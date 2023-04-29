 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Chinese granny: 1 Rise of the Machines: 0   (the-sun.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
See? You can get attacked by a wooden board.
So all you tie quon dough enthusiasts take heart. You could have a useful skill.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also a proper warning to all the aliens.
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Also a proper warning to all the aliens.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 400x298]


I was going to say. She needed to put a nail in it.
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It couldn't find her reservation but did ask about her car's warranty?
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Old & busted
Fark user imageView Full Size


New hotness

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Office Space (4/5) Movie CLIP - Copy Machine Beat Down (1999) HD
Youtube _KinUMIS3Yc
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
bet she lost a shiatton of social points for that
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's why I don't think robots will completely replace humans.  Humans are dumb and violent, and while humans can adapt to the stupidity of others and innovate ways to get around them, robots cannot, so the stupid and violent will attack the robots out of frustration.

A great example is with customer service phone calls.  Ever get a chatbot in a text chain from an ISP?  Jeezy creezy they malfunction all the time.  A robo receptionist when you call?  You have to constantly repeat yourself, they expect a very short list of one-word ideas, and saying a phrase or a sentence throws them off to the point that they can't function and you are screaming obscenities at them.

For example, call the main number.  Robo receptionist says "please tell me what you are calling about".  "There's no internet, internet is broken", because that was true.  "Do you wish to pay your bill?"  "No, the internet is broken."  "Do you wish to pay your bill?"  And so on, until I'm screaming at the robo receptionist and even saying "representative" throws it off.  Until it put me in contact with an actual human over in India, and their response to "the internet is broken" is to ask what color lights appear on the modem, and then we get things fixed together.  Humans can fix things, robots cannot.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
With the shiatty state of speech recognition I can see someone getting super pissed off at being forced to put up with it. It's like hiring an astoundingly stupid person and putting them in charge.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: With the shiatty state of speech recognition I can see someone getting super pissed off at being forced to put up with it. It's like hiring an astoundingly stupid person and putting them in charge.


First in with "Trump?"

First in with "Biden?"
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Also a proper warning to all the aliens.
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 400x298]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Another cromulent reference.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: bet she lost a shiatton of social points for that


That was my first thought. And I bet she ain't gonna get medical care for a while.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I feel this way with automated customer service.
 
