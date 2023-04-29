 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   As a warning to Worst Korea and its ongoing war with the deep sea, the US is sending Ohio-class submarines with Trident II ballistic missiles and nuclear warheads to Best Korea   (gagadget.com) divider line
    South Korea, Michigan, United States Navy, Nuclear weapon, North Korea, Korea, United States, Cruise missile  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. Welcome to the World of Assured Mutual Destruction. Well, with North Korea, they may take out a few cities in South Korea, Japan and/or the US, but they will certainly be assured of total destruction by us.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
By the way, Kim Jong-un, we have plenty of practice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never knew submarines could run on meth
 
martian marvel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About farking time. This piss ant country needs a quiet reminder that they ain't all that. No grain, just a piece of equipment that could mess up your day.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we are "threatening" NK with something that can not see or detect??

We should threaten them with our unicorn knights next.

The press release is the point and the not knowing is a psychological plot, I just find it amusing.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't you have Best and Worst mixed up?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: I never knew submarines could run on meth


You're being silly. They're powered by spaghetti chili.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The sub barfs out the back and propels the ship forward.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw that Best Sister was making threats against the US again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kia owners will be happy

Still can get parts
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They better quickly develop school desk technology.
s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all we know that sub has probably been there since January 21, 2021.  Uncle Joe is just now getting around to letting everyone else know.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: I never knew submarines could run on meth


That's the USS Florida; the USS Ohio is powered by the sheer determination of its crew to get as far way from the real Ohio as humanly possible.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: For all we know that sub has probably been there since January 21, 2021.  Uncle Joe is just now getting around to letting everyone else know.


Get it? Our President is old. Unlike the last President, who was old.
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I saw that Best Sister was making threats against the US again.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Political issues aside, you have to recognize skill for running in those heels and skirt...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OH is land-locked. I lived there.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Palined Parenthood: I never knew submarines could run on meth

That's the USS Florida; the USS Ohio is powered by the sheer determination of its crew to get as far way from the real Ohio as humanly possible.


... it's really like that From show. Those sailors THINK they've escaped only to awake back here, tucked away safe in their bed, in boring-ass Zanesville, Ohio.

/they probably oughta get ready for their shift at Pepsi.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably more of a threat to Vlad than Kim Jong Un.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LoneVVolf: pastramithemosterotic: I saw that Best Sister was making threats against the US again.

[Fark user image 850x478]

Political issues aside, you have to recognize skill for running in those heels and skirt...


I wouldn't kick her out of bed for eating toast IYKWIM
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It also a nice way of telling China "Don't worry about all those nuclear subs we put in your area of the globe. They mostly aren't intended for you. Mostly."
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: OH is land-locked. I lived there.


Lake Erie does not count? You can get to the ocean from there. And to a foreign country.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Haha... sure, we're "sending" them. Please ignore all the others that are routinely in the general vicinity.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: don't you have Best and Worst mixed up?


Came here to say this.

Attention Comrade Subby: https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/best-korea
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
These are interesting times.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Those subs don't HAVE to be close..That's the thing..They could be anywhere in the region.
They are also fairly quick, and several could move into any optimal firing position they want based on
whatever needs to be targeted..Be it Best Korea or China or Russian Far East or all of the above at the
same time..It doesn't matter. This is just another "reminder" to everyone over on that side of the planet
to chill out and we have subs EVERYWHERE and there is no escape from retribution if you fark up.
We did this last year when the US "leaked" some pics of one of the Ohio Class "visiting"
Diego Garcia.. Just a little reminder to Uncle Vlad that there is no safe spot in Russia either.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Good. Welcome to the World of Assured Mutual Destruction. Well, with North Korea, they may take out a few cities in South Korea, Japan and/or the US, but they will certainly be assured of total destruction by us.


We can obliterate NK with the sub sitting dockside at Bremerton. With Best Korea always shooting the sea, I'd be concerned about a one-in-a-million hit on the sub.

An SSGN makes more sense. 154 cruise missiles takes out a lot of infrastructure: dams, power stations, pipelines, etc. The US would likely target many of those on known artillery locations, since they are the biggest threat to Seoul. NK has a LOT of artillery pointed at Seoul.

I don't see Fat Boy deciding to throw it all away and drop a nuke somewhere, but his sister is a different story. She's the one that worries me.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: OH is land-locked. I lived there.


Um...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LL316: bluorangefyre: For all we know that sub has probably been there since January 21, 2021.  Uncle Joe is just now getting around to letting everyone else know.

Get it? Our President is old. Unlike the last President, who was old.


Not a joke about his age.  He probably ordered it there within an hour of giving his Inaugural Address, and decided to let Fat Kim the Third know if one of his missiles got too close.
 
darinwil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: OH is land-locked. I lived there.


I'm sorry, hopefully you've recovered!
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

darinwil: sinko swimo: OH is land-locked. I lived there.

I'm sorry, hopefully you've recovered!


And in a state where they know how to play football.
 
wage0048
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you think there hasn't been at least one SSBN continuously stationed within easy range of Pyongyang for the past couple decades, you're a moran.
 
fruit flies like a banana
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Missiles are most vulnerable in the launch phase, but you have to be close to intercept them in that phase.

Russia and China (among others) are big enough that they can launch missiles from far in the interior where they can't be easily intercepted.

North Korea can't so that.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm not a huge fan of performative belligerence - but anything that can disturbingly remind anyone who might need it that nuclear war is NOT an acceptable option, for any player, has it's place and time.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The party of peace right?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why plural. Don't we only need one there? Start shiat and I'm pretty sure one sub can ruin that country quickly.
 
olorin604
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fruit flies like a banana: Missiles are most vulnerable in the launch phase, but you have to be close to intercept them in that phase.

Russia and China (among others) are big enough that they can launch missiles from far in the interior where they can't be easily intercepted.

North Korea can't so that.


Now I want a sub retrofitted to shoot down missiles to just sit there as a giant FU to NK.
 
fruit flies like a banana
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

olorin604: fruit flies like a banana: Missiles are most vulnerable in the launch phase, but you have to be close to intercept them in that phase.

Russia and China (among others) are big enough that they can launch missiles from far in the interior where they can't be easily intercepted.

North Korea can't so that.

Now I want a sub retrofitted to shoot down missiles to just sit there as a giant FU to NK.


Maybe I'm way off, but how sure can you be that we haven't already? How sure can they be?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: The party of peace right?


That's like saying "Chicken of Tentacles".
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Palined Parenthood: I never knew submarines could run on meth


I know you are a male, but you always deliver like Bristol Palin would.  You do a great job of making me chuckle. Don't stop running out of material. I need the laughs.

Thank you.
 
