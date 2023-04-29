 Skip to content
(Fark)   90s Sci-Fi, King Chuck, NES games. and weird fast food promotions are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, April 20-26 Unnecessarily Smart Home Edition   (fark.com) divider line
4
    More: Cool, Quiz, Italy, Vince Guaraldi, Coffee, National Basketball Association, Iced tea, Knowledge, Coffeehouse  
•       •       •

52 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 29 Apr 2023 at 3:24 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1550

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So plumbing fixture maker Moen now has an entire line of fixtures and plumbing stuff the call a "Smart Water Network", designed to completely integrate all of your plumbing stuff into your smart home in ways that are just... odd. (Disclaimer: Fark is running ads for them, but I'm not here to plug it)

The idea is you can do things like stick your water bottle under the sink and tell Alexa (or whoever) "Fill ox45tallboy's water bottle" and it will dispense a pre-programmed amount of water and shut itself off automatically. You can tell the bathtub to run a deep bath at a certain temperature, and it will close the drain and dispense enough water to fill the tub and then shut off. It monitors water pressure constantly, and will let you know if it drops and will automatically shut off the water in that section of your house if it detects a leak. There's even a smart soil sensor that will turn on your sprinklers when it thinks your lawn needs watering.

While some of this sound cool, I'm failing to see how practical it is. Don't all the rich people who could afford a smart home-enabled water faucet drink bottled water anyway? Do they actually fill reusable bottles with tap water? Is anyone going to get exactly the right amount of water in the tub, or are they going to sink in and realize their knees are sticking out of the water and the remote is all the way over on the counter by the sink? Can your roommates, kids, or SO prank you by waiting until you're in the shower and saying "Alexa, flush the toilet"?

I dunno, the whole thing just seems like technology for the sake of technology that really is more trouble to use than just doing it manually. I've got the seven seconds I need to fill my water bottle and turn off the faucet manually.

I also have to wonder about the privacy aspect. Does whatever tech guy that runs my smart home software need to know how many times I have to flush to get it all down? Is Jeff Bezos going to be looking at my showering habits and recommending body wash? Is he going to know if I remembered to turn on the dishwasher last night and sell this info to a prospective employer?

Finally, what happens if I need to wash my hands and the power goes out?

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your thoughts on unnecessary smart home stuff.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
odditymall.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
