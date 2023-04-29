 Skip to content
(CNN)   Drone attack makes Putin Crimea river   (cnn.com) divider line
    Crimea, Sevastopol, Russia, Black Sea, Black Sea Fleet, huge fire, President of Ukraine, Annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, with so many fuel dumps blowing up or catching fire, you'd think that they'd have better fire response by now.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The war is not going well for the Russians.
 
Airius
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I am surprised they have fuel left to burn
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can't deliver the makings for vodka to farked up ports.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Spring offensive is comin'.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
assetsio.reedpopcdn.comView Full Size
 
