posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2023 at 10:14 AM



48 Comments
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I will repeat again:

The '80s and '90s will continuously repeat until the heat death of the universe because no one wants to relive anything that has happened since 2000.

(Seriously, Sum 41, the Iraq War, Facebook, the financial crisis, man buns, and skinny jeans?)
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does this also mean we'll be getting more catfights?
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bostonguy: I will repeat again:

The '80s and '90s will continuously repeat until the heat death of the universe because no one wants to relive anything that has happened since 2000.

(Seriously, Sum 41, the Iraq War, Facebook, the financial crisis, man buns, and skinny jeans?)


You know, if you keep feeling the need to repeat this because people keep not reacting to it, it's probably because it's not clever or accurate.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Please tell me we're not bringing back the shoulder pads. Anything but the shoulder pads!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You'll need a LOT more cocaine.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: You'll need a LOT more cocaine.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aerojockey: Does this also mean we'll be getting more catfights?

landing strips?
AND Stoli and cocaine?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Please tell me we're not bringing back the shoulder pads. Anything but the shoulder pads!


As you wish...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this also mean glitter makeup and banana combs are coming back? And big hair?

/I used to dress like that in the '80s. Was a glorious time. LOL
//Say yes to catfights! (I loved "Dynasty" back in the '80s. The remake was good, campy fun, too.)
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when gauche displays of wealth were decidedly uncool? Good times....
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When wrinkled tshirts and sweat pants become fashionable most farkers will be way ahead of the curve.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Please tell me we're not bringing back the shoulder pads. Anything but the shoulder pads!


Shoulder pads plus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aerojockey: Does this also mean we'll be getting more catfights?


Only between women over 50.  Watching the wobbling throat wattles of angry wimmin: not hot.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: I will repeat again:

The '80s and '90s will continuously repeat until the heat death of the universe because no one wants to relive anything that has happened since 2000.

(Seriously, Sum 41, the Iraq War, Facebook, the financial crisis, man buns, and skinny jeans?)



Hair and Glam metal couldn't make a comeback because those concerts would be banned in half the States because of their anti-trans hate laws
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been like 1997 for me this whole time.
 
basicstock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
special20 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aerojockey: bostonguy: I will repeat again:

The '80s and '90s will continuously repeat until the heat death of the universe because no one wants to relive anything that has happened since 2000.

(Seriously, Sum 41, the Iraq War, Facebook, the financial crisis, man buns, and skinny jeans?)

You know, if you keep feeling the need to repeat this because people keep not reacting to it, it's probably because it's not clever or accurate.


I dunno, I could rock a tan suit.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: I will repeat again:

The '80s and '90s will continuously repeat until the heat death of the universe because no one wants to relive anything that has happened since 2000.

(Seriously, Sum 41, the Iraq War, Facebook, the financial crisis, man buns, and skinny jeans?)


The 90s are definitely back among the current crop of late-teens through early 20-somethings.  I'm seeing a lot of casual clothing designed to look like the stuff you'd get from Sears or JC Penney or Filene's.  Also, it seems like a lot of people are using some filter on their social media pics trying to replicate what pictures taken on cheap cameras in the 90s looked like -- they blur it and dull the colors and add what back then would have been an analog date stamp in the corner (with the year set to '98, naturally).
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love a shoulder pad and big jewelry so I'm here for it. All I see is 90s stuff right now though.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd vote for the '60s and early '70s, except the idea of today's "big butts" in mini-skirts is a maggot gagger.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: I will repeat again:


So will I:

Bring back the leg warmers and hips for days look!

/giggity.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cyclical nature of fashion is back to the 80s.   This was evident with the return of the mom jean and the high waisted yoga pant.

Not far behind will be the pants cut so low you can more or less tell how a girl maintains her fur coat.  And bell bottoms again.
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, they are not back
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


slave to the rhythm fashion
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
skribble
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Please tell me we're not bringing back the shoulder pads. Anything but the shoulder pads!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You'll need a LOT more cocaine.


Where do you want me to drop it off?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WTF is a Drexel: Ambivalence: Please tell me we're not bringing back the shoulder pads. Anything but the shoulder pads!

[Fark user image 425x637]


the black bow serving as a hair tie in TFA reminded me of heather Chandler's hairstyle in that movie.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A fashion writer just inherited their grandmother's wardrobe.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I didn't see any parachute pants in that article
 
pounddawg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: NewportBarGuy: You'll need a LOT more cocaine.

Where do you want me to drop it off?

[Fark user image 425x238]


That's not enough.....
 
Jameyc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I will repeat again:

The '80s and '90s will continuously repeat until the heat death of the universe because no one wants to relive anything that has happened since 2000.

(Seriously, Sum 41, the Iraq War, Facebook, the financial crisis, man buns, and skinny jeans?)


I think it just rolls forward. Back in the 80s it cycled between 50s and 60s style throwbacks. The 70s gradually made it into the mix by about 1990, and riding on 50s styles got less common. The 80s probably have one or two more cycles till it fades to make room for the 00s.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: NewportBarGuy: You'll need a LOT more cocaine.

Where do you want me to drop it off?


Cocaine, bizarre shoulder pads, and mullets on women.  That's the 80s.
 
Picklehead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ms_lara_croft: Does this also mean glitter makeup and banana combs are coming back? And big hair?

/I used to dress like that in the '80s. Was a glorious time. LOL
//Say yes to catfights! (I loved "Dynasty" back in the '80s. The remake was good, campy fun, too.)


Did you go to the mall and hang with Robin Sparkles and her friends? :)

cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Aviators were a defining silhouette of the '80s, but today's spin involves more angular shapes with gold-tone details for extra pop.

Something not seen in the 80s is so 80s!!
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She had a west coast strut
That was as sweet as molasses
But what really knocked me out
Was her cheap sunglasses
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't care. Staying home.

Also, fark TikTok, fark superficiality masquerading as "culture," and fark anyone happy to push either or both for money.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I lived through the '80s rejecting everything for which this ephemera stood. Happy to tell it to fark off twice.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I will repeat again:

The '80s and '90s will continuously repeat until the heat death of the universe because no one wants to relive anything that has happened since 2000.

(Seriously, Sum 41, the Iraq War, Facebook, the financial crisis, man buns, and skinny jeans?)


If the 80's and 90's are going to repeat, then so are the late 50's, 60's, and 70's. Late 80's through the 90's fashion was a rehash of the Boomer's younger eras as they were hitting mid life crisis and out of ideas. So they recycled their childhood until the time they settled down or slowed down and maybe had kids. Which many delayed to have families because they finally could thanks to The Pill and Roe v Wade.

Gen x is a small generation thanks to birth control.

What it means though, is just like before, no one really has any new ideas and/or fashion is just bunk. Which i learned in a half hour episode of You can't do that on Television in the early 80's.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's funny rich asshole think we wont recognize them without their monkey clothes.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: bostonguy: I will repeat again:

The '80s and '90s will continuously repeat until the heat death of the universe because no one wants to relive anything that has happened since 2000.

(Seriously, Sum 41, the Iraq War, Facebook, the financial crisis, man buns, and skinny jeans?)

The 90s are definitely back among the current crop of late-teens through early 20-somethings.  I'm seeing a lot of casual clothing designed to look like the stuff you'd get from Sears or JC Penney or Filene's.  Also, it seems like a lot of people are using some filter on their social media pics trying to replicate what pictures taken on cheap cameras in the 90s looked like -- they blur it and dull the colors and add what back then would have been an analog date stamp in the corner (with the year set to '98, naturally).


All I have to do to remain a hero to my niece is slip her the occasionally 90s item from my collection. She loves her pink Seiko and goth jewelry.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Examples of 80s fashion.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Star Trek: The Next Generation by Balenciaga
Youtube aDCSU5KLwgM
 
atomic-age
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Aviators were a defining silhouette of the '80s, but today's spin involves more angular shapes with gold-tone details for extra pop.

Something not seen in the 80s is so 80s!!


I would have said Wayfarers were more 80s. Aviators look like shiat on anyone who isn't Joe Biden.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
cdn.cliqueinc.comView Full Size


I so hope this becomes a new porn genre.
 
