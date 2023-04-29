 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Wind and hailstorm destroys flea market. Florida Man last seen scratching madly at the prospect of a market of fleas on the loose   (wfla.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Severe weather, Hail, National Weather Service, Emergency management, Rain, Tropical cyclone, Emergency communication system, Flea market  
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"God is gonna help"

Yup, sure looks like he did... real good.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Damages in the fiddy cents.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dstanley: Damages in the fiddy cents.


The entire place is trashed.   Damages could easily run into the tens of dollars.
 
Theeng
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I qas told a flea market is just like a mini-mall.

/obscure?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fleas markets are generally the end stage of organized theft rings so I'm not super sad. The legit businesses shouldn't even be in Florida, considering that getting business insurance is practically impossible.
 
