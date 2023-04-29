 Skip to content
(Twitter)   This is what happens when you give the ramp guy three marshaling wands   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
transyrn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
TIL those things are called marshaling wands!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's impressive most SW employees I've known juggled balls.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

transyrn: TIL those things are called marshaling wands!


I got handed one as a scout and told to stand in the middle of a 2 lane black top and direct church traffic.
No way was that legal on many levels
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: transyrn: TIL those things are called marshaling wands!

I got handed one as a scout and told to stand in the middle of a 2 lane black top and direct church traffic.
No way was that legal on many levels


So a priest told you play with your little wand while dressed as a scout. I see.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you waggle your marshaling wand too hard, you'll go blind. You'll go blind!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why Southwest is having problems. Their employees are performing circus acts during their shifts instead of working
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in FSM's name is that man even saying on the video? I'm sure it's a form of English but that's about it.
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: This is why Southwest is having problems. Their employees are performing circus acts during their shifts instead of working


Doubly concerning, as that was most likely the pilot.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That bastard confused the pilots really badly:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: This is why Southwest is having problems. Their employees are performing circus acts during their shifts instead of working


Since when was flying Southwest not a circus?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping for something more like this ...

Ramp agent dancing on early morning at Toronto Airport
Youtube cmyWTCLfp6Y
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airplane!: The forklift.
Youtube 75Cj8i40cfA
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: I was hoping for something more like this ...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/cmyWTCLfp6Y?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Do you even marshal dance, bro?

How to Marshall Aircraft like a Pro 🛫
Youtube 3m9HGrqSNg0


/dancing aircraft marshallers have a long, storied history
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

transyrn: TIL those things are called marshaling wands!


Cool. What's the wand core? Dragon's heartstring? Phoenix feather?

/or thanks to an episode of "Shut Up and Listen", antelope hair and dog jizz
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marshalling Wands is the name of my all midget Butthole Surfers cover band.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still, that is a very effective distraction technique for the other baggage handlers rifling through the goods!
 
ultradave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For their next trick, maybe they can focus on getting paying customers to their destinations.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ultradave: For their next trick, maybe they can focus on getting paying customers to their destinations.


Do these guys work for the airline or the airport?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I want to see an aircraft following those "instructions".
:)
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is your captain speaking. Please fasten your seat belts, we've just been cleared by ground crew for a barrel roll.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Y'all gotta stop flying Southwest. Especially the week of July 16 to/from Chicago.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Still, that is a very effective distraction technique for the other baggage handlers rifling through the goods!


Pft, TSA already got all the good stuff.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: ultradave: For their next trick, maybe they can focus on getting paying customers to their destinations.

Do these guys work for the airline or the airport?


Depends on the airport. But even then if they're not airline employees, they typically work for a 3rd party company like SwissPort or such.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Somaticasual: Still, that is a very effective distraction technique for the other baggage handlers rifling through the goods!

Pft, TSA already got all the good stuff.


<chuckle> Touche'
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have go to admit that before I clicked I expected something along these lines


Animal House Marching Band Scenes
Youtube Q1v0jB3OswM


/but where would stork get 3 batons?
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Somaticasual: Still, that is a very effective distraction technique for the other baggage handlers rifling through the goods!

Pft, TSA already got all the good stuff.


And they won't share, because they are putting all the good stuff up for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: /but where would stork get 3 batons?


Same place Flounder got ten thousand marbles?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

optikeye: That's impressive most SW employees I've known juggled balls.


Not sure if you're insinuating they're clowns, whores, or clown whores.

/all 3 apply, I realize.
//I once got molested on a SW flight to Vegas.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Probably the coolest thing I got to do as an Air Force pilot was return the crew chief's salute as we taxied out.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

koder: vudukungfu: transyrn: TIL those things are called marshaling wands!

I got handed one as a scout and told to stand in the middle of a 2 lane black top and direct church traffic.
No way was that legal on many levels

So a priest told you play with your little wand while dressed as a scout. I see.


No, the congregation told him to go play in traffic, the wand was just to humor him
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pilot on approach:
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: Probably the coolest thing I got to do as an Air Force pilot was return the crew chief's salute as we taxied out.


Or, extend the refueling probe to flip the mechanical bird to the crew chief, as was the style at the time.
(I'm old)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: This is why Southwest is having problems. Their employees are performing circus acts during their shifts instead of working


However it is appropriate because their job is a circus. The clowns are at the top though.
 
assjuice
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

transyrn: TIL those things are called marshaling wands!


Oh! I had no idea you didn't know that!
 
