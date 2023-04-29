 Skip to content
(WTAE)   16-year-old graduating from University of Pittsburgh. Your 16-year-old is still in bed   (wtae.com) divider line
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Neat!
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Matt Gaetz's 16 year old is ... nevermind
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I remember when I was 16. I learned there was less waste if you smoked pot in a one-hit pipe instead of rolling it. I'll bet Mr Brainiac still doesn't know that.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ah, to have parents who actually sought out an appropriate educational experience for their kid instead of wasting a big chunk of his childhood forcing him to do repetitive academic tasks far beneath his skill level.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Still, the minute he turns 18, his ass is out on the street.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fredbox: Matt Gaetz's 16 year old is ... nevermind


Too old for him?
 
