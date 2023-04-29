 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "I lost the cost of the flight and the accommodation I'd booked - I'd been so looking forward to seeing my son - all because a load of wankers voted for Brexit"   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Awkward, Passport, Switzerland, Schengen Area, European Union, Europe, Liechtenstein, Norway, Requirement  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All that fuss over a different colored passport, and then they didn't even bother to get one.
 
special20 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait until she tries to go to Canada and gets the boot for having some misdemeanor on her record from 1987.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But at least their new passport will be blue, amirite?
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
American readers: "What's a vacation?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Basket Of Deplorables
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You would think that upon having realized that you have shot yourself in the dick that you would take immediate steps to remedy the situation instead of arguing "who says holes in your dick is a bad thing, huh?"
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
yeah but what about this graph that shows people in the EU something something *gargles tory balls*
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: yeah but what about this graph that shows people in the EU something something *gargles tory balls*


Give Car... err a certain user time to post
 
kbronsito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I almost missed out on a trip to Argentina after they changed their rules to require a visa for US passports. I have lived there and travelled back and forth for ages. I skipped a few years and the change happened. When the airline checked my passport looking for the visa, it didn't make sense that I'd need one because it had never come up before. Fortunately, you can get it online. The gate agent actually let me go back to an airline office to do the purchase and printing really quick. So it wasn't so bad. Some countries let you buy the visa at a kiosk at the arriving airport (sometimes it is the only option) but it could make sense to add it as an alternative to get it ahead of time online and charge more for it. They could have gotten a few extra dollars from me that way on that trip.

But every year, tons of Americans get turned around at the airport trying to go to Brazil. Those guys have required a visa for about as long as America has required Brazilians to have a visa to visit the USA. So forever pretty much. And IDK if they've ever changed it to allow an online processing. Odds are that they have not. They are big on reciprocity and if Brazilians have to go through an annoying consular process to get a US visa, they'll make gringos go through an annoying consulate visit to get a Brazilian one.
 
12349876
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That extra nine month thing is farking weird.

And the USA government heavily implies that nobody will accept passports that are less than 6 months from expiring.
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

special20: Wait until she tries to go to Canada and gets the boot for having some misdemeanor on her record from 1987.


same for me going to the States, fella.
 
