(ABC News)   America. Texas. Fark yeah. Who needs a clock?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
1627 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Apr 2023 at 7:45 AM



50 Comments
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It was just their turn to pay the 2nd amendment tax.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A day that ends in y.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cleveland, even in Texas, sucks.

/got nothing
// is the gun okay?
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And all people will see is that the shooter is Mexican and blame immigration
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That was a helpful description.  Hispanic, 5'8" wearing clothes.  This won't at all result in the police shooting a few dozen people out of an abundance of caution.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The gun functioned as it was intended to function.  The gunman used the gun as it was intended to be used.  The gun was owned as it was intended by the manufacturers.  A dead 8 year old was the intent of gun culture in the United States.  It is not an unfortunate consequence.  It is the clear intent.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

twonky: And all people will see is that the shooter is Mexican and blame immigration


Fox New will feature this story for days, like they did with the transgender shooter.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
People without watches?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

twonky: And all people will see is that the shooter is Mexican and blame immigration


Watch trump to start campaigning on this.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
🤷‍♂
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ftfa: They are looking for a Hispanic male who is approximately 5'8" tall who was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and work boots and is described as having short black hair.

Most worthless BOLO ever.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At least the 8 year-old is safe from drag queens and trans people.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: The gun functioned as it was intended to function.  The gunman used the gun as it was intended to be used.  The gun was owned as it was intended by the manufacturers.  A dead 8 year old was the intent of gun culture in the United States.  It is not an unfortunate consequence.  It is the clear intent.


Bet he didn't have a hunting license.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is the gun ok?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I bet Tequila was involved.
 
TheDavil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'This just in, Texas has officially banned guns... For Mexicans! 'Remember the Alamo', says governor Abbott.'
 
storch monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It could've been worse.

~ Hot Wheels ~
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thoughts, prayers, flags at half mast, etc, and other inane bullshiat that really mean I am doing nothing.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: ftfa: They are looking for a Hispanic male who is approximately 5'8" tall who was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and work boots and is described as having short black hair.

Most worthless BOLO ever.


They also mention that "he has been known to shoot his 223 out in his front yard, which is evident by the shell casings that are laying in the front yard ".
You would think there would be a name to go with the blue jeans and black shirt. Might be helpful in finding him.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: twonky: And all people will see is that the shooter is Mexican and blame immigration

Watch trump to start campaigning on this.


On the other hand, he shot a bunch of Hondurans, so maybe he'll become "one of the good ones," since maybe it was a part of his response to illegal immigration. Lots of Hispanic people here are SUPER anti-immigration, and it's usually the ones who love guns.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, I came in here to say that I have nothing left to say.
Silly, isn't it?
Sad old men are often silly.
Sorry.
 
thekingcobra
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: That was a helpful description.  Hispanic, 5'8" wearing clothes.  This won't at all result in the police shooting a few dozen people out of an abundance of caution.


Not Hispanic, MEXICAN! EVERYBOY PANIC!!!!
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheDavil: 'This just in, Texas has officially banned guns... For Mexicans! 'Remember the Alamo', says governor Abbott.'


Children were killed, so a more aggressive campaign against trans and drag queens is in order.
 
Slayinit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wanted - dead or alive:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I welcome blue states to continue reforming and I encourage red states to maximize violence. It's a long term win win strategy
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"See??  A Mexidrunk havin' a gun is why we need MORE GUNZ!!!"

Texas white man logic
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blackminded
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
BUILD THE WALL
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't worry, a good guy with a gun will stop him!
 
kayanlau
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There is no clock

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: That was a helpful description.  Hispanic, 5'8" wearing clothes.


could end up being the zodiac killer
 
kindms
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
just another drunk responsible long gun owner who likes to shoot his gun in his front yard leaving brass everywhere until he wasn't

gun culture is asshole culture
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

twonky: And all people will see is that the shooter is Mexican and blame immigration


.

"...known for shooting his 223 in his front yard, as evidenced by the shell casing there."

If only there was some sign, and some force of armed people supposed to intervene in such situations.

Also, is the guy a known citizen of Mexico, or are they just calling him "Mexican"?

I can't believe people are proud of the shiathole state.

.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: some force of armed people supposed to intervene in such situations.


But does local law enforcement have the Constitutional right to oppose this individual well-regulated militia?
 
Godwalk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Where's the good guy with the gun?
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: twonky: And all people will see is that the shooter is Mexican and blame immigration

.

"...known for shooting his 223 in his front yard, as evidenced by the shell casing there."

If only there was some sign, and some force of armed people supposed to intervene in such situations.

Also, is the guy a known citizen of Mexico, or are they just calling him "Mexican"?

I can't believe people are proud of the shiathole state.

.


Mexicans beefing with the Hondurans over turf and operations. Happens in the US more than it should.

However, recognizing there's a problem is apparently racist because for some reason Western Hemisphere minorities are superior to Eastern Hemisphere minorities.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: [Fark user image image 600x509]


Why does the sign even need a changeable number?
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Texas  LEO's shore do know their anatomy.

"Everybody that was shot was shot from the neck up almost execution style, basically in the head," he said.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: That was a helpful description.  Hispanic, 5'8" wearing clothes.  This won't at all result in the police shooting a few dozen people out of an abundance of caution.


That's probably a description of something like 20% of the people who live in that area.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: Medic Zero: twonky: And all people will see is that the shooter is Mexican and blame immigration

.

"...known for shooting his 223 in his front yard, as evidenced by the shell casing there."

If only there was some sign, and some force of armed people supposed to intervene in such situations.

Also, is the guy a known citizen of Mexico, or are they just calling him "Mexican"?

I can't believe people are proud of the shiathole state.

.

Mexicans beefing with the Hondurans over turf and operations. Happens in the US more than it should.

However, recognizing there's a problem is apparently racist because for some reason Western Hemisphere minorities are superior to Eastern Hemisphere minorities.


.

Bullshiat.

That's a bullshiat statement and tactic right wing pieces of shiat use.

.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
After he is arrested, I hope the gun is sold to another mass shooter. It's really sad when an AR-15 can only do one mass shooting. People need to think about the gun's feelings.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pensamientos y rezos.
 
assjuice
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bitter old white men.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Throughout the state Texans are celebrating that an oppressed gun was able to express it's freedom.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: That was a helpful description.  Hispanic, 5'8" wearing clothes.  This won't at all result in the police shooting a few dozen people out of an abundance of caution.


I hope this doesn't interfere with their search for the Hispanic, 5'8" wearing no clothes.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The shooter reportedly went to the house where the shooting took place after neighbors asked him to quiet down because a baby was trying to sleep, Capers said.

'My understanding is that the victims, they came over to the fence and said 'Hey could [you not do your] shooting out in the yard? We have a young baby that's trying to go to sleep,' and he had been drinking and he says 'I'll do what I want to in my front yard,' Capers told KTRK."

If someone is target shooting and it's keeping your baby awake, you don't ask them to stop. Instead, you get your own AR and stand your ground. It's the American way.

/On balance, more lives would have been preserved.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Medic Zero: ThieveryCorp: Medic Zero: twonky: And all people will see is that the shooter is Mexican and blame immigration

.

"...known for shooting his 223 in his front yard, as evidenced by the shell casing there."

If only there was some sign, and some force of armed people supposed to intervene in such situations.

Also, is the guy a known citizen of Mexico, or are they just calling him "Mexican"?

I can't believe people are proud of the shiathole state.

.

Mexicans beefing with the Hondurans over turf and operations. Happens in the US more than it should.

However, recognizing there's a problem is apparently racist because for some reason Western Hemisphere minorities are superior to Eastern Hemisphere minorities.

.

Bullshiat.

That's a bullshiat statement and tactic right wing pieces of shiat use.

Well it just can't be the guns.

Be reasonable. 
.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ less than a minute ago  
From the room in which I'm staying, I can see the sight of the mass shooting that took place on July 17th, 2022 at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana.  By my count, that's only the 537th or so most recent mass shooting in this country.  That's farking depressing.  no wonder all we can do is snark at this point.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
suspect armed with AR-15 is on the loose...

That describes half of Texas.
 
