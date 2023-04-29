 Skip to content
(Metro)   D'oh: Supermarket man picks the wrong doughnut in food waste protest   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expected to be caught, I expected a conversation to start on how to reinstate the perk and reduce the other food waste, and I even considered they may take it to a final warning, but I never expected what followed by an employee owned company

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BurghDude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My co-worker claims that 40% of food is wasted. I told him I thought he was ridiculous. Then I started paying closer attention to my own home and family, and now I think that estimate is probably low.

It's kind of incredible that within a few generations we went from calorie scarcity being a problem to calorie overabundance being one.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Onion rings are vegetable doughnuts.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand the intent, but using blatant defiance against management is rarely a good tactic. He simply identified himself  as a future source of problems and they simply chose to nip that in the bud.
Management will always choose the path of least resistance if they can get away with it.
If you have a grievance, especially one of like this one, is to have numbers on your side. Talk to people, win them over and create a momentum. Also, do try to have a good relationship with a couple of people in management. This helps to smooth out things from the inside.
I am a union representative and taking the slow road is so much more effective than manning the barricades on most matters.
Also, by taking this public like this, he has made sure management has their crosshairs on him.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BurghDude: My co-worker claims that 40% of food is wasted. I told him I thought he was ridiculous. Then I started paying closer attention to my own home and family, and now I think that estimate is probably low.

It's kind of incredible that within a few generations we went from calorie scarcity being a problem to calorie overabundance being one.


I actually found myself leaving a bad yelp review for a restaurant, not because of bad food or service but because the portion size was ridiculously huge, quite literally enough for 3 people to get a healthy sized meal from.

As I said in the review, obesity and food waste are two major issues today. And going to a restaurant should not have to result in a choice between gorging oneself on a harmful amount of food or contributing to the growing amount of food waste
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, you don't win friends with salad.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Food safety standards are there for a reason. If there were no standards all of our headlines would be "1000 people poisoned in ..." That said, if people voluntarily eat expired food via dumpster diving or feed it to their animals then they have accepted that risk.
 
special20 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Was I wrong? Etc..
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BurghDude: My co-worker claims that 40% of food is wasted. I told him I thought he was ridiculous. Then I started paying closer attention to my own home and family, and now I think that estimate is probably low.

It's kind of incredible that within a few generations we went from calorie scarcity being a problem to calorie overabundance being one.


there are plenty of folks that make near zero waste of food. you don't live there.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Soooo much food gets wasted in this country. Restaurants are big culprits too
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: BurghDude: My co-worker claims that 40% of food is wasted. I told him I thought he was ridiculous. Then I started paying closer attention to my own home and family, and now I think that estimate is probably low.

It's kind of incredible that within a few generations we went from calorie scarcity being a problem to calorie overabundance being one.

I actually found myself leaving a bad yelp review for a restaurant, not because of bad food or service but because the portion size was ridiculously huge, quite literally enough for 3 people to get a healthy sized meal from.

As I said in the review, obesity and food waste are two major issues today. And going to a restaurant should not have to result in a choice between gorging oneself on a harmful amount of food or contributing to the growing amount of food waste


While I agree with you, you could have asked for a takeout container and had lunch for the next day...

/maybe dinner too
 
SMB2811
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: BurghDude: My co-worker claims that 40% of food is wasted. I told him I thought he was ridiculous. Then I started paying closer attention to my own home and family, and now I think that estimate is probably low.

It's kind of incredible that within a few generations we went from calorie scarcity being a problem to calorie overabundance being one.

I actually found myself leaving a bad yelp review for a restaurant, not because of bad food or service but because the portion size was ridiculously huge, quite literally enough for 3 people to get a healthy sized meal from.

As I said in the review, obesity and food waste are two major issues today. And going to a restaurant should not have to result in a choice between gorging oneself on a harmful amount of food or contributing to the growing amount of food waste


Leftovers exist and gorging yourself is a personal decision. You were just being a self-important ass.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Waitrose is for people who want to pay more for the same food that you get in Sainsbury's.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

special20: [i.pinimg.com image 381x853]
Was I wrong? Etc..


You have now crossed the line that separates man and bum
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The hospital has a stupid rule that says I can't go to work stoned. I think that's a dumb rule, so I did it anyway. Can you believe they had the audacity to fire me? I hope this post goes viral!

Fark off
 
Monocultured
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BurghDude: My co-worker claims that 40% of food is wasted. I told him I thought he was ridiculous. Then I started paying closer attention to my own home and family, and now I think that estimate is probably low.

It's kind of incredible that within a few generations we went from calorie scarcity being a problem to calorie overabundance being one.


Overproduction for the sake of profits is a characteristic inherent in the way our economic system functions. It's almost like it's all connected or something.

Not to worry though, we will continue to refer to the failures of the system as "recessions" and "downturns" and scapegoat non-issues and non-actions of non-parties so no one looks too closely at the system itself. Just don't be wasteful or lazy, dear bag-holder, and everything will be fine probably.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

frankb00th: I understand the intent, but using blatant defiance against management is rarely a good tactic. He simply identified himself  as a future source of problems and they simply chose to nip that in the bud.
Management will always choose the path of least resistance if they can get away with it.
If you have a grievance, especially one of like this one, is to have numbers on your side. Talk to people, win them over and create a momentum. Also, do try to have a good relationship with a couple of people in management. This helps to smooth out things from the inside.
I am a union representative and taking the slow road is so much more effective than manning the barricades on most matters.
Also, by taking this public like this, he has made sure management has their crosshairs on him.


Or do malicious compliance.

Create teek-tawk account, ask some kids how to use that phone brick thing and play some royalty free kazoo music over, "excited to do my job, look at all this awesome food we throw out! It's dangerous giving people free food! This is all purrfeclty good, but we ain't about that pleb life, we about wealth down at the CostPlus ya'll!"
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: The Exit Stencilist: BurghDude: My co-worker claims that 40% of food is wasted. I told him I thought he was ridiculous. Then I started paying closer attention to my own home and family, and now I think that estimate is probably low.

It's kind of incredible that within a few generations we went from calorie scarcity being a problem to calorie overabundance being one.

I actually found myself leaving a bad yelp review for a restaurant, not because of bad food or service but because the portion size was ridiculously huge, quite literally enough for 3 people to get a healthy sized meal from.

As I said in the review, obesity and food waste are two major issues today. And going to a restaurant should not have to result in a choice between gorging oneself on a harmful amount of food or contributing to the growing amount of food waste

While I agree with you, you could have asked for a takeout container and had lunch for the next day...

/maybe dinner too


Normally I would, but it was a cheese omelet with home fries and toast. Not something that lends itself to reheating IMO, and I try to limit my intake of potato since they aren't healthy, which they gave me a massive pile of
 
skippy.fluff
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SMB2811: The Exit Stencilist: BurghDude: My co-worker claims that 40% of food is wasted. I told him I thought he was ridiculous. Then I started paying closer attention to my own home and family, and now I think that estimate is probably low.

It's kind of incredible that within a few generations we went from calorie scarcity being a problem to calorie overabundance being one.

I actually found myself leaving a bad yelp review for a restaurant, not because of bad food or service but because the portion size was ridiculously huge, quite literally enough for 3 people to get a healthy sized meal from.

As I said in the review, obesity and food waste are two major issues today. And going to a restaurant should not have to result in a choice between gorging oneself on a harmful amount of food or contributing to the growing amount of food waste

Leftovers exist and gorging yourself is a personal decision. You were just being a self-important ass.


This happens to me a lot while traveling.  The last time I had it packed and found folks hungry enough to want it on the way back to the hotel.  But it could easily have gone in the trash.

Leftovers aren't always an option, and a note in the review could be useful.  I think in similar circumstances I would leave whatever rating I would give it outside of that and just make it a note.  Really bad reviews don't generally get read closely.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Many restaurants (including the one I work at) will gladly do a half-portion if you think a full entree is too big. Or allow you to split a dish between two of you
 
frankb00th
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Monocultured: frankb00th: I understand the intent, but using blatant defiance against management is rarely a good tactic. He simply identified himself  as a future source of problems and they simply chose to nip that in the bud.
Management will always choose the path of least resistance if they can get away with it.
If you have a grievance, especially one of like this one, is to have numbers on your side. Talk to people, win them over and create a momentum. Also, do try to have a good relationship with a couple of people in management. This helps to smooth out things from the inside.
I am a union representative and taking the slow road is so much more effective than manning the barricades on most matters.
Also, by taking this public like this, he has made sure management has their crosshairs on him.

Or do malicious compliance.

Create teek-tawk account, ask some kids how to use that phone brick thing and play some royalty free kazoo music over, "excited to do my job, look at all this awesome food we throw out! It's dangerous giving people free food! This is all purrfeclty good, but we ain't about that pleb life, we about wealth down at the CostPlus ya'll!"


That works too. There are a lot of ways to put the screws to employers regarding certain type of issues but for most of them, they require a fair amount of solidarity.
Solidarity is a long term thing however and its hard to come by in that type of "disposable" job.
 
