tantrum we must all endure, and he wastes far too much of his time fiddling on his toxic violin while it burns. What's the opposite of progress? ElonMusk 2023.

That's a sicker burn than an exploding Starship.
 
