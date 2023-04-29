 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   A 'time traveller from 2671' has dropped in to warn us to say goodbye to our loved ones as thousands will die in coming May natural disaster (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I've got a spare IBM 5100 they could have, but sorry no '66 Corvette.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This was oddly specific. If there is no tsunami on May 15, won't that kill any demand to see the other videos?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wondering how the 75 foot Titanoboa gets enough to eat down there 5 miles below the surface, but pleased he'll be getting to feast on Angelenos once he's released.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I find it fascinating that these time travelers always seem ignorant of how things happen.

They are annoyingly vague most times and add unnecessary specifics other times. If they were to describe my Jeep Cherokee, they would say the back hatch has a pair of pneumatic lifts held in place by star-drive screws and the vehicle runs on a liquid.

And they lack any sophisticated articulation, as though they are in their late teens or early twenties and have never read a book.

I think the only explanation is that in the future a bus full of cognitively challenged students crashes into a long-abandoned warehouse of time-travel machines. And they somehow figure them out.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess their history books forgot to mention Covid.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How come no time travelers ever come back and say how great things are going to be?

"Just dropping in to let you know, everything's going to be fine.  Marvel Phase 9 is amazing, and you're going to love you flying cars!!"
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only thing I want to hear from a time traveler is next week's winning powerball number.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: The only thing I want to hear from a time traveler is next week's winning powerball number.


They already gave it to me and I killed them before they could tell anyone else.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where are the time police or the chrono squad when you need them???
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: How come no time travelers ever come back and say how great things are going to be?

"Just dropping in to let you know, everything's going to be fine.  Marvel Phase 9 is amazing, and you're going to love you flying cars!!"


Obama dropping in on his time machine from 2026 saying Joe is still kicking as president and the country is on course would be nifty. No?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: How come no time travelers ever come back and say how great things are going to be?

"Just dropping in to let you know, everything's going to be fine.  Marvel Phase 9 is amazing, and you're going to love you flying cars!!"


Because absolutely nobody would believe you that Marvel movies will start being good again.

Honest Trailers | Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Youtube Xhqv2fNzrFQ
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These fake time travelers give real time travelers a bad name
 
xxmedium
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's calling the Distants. He's calling for speed. We're all alone (all alone) in our time of need.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tintar: I've got a spare IBM 5100 they could have, but sorry no '66 Corvette.


John Titor's former housemate here. Nah, we're fine. Back when I lived with him he brought back a bunch of TV commercials from the year 2177, so nothing really bad is gonna happen during my lifetime or my kids lifetime. So we should be fine? I guess...
Futuremmercials 2177 (Project TELECHRONOS)
Youtube IR9T5pwye18
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"June 14: 12 people receive superpowers from extreme energy of the Sun, including telepathy and teleportation.

My Tucker Carlson Testicle Tanner already gave me superpowers and added 5" to my already prodigious size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NotCodger: This was oddly specific. If there is no tsunami on May 15, won't that kill any demand to see the other videos?


Ghostbusters II (1989) - World of the Psychic Scene | Movieclips
Youtube Ak5UTCuPkrQ
 
olorin604
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Thousands? pffff, rookie numbers.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wessoman: tintar: I've got a spare IBM 5100 they could have, but sorry no '66 Corvette.

John Titor's former housemate here. Nah, we're fine. Back when I lived with him he brought back a bunch of TV commercials from the year 2177, so nothing really bad is gonna happen during my lifetime or my kids lifetime. So we should be fine? I guess...
[YouTube video: Futuremmercials 2177 (Project TELECHRONOS)]


Csb. Years ago I worked with one of the Haber brothers but never got the chance to bug him about Titor.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Headline just awakened an earworm..

Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Is In)
Youtube -0-7fg8oAO4
 
olorin604
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tsunami in may kills everyone, so who does the earthquake in June kill?? Not super familiar with California geography so this may make sense.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

no1curr: These fake time travelers give real time travelers a bad name


That's what you said tomorrow!

I'm still looking for an Adventure Partner; must bring his own weapons!  I'm serious, already done this one time!

/or some such wording... old newspaper ad joke!

// for you Yutes; newspapers were the original method to spread political lies and misinformation!
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
These claimed time travelers with false predictions are starting to resemble this from the Evil Overlord List:

I will see to it that plucky young lads/lasses in strange clothes and with the accent of an outlander shall REGULARLY climb some monument in the main square of my capital and denounce me, claim to know the secret of my power, rally the masses to rebellion, etc. That way, the citizens will be jaded in case the real thing ever comes along.

http://www.eviloverlord.com/lists/dungeon_a.html
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bloobeary: The only thing I want to hear from a time traveler is next week's winning powerball number.


5 11 14 25 48. 06

You're welcome
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yes. The disaster is called "May" - 31 days if life on planet Earth - and it will undoubtedly kill many thousands of people.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At least we now know that in the year 2525 man will still be alive
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
AnyName
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"May 15: A 750ft (228m) high tsunami hits the US West Coast, mainly San Francisco."

This should solve the poop problem I keep hearing about
 
Artist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ok....so the predicted earthquake is gonna release the long extinct

Titanoboa!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Teh interwebs don' lie!
 
IDGAF
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why do time travelers always travel to the present and tell us about future catastrophes when they could have travelled further back in time and warned of a disaster that actually happened?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

IDGAF: Why do time travelers always travel to the present and tell us about future catastrophes when they could have travelled further back in time and warned of a disaster that actually happened?


But these are disasters that are absolutely about to happen. Say goodbye and put your affairs in order. The end is nigh!
 
TheDavil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meh, he's just creating hundreds of new timelines with the same prediction failing until he finally gets lucky, cuz that's how you get post apocalyptic chicks :)
 
Nimbull
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

IDGAF: Why do time travelers always travel to the present and tell us about future catastrophes when they could have travelled further back in time and warned of a disaster that actually happened?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bobtheme: I guess their history books forgot to mention Covid.


Or the earthquake in February that already killed tens of thousands.
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Daily Star seems to run at least one of these stories every week. Surely by the law of averages one of them must've been proven correct by now?
 
Artist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I dunno about the whole tsunami thing-y. Doesn't it need miles of open water to really be destructive? The San Fransisco bay doesn't seem especially suitiable for that to happen. As well as an earthquake from somewhere else (unmentioned) strong enough to make this happen. This guy is from the future so....he knows stuff....maybe.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DynamiteHeaddy: The Daily Star seems to run at least one of these stories every week. Surely by the law of averages one of them must've been proven correct by now?


They need to put more Monkeys banging away on more typewriters!  They'll type out some better copy than what they give us now a days!
 
TheDavil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
'I have travelled back in time to warn you about the coming of the one called Kyle because I hate him. I hate him so very much.'-E. Theodore Cartman, big-boned time-traveller
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thousands?  Meh.  We lost millions to Covid.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If he came from the far far faaaaar future, then the climate change activists are very wrong and the world won't end every 10 years lol!
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh FFS...
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Amazing how the predictions of destruction are so localized to California and not some sort of global catastrophe.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It can't be true: Porter Stansberry hasn't sent me an apocalyptic warning about Biden doing this.

/"Empty all your bank accounts by Thursday."
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I want to believe.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Seeing as I'm a misanthrope who knows how diseased our current society is, all I can say is "HAHAHAHAHAHA! SUCKS TO BE YOU, LOSERS!!"

(and if I happen to be one of the casualties, at least I won't have to put up with this clown tent of a world anymore. Win-Win for me)
 
