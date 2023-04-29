 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   QAnon mom arrested for lying about her kids being kidnapped to draw attention to worldwide problem of fictional kidnappings of children. She tried to pin the fake kidnapping on a Hispanic couple   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
former micro momfluencer Katie Sorensen

Ouch. Well, I'm sure with that lofty title on her resume she'll bounce right back after serving her prison term.

Who picks some random couple and frames them for felonies? Racist Q idiots do.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: former micro momfluencer Katie Sorensen

Ouch. Well, I'm sure with that lofty title on her resume she'll bounce right back after serving her prison term.

Who picks some random couple and frames them for felonies? Racist Q idiots do.


Wasn't she p.a. of the year in 2021?
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
former micro momfluencer

I don't know what those words mean, but they fill me with intense rage.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As one does.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her kids would have been better off. . .
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: former micro momfluencer

I don't know what those words mean, but they fill me with intense rage.


She was arrested for stalking Mike Rowe's mom?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
influencer n.

1. Someone on social media who has delusions of grandeur
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Micro momfluencer

STOP MAKING WORDS UP!!!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The great thing here is that she made up a story of someone taking her kids away from her, but she is about to have the gubberment (hopefully) do exactly that.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, the defamation suit
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racist people making stories up about races of people they hate to justify genocide of those races.
 
Rythsys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Micro?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I need to listen to some piano music now. Any suggestions?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Masakyst
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Micro momfluencer

STOP MAKING WORDS UP!!!


all words are made up
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say deport her to Mexico, with plenty of publicity thataway beforehand.  But then it occurs to me that Mexicans don't need her shiat either, regardless of poetic justice
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Misdemeanor??   If the crime you're lying about is a felony lying about it should also be a felony.
 
2dogsrunning
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: former micro momfluencer

I don't know what those words mean, but they fill me with intense rage.


I think this is someone with a blog no one goes to.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 misdemeanor count...oh yay, means she will do it again.

Q people are pussies it seems.  It must suck to walk around so afraid of people because their skin tone is anything darker than a nilla wafer.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention whoring for clicks, eh?

False report charges should be a bit stronger.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: influencer n.

1. Someone on social media who has delusions of grandeur


And apparently they all feel inspired to record themselves in their car. I will never understand. And that's probably a good thing.

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: Misdemeanor??   If the crime you're lying about is a felony lying about it should also be a felony.


Assuming they can prove beyond a doubt that someone was lying, yep absolutely

/I know there's no doubt here
//I just mean generally
///it's not the kind of thing you want to do on, "Stands to reason!"
////that'd be all kinds of abuse in the first 5m
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many awful people.
 
Mouren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: DarnoKonrad: influencer n.

1. Someone on social media who has delusions of grandeur

And apparently they all feel inspired to record themselves in their car. I will never understand. And that's probably a good thing.

[s.yimg.com image 640x480]


They don't want to show their pigsty of a house while complaining how "those people drive the housing prices down."
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: former micro momfluencer Katie Sorensen

Ouch. Well, I'm sure with that lofty title on her resume she'll bounce right back after serving her prison term.

Who picks some random couple and frames them for felonies? Racist Q idiots do.


I am angry that phrase is now in my brain
 
RustyShock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: former micro momfluencer Katie Sorensen

Ouch. Well, I'm sure with that lofty title on her resume she'll bounce right back after serving her prison term.


That struck me as funny, too.  The reporter who wrote this put that in there as a subtle dig at her.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know I have definitely seen a decrease in rhe amount of people forwarding stories of women and their children being followed around Target by for sure potential kidnappers. Maybe because I dumped Facebook.
 
John VonBarron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's real funny (farking infuriating) that they have to go out of their way to prove a myth when they're doing one of the most harmful exploitative thing you can do to your kids. fark "family vloggers".
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The state should take her kids away.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: You know I have definitely seen a decrease in rhe amount of people forwarding stories of women and their children being followed around Target by for sure potential kidnappers. Maybe because I dumped Facebook.


Def don't go on Nextdoor then. Every person walking their dog is "casing my house out". It's like Jitterbug got an app store.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are all so-called 'influencers' scamming criminals, or does it just seem that way?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: DarnoKonrad: influencer n.

1. Someone on social media who has delusions of grandeur

And apparently they all feel inspired to record themselves in their car. I will never understand. And that's probably a good thing.

[s.yimg.com image 640x480]


It's the only place they have where they can vent in private. Everyone else in the house is probably sick of their sh*t.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is right with these people?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Masakyst: NewportBarGuy: Micro momfluencer

STOP MAKING WORDS UP!!!

all words are made up


Put down the bong, you've had enough.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouren: holdmybones: DarnoKonrad: influencer n.

1. Someone on social media who has delusions of grandeur

And apparently they all feel inspired to record themselves in their car. I will never understand. And that's probably a good thing.

[s.yimg.com image 640x480]

They don't want to show their pigsty of a house while complaining how "those people drive the housing prices down."


And their houses are too loud for things anyway.  But yeah, house is a mess and they might be hoarders.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: The state should take her kids away.


Some Hispanic couple should.
 
someonelse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Tweedy: LarryDan43: You know I have definitely seen a decrease in rhe amount of people forwarding stories of women and their children being followed around Target by for sure potential kidnappers. Maybe because I dumped Facebook.

Def don't go on Nextdoor then. Every person walking their dog is "casing my house out". It's like Jitterbug got an app store.


Nextdoor is where you go to find out if your neighbors are paranoid racists.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even though this story is unique in its insane stupidity, it is actually something we've seen happen many times before.

They can't find any evidence of the things they claim are happening, so they manufacture evidence.
It's sort of like how people were committing fraud only to show how easy it is to commit fraud.  And then they get caught.  Showing that it's in fact, not so easy to commit fraud.

What they never seem to realize is that once they are caught they are actually proving the exact opposite of what they were trying to prove.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mom influencer" sounds like a PornHub channel
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
 They could exile her to Lillehammer where her annoying attention whore antics will really stand out and they can blame all a petty crime on the strange American.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

holdmybones: DarnoKonrad: influencer n.

1. Someone on social media who has delusions of grandeur

And apparently they all feel inspired to record themselves in their car. I will never understand. And that's probably a good thing.

[s.yimg.com image 640x480]


Turdles only feel safe in their shells?
 
someonelse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Her speaking voice is laughably performative white hetero femininity.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: "Mom influencer" sounds like a PornHub channel


What are you doing, Carlos, my step-son?
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All you need to know about qanon is that they project everything. Worried about the government wanting to genocide people? They want the government to genocide everyone else. Worried about corruption? They're the ones that try to constantly get preferential treatment. Worried about pedophilia? They're proud Christians.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
 to draw attention to worldwide problem of fictional kidnappings of children.

^right?  subby all the missing kids ran off to smoke cigarettes 🚬 and chew gum 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: 1 misdemeanor count...oh yay, means she will do it again.

Q people are pussies it seems.  It must suck to walk around so afraid of people because their skin tone is anything darker than a nilla wafer.


I would love to know how they acquitted her on two other counts. The charges were lying to dispatch (acquitted), lying to a cop (acquitted) and lying to a detective (guilty).

With any luck, that woman will get sued for what she did to that poor couple.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: "Mom influencer" sounds like a PornHub channel


where would we be without lolo punzel
?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

holdmybones: DarnoKonrad: influencer n.

1. Someone on social media who has delusions of grandeur

And apparently they all feel inspired to record themselves in their car. I will never understand. And that's probably a good thing.

[s.yimg.com image 640x480]


My conjecture is: it is part of the AM radio cycle; they listen to AM radio in their car and so their car is their ... racist place? It's where they feel comfortable going to be racist. So it sort of becomes the altar/doorway of racist; it's where they go to commune with their racist people.

Once one views a lot of racist YouTube videos that take place in someone's car, you start getting some postmodernism too; the car is simply the place where such videos are recorded. If all the videos one watches takes place in a car, if one goes to film one's own, the car becomes the natural place to do it, just like all those other videos on YouTube.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good, now the couple should go after her for civil damages.

Baselessly & publicly accusing anyone of child kidnapping is extremely dangerous and damaging to those being accused.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.