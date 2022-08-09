 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 430 of WW3. The Wagner Group says they'll be defeated soon in Ukraine, meaning they're already defeated due to lack of ammo. Thanks Russia. This is your Saturday Ukraine Invasion Thread   (cnn.com) divider line
88
    More: News, United Kingdom, Russia, Television, Leadership, CNN, India, China, Australia  
•       •       •

708 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Apr 2023 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



88 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well, bye.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kill them all.

Wagner is ontological evil personified.

Kill them and bury the bodies face down after pissing on them.

/Prigozhin and his ilk need to hang from a rope at The Hague.
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wagner is going down? It's been a great week!

If Prigozhin had brains, he would have cultivated more allies among the Red Army over the years. Then, he might have been the successor to Putin or at least been a kingmaker.

Instead, he had to preen and flex and slam the army at every chance, so he will now fall from a great height into a shallow grave. Good riddance.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Several notes:

Well, it's the start of another reporting month. For the casualty reports, a month runs from the 29th of the prior calendar month to the 28th of the current calendar month. So this new month of May runs from 4/29/23 through 5/28/23, or 30 days.

Error errata: Sometime in the past, the 6th column (shaded blue) of the main spreadsheet had the "Daily Rate" numbers got "range-valued" in error and was showing the same daily rate for that column. This is now fixed. OK, I guess, since no one noticed.

As this is a new month, and I've done a bunch of manual column insertions, there may well be new errors. Please let me know if you see any.

Two more columns have been added to the main spreadsheet, meaning that the numbers are now smaller. Suggestions are being accepted on which columns can be deleted or combined.

Sadly, it looks like the Orcs got their missile production up, as they fired 23 missiles at civilian targets in Ukraine. So there is an updated missile kill chart included below.

The Kyiv Independent's error on Antiaircraft kills persists. Again, I am using the Ukrainian General Staff version.

Slava Ukraini!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Crimea now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Combat GoPro | Western Volunteer in Donbas Frontline
Youtube XXRXN73Aldc
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukrainian soldiers storm Russian trench in terrifying video of assault on Wagner in Bakhmut
Youtube kgnPh8n3cOc
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Zaharik released.  3 months in jail no crime assigned.

https://news-zerkalo-io.translate.goog/life/37962.html?_x_tr_sl=be&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-US&_x_tr_pto=wapp
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BadCosmonaut: Crimea now.

[Fark user image image 251x232]


For those who missed Tracianne message yesterday.

USA news site
https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-war-crimea-drone-29218ed006a79c4b0629688ce4820cc8
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the Ukraine will be more than happy to give those mercenaries all the ammo they want!  Rapid delivery, no waiting! Just stand still... don't wanna miss.
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | The Best Ruzzian Tank Modification done by the Ukrainian FPV Drones
Youtube rWyvrki-270

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
28 Apr: IT WORKED! Ukrainians PREVENT A MASSIVE BOMBING RAID | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube 0RYf27F5BTQ

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think they're volunteers.  Mercenaries are only defeated when the checks don't clear.  Russia should be very afraid of the Pandora effect when strange hired killers are walking around Red Square with time on their hands and not enough money to spend.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hornwrecker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 29.04.23
Youtube p4BZ4KysWj8
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Russia cannot easily replace Wagner seems like a perfectly reasonable time to let them be obliterated....
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol Sevastopol.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yevgeny Prigozhin
Erick Prince

Murderers for hire. The world must deprive people like these men (and there are many others as well) of their profit motive if we are ever to move beyond war to a truly just world.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Claims by Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner PMC that they will soon be 'defeated' in Ukraine are simply a typographical error which has caused unfortunate misunderstandings. "Our brave soldiers, mercenaries, convicts, necromantically reanimated corpses, and necromantically reanimated convicts continue to fight with courage and the conviction of those who know they'll be shot if they don't," said recently disinterred Wagner spokesperson Yuri Ogblobovitch (1953-2018, 2023-) "In fact, the ancient and eldritch magic which binds our souls to our rotting corpses prevents us from doing anything that our reanimator, Herbert Westovitch, does not command. Our troops are simply shambling mindlessly forward so quickly that first their shoes, and now their feet, are wearing off." At press time, the spokesperson was last seen gnawing on a reporter's head, fortunately not from this network.

* Fire Artist and former Lada Motors Corporation spokesperson Ivan Ivanovitch has launched a new public artwork by remote drone in Sevastopol, to the delight of citizens and fire brigade members all around.  "With a trained eye, one can particularly appreciate the brilliant interplay of colors and smoke against the background of devastation, which aims at a void that signifies precisely the non-being of what it represents," Fire Marshal and Art Critic Boris Blobnovik said, wiping tears and soot from his grimy face. "One must look at this latest work and ask themselves, is this truly the artist's intention, or is it the oblique non-objectivity itself which forces us to wonder?" The Fire Marshal was subsequently set ablaze when pondering the objective nature of kerosene.

* With the 2023 Moscow Olympics set to begin, a few last-minute changes have been announced by the Moscow Olympic Committee. "Sadly, North Korea will not be fielding a BlyaatBall team this year due to unspecified escape attempt casualties, but will instead be participating in the downhill luge," said MoC spokesperson Irina Oglaboblovna. "Additionally, due to construction difficulties raised by the throngs of white-robed lobster cultists self-flagellating and worshipping the Goddess of the Games, some athletes from Syria and Kranjovia will be housed in a special clay-lined pit instead of the Olympic Village. We anticipate that this will cause no disruption to the Games themselves." We will report on the official opening ceremony of the 2023 Moscow Olympics on Monday.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 tanks with oil products with a total capacity of 40 thousand tons were destroyed as a result of the explosion in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. The fuel was intended for the Russian fleet. - Press Service of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/dcNjzyXIKk
- UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) April 29, 2023
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Memo to Putin: this is not the Great Patriotic War II you thought it would be, instead it has turned into a massive Battle of Stalingrad, where Russia is playing the part of the German 6th Army, without the whole "surrounded on all sides by the combatant enemy" thing going on.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: When Russia cannot easily replace Wagner seems like a perfectly reasonable time to let them be obliterated....


They've started to form other private forces, and even using security forces from Gasprom or whatever the name of that russian oil company is.

I was half asleep last night and caught an interview with the head of Ukrainian military intelligence (they said he's their youngest general), and he said they russia is trying to make some sort of command structure for the private forces.

/will try to dig it up later
//was on PBS as I fell asleep with the station on
///might have been BBC News
////fairly certain it wasn't NHK but I turned off the tv while half asleep and haven't managed to find where the remote ended up
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other oligarchs are getting their own private armies now. Prigozhin made money from Wagner. He had other enterprises but that seems to be his big thing. The other oligarchs can afford to run a private army at a profit loss and subsidize it from the gigantic earnings of their oil, gas, banking, telecom... concessions. And the military's generals he pissed off can run their private armies out of diverted funds from the defense budget.

Plus, I believe after Wagner, Prigozhin's main source of cash influx was food contracts for the military. Getting into a pissing match with the entire defense ministry must be affecting the revenue stream he would need to rebuild Wagner.

The only reason Prigozhin was allowed to amass the power a private army gave him was that he had little competition. Once the big boys got into the biz out of self preservation, he was farked.
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: 10 tanks with oil products with a total capacity of 40 thousand tons were destroyed as a result of the explosion in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. The fuel was intended for the Russian fleet. - Press Service of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/dcNjzyXIKk
- UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) April 29, 2023
[pbs.twimg.com image 510x680]


Wow.....this is why I stay on Fark. Most of the news seems to have moved on from covering Ukraine consistently, and is running after other shiny news topics.
Thanks to one and all here who keep this going. Much appreciated!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.

Anyway...
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrew

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Morning All!  Here's the latest update from The Russian Dude :  https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yivhEcAKtcs

and some sun:
preview.redd.itView Full Size

preview.redd.itView Full Size

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


/personal note : the medical staff has been excellent and I'll be going home in the next 2-3 hours
//no complications on the surgery but I'll be waiting for biopsy/test results for another week or two
///the food was amazingly good - except they make limp bacon 🥓
\|/
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At night, in the Kazachya Bay of Sevastopol, Crimea, Russian oil depot was attacked by drones. pic.twitter.com/btoTJIgxQ6
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 29, 2023

In case anyone missed the vids from the pretty fire
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com

And a warning for anyone returning to formerly occupied areas: https://twitter.com/justartsndstuff/status/1650572017966653440?s=20


Other notes & ways to help:

Share the truth about what russia is doing in Ukraine: https://www.weareukraine.info

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you're in the EU, you can send seeds so people can plant victory gardens: https://seeds.kse.ua

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://klopotenko.com/en ; https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Substack from Gen. Mick Ryan - The Ukrainian Offensives are Coming: But How Might We Measure Success or Failure?

Cliff Notes Twitter thread version (Thread Reader link):
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A delightful mural by #French artist Christian Guemy appeared on one of the administrative buildings in the center of #Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/o7t3vuX55d
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 29, 2023

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prickgoesin was named "putlers chef", he also want be play army.
Too bad he took ideas from an even worse chef:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: The other oligarchs are getting their own private armies now. Prigozhin made money from Wagner. He had other enterprises but that seems to be his big thing. The other oligarchs can afford to run a private army at a profit loss and subsidize it from the gigantic earnings of their oil, gas, banking, telecom... concessions. And the military's generals he pissed off can run their private armies out of diverted funds from the defense budget.

Plus, I believe after Wagner, Prigozhin's main source of cash influx was food contracts for the military. Getting into a pissing match with the entire defense ministry must be affecting the revenue stream he would need to rebuild Wagner.

The only reason Prigozhin was allowed to amass the power a private army gave him was that he had little competition. Once the big boys got into the biz out of self preservation, he was farked.


Letting rich people in your country start their own private armies sounds like the worst possible idea, at least if you live in it, you're reasonably sane, and want to keep your country from turning into a feudal state run by competing warlords.

Is this a desperation move by Putin, trying to scrape up any military power he can, or a sign that things are rapidly spiraling out of his control? I'm all for the oligarchs drawing down forces from Ukraine so they can murder each other all day long, but a desperate Putin trying to cling to power is less preferable than a dead Putin with a quiet knife in his back.

The best outcome for the civilized world would be for russia to be beaten down and forced back into their mud holes so they can be economically starved to prevent future problems, but if there isn't one top dog in charge with something to lose, it'll make post-war stability more difficult to come by.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mederu: Prickgoesin was named "putlers chef", he also want be play army.
Too bad he took ideas from an even worse chef:

[Fark user image 275x183]


I am surprised Segal hasn't been drafted to go prove his manhood and go fight in Ukraine himself... oh, wait, that would require Steven Segal to actually grow a pair of balls and learn how to actually fight (and actually risk himself getting his American citizenship revoked).
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
PNS News Hour's interview with General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence.

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/russian-attacks-kill-more-civilians-as-ukraine-prepares-for-a-major-counteroffensive

He mentions an 'umbrella organization' (russian volunteer corps?) to combine the private militaries to direct and command them.

He also said that they have enough Ukrainian made weapons to deal with russia once they push them back.  He also responded to the suggestion that they shouldn't have spent so much effort in Bahkmut
 
Bruscar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I don't think they're volunteers.  Mercenaries are only defeated when the checks don't clear.  Russia should be very afraid of the Pandora effect when strange hired killers are walking around Red Square with time on their hands and not enough money to spend.


Yes, I'm struggling to decide who is more evil: Putin who conceives of invading a sovereign nation or the hired guns who make his deranged notions a reality. Without military might, would Putin be only the local madman mocked by the village children?
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: mederu: Prickgoesin was named "putlers chef", he also want be play army.
Too bad he took ideas from an even worse chef:

[Fark user image 275x183]

I am surprised Segal hasn't been drafted to go prove his manhood and go fight in Ukraine himself... oh, wait, that would require Steven Segal to actually grow a pair of balls and learn how to actually fight (and actually risk himself getting his American citizenship revoked).


He's still working on the flying thing:

Steven Seagal's Crouching Cops and Hidden Badges ¦ MADtv | ®2001 WBTV
Youtube CzCmdJJDk0A


There was a story months back that he was training the troops in hand-to-hand combat.  Which I assume was because they didn't have any weapons left or actual qualified instructors after sending them to die at the front
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
But of course, you already knew this:

An oil depot is on fire in temporarily occupied Sevastopol

The so-called "Governor of Sevastopol" Mykhailo Razvozhaev reported on the night of April 29 that a tank with fuel was on fire in Kozachi Bay, the cause of the fire, according to him, was a hit by a drone.

The area of the fire is about 1,000 square meters, the fire is classified as 4th class.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And as it's a weekend thread, I guess I should remember to post this:

Possibly Significant Upcoming Dates for the non-regulars:

May or early June: when some Ukraine spokesperson they'd be ready to counter attack (so an attack in April, weather permitting?)

May 1st: "Day of Spring and Labor" (russian holiday; aka May Day; aka International Worker's Day; https://jordanrussiacenter.org/news/may-day-a-history/ )

May 4th: Star Wars Day.  Expect Zelinskyy to break out his x-wing tshirt, and maybe something with Mark Hamill: https://u24.gov.ua/dronation

May 9th: competition to land a Ukrainian marked drone in red square: https://mil.in.ua/en/news/competition-for-uavs-to-land-on-red-square-announced-in-ukraine/ (also the day that russia usually celebrates 'winning' the 'great patriotic war' with a parade in moscow, but parades may be on hold for security reasons / lack of tow vehicles for their tanks )

May 18th: Vyshyvanka (embroidered shirt) Day: https://kyivindependent.com/vyshyvanka-traditional-ukrainian-embroidered-shirt

May 19th : next new moon (as Ukraine has better night vision gear; but it's passive/light amplifying, so they might go near this day if weather permits, but not specifically on this day)
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In Luhansk region, Russians are robbing the houses of local residents

"Russian occupiers continue to commit looting in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. In the village of Bokovo-Khrustalne, Luhansk region, servicemen of the Russian occupying forces are looting the homes of local residents," the morning summary of the General Staff reads.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
For the scandalous report of Amnesty International, people testified under pressure
The human rights organization Amnesty International used the testimony of people who were in filtration camps and prisons to prepare a scandalous report about the war in Ukraine...
Independent experts found the scandalous Amnesty International report on the Armed Forces to be inaccurate
Experts consulted by Amnesty International concluded that the report was written in "ambiguous, imprecise, and in some respects legally questionable language," according to the NYT.
" This especially applies to the paragraphs at the beginning, which can be interpreted - although this was not AI's intention - as if on a systemic or general level, Ukrainian forces were primarily or equally to blame for the deaths of civilians as a result of the Russian attack," the publication writes .
 
Iam Flummoxed
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Good Morning All!  ...

//no complications on the surgery but I'll be waiting for biopsy/test results for another week or two
///the food was amazingly good - except they make limp bacon 🥓
\|/


Great news!

Maybe you'll go home and the humming will have subsided!

/ Limp Bacon is the name of my disco/bluegrass fusion band

\|/ Slava Ukraini
 
Bruscar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Oneiros: They've started to form other private forces, and even using security forces from Gasprom or whatever the name of that russian oil company is.

I was half asleep last night and caught an interview with the head of Ukrainian military intelligence (they said he's their youngest general), and he said they russia is trying to make some sort of command structure for the private forces


Russian patriots must be so proud.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
n Uman, during the demolition of the rubble of the destroyed high-rise building, a fire broke out again

As the rescuers explained, she was blown away by the wind. They work there in an intensified mode.

So far, the number of victims has not changed: 23 died, including 4 children. 18 with injuries of varying severity.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A mine exploded near the occupied nuclear power plant

IAEA experts at Ukraine's nuclear power plant were again forced to take cover this week after warnings of a missile attack, while the sounds of continuous shelling could be heard in the distance as hostilities continue in the region. In addition, one mine exploded near the facility," the IAEA reported.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Russia's latest massive missile attack may signal a change in Russia's approach to missile strikes, British intelligence

The attack on April 28 was the first massive attack by the Russian Federation since the beginning of March.

" There were fewer missiles in this wave than during the winter attacks, and it was unlikely to be directed against Ukrainian energy infrastructure. There is a realistic possibility that the Russian Federation tried to target reserve units or weapons that were recently transferred to Ukraine ," intelligence analysts note.

They add that the Russian Federation clearly inefficiently defines the goals and puts the potential military benefit higher than the possible side effects of the attack, such as the death of the civilian population.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

toraque: >>...<<

Letting rich people in your country start their own private armies sounds like the worst possible idea, at least if you live in it, you're reasonably sane, and want to keep your country from turning into a feudal state run by competing warlords.

>>...<<


I will just leave this list here...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_private_military_contractors
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: BadCosmonaut: Crimea now.

[Fark user image image 251x232]

For those who missed Tracianne message yesterday.

USA news site
https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-war-crimea-drone-29218ed006a79c4b0629688ce4820cc8


Ibrahim Tolkaze seen walking away with a big smile on his face.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ukraine handed over notes to the Polish embassy and the EU representative office regarding the "categorical unacceptability" of restrictions on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that there are all legal grounds to immediately resume imports to Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria, as well as to continue transit to other EU countries.

The Ministry called on the partners to find a solution based on the legislation of the European Union and the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU.
 
Displayed 50 of 88 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.