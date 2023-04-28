 Skip to content
(WNEM Saginaw)   Mom wants Michigan schools to allow her son's anti-seizure medication to school. Difficulty: Cannabis oil-filled capsules   (wnem.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
In the meantime, half the kids are on speed for ADHD (including mine). Stop demonizing weed and weed derivatives when far more dangerous drugs are not nearly as shunned.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well Jayden, did you bring enough to share with the rest of the class ???
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He was suspended from school for injuring other staff members," said Carter.

Other? I'm very impressed that he joined the staff of the school before the age of 9.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BigMax: In the meantime, half the kids are on speed for ADHD (including mine). Stop demonizing weed and weed derivatives when far more dangerous drugs are not nearly as shunned.


The kids on ADHD medicine used to sell doses during exam times to other kids. They be dealing speed too.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I tried cannabis oil-filled capsules. But I stopped. I couldn't keep the damned things lit.
 
Theeng
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: He was suspended from school for injuring other staff members," said Carter.

Other? I'm very impressed that he joined the staff of the school before the age of 9.


He was the only one cheap enough to take the job of Editor.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is one of those instances where the state has to much control over all our children and step on parental rights.

Let's say my child has a slight cold. There was a time when a parent could send cough medicine to school and just tell the nurse to dispense it for a couple of days. Or give kids something for a headache or menstrual cramps with parental permission

Now, unless it's strictly prescribed by a doctor, neither the school nurse or parents can dispense medication at school.

It's a stupid rule written by people who either don't have children, hate children or both.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hermione_Granger: It's a stupid rule written by people who either don't have children, hate children or both.


It's a rule written by people that are afraid of getting their asses sued off by pissed off parents for anything less than a doctor's prescription.  And they're not wrong.  Try getting insurance if you go ahead and dispense whatever, the bill will make you blink.  Because people will indeed sue your ass off the minute anything goes wrong.  When a doctor's prescription is involved, they have to go after the doctor if anything - which is usually a waste of time unless truly vast malpractice is involved.  The rule writers aren't necessarily stupid, or vindictive, they're incapable of obtaining the necessary insurance at a rate they can manage without making the rules as such

/any time you find yourself thinking, "WTF why??" the answer is insurance - 9/10 times
//and even the insurance companies don't bill higher on this shiat for fun and fark you
///statistically you will indeed get sued more, have more incidents, and require higher payouts if you dispense whatever
////is this a good thing overall?  Nope.  But they aren't wrong as far as "You will cost us more money if you do this - so we will charge you more"
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/actually seems to be a real thing
//Fark user image
 
palelizard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Hermione_Granger: It's a stupid rule written by people who either don't have children, hate children or both.

It's a rule written by people that are afraid of getting their asses sued off by pissed off parents for anything less than a doctor's prescription.  And they're not wrong.  Try getting insurance if you go ahead and dispense whatever, the bill will make you blink.  Because people will indeed sue your ass off the minute anything goes wrong.  When a doctor's prescription is involved, they have to go after the doctor if anything - which is usually a waste of time unless truly vast malpractice is involved.  The rule writers aren't necessarily stupid, or vindictive, they're incapable of obtaining the necessary insurance at a rate they can manage without making the rules as such

/any time you find yourself thinking, "WTF why??" the answer is insurance - 9/10 times
//and even the insurance companies don't bill higher on this shiat for fun and fark you
///statistically you will indeed get sued more, have more incidents, and require higher payouts if you dispense whatever
////is this a good thing overall?  Nope.  But they aren't wrong as far as "You will cost us more money if you do this - so we will charge you more"


Particularly if the whatever being dispensed is quackery or possibly dangerous. What if this was ivermectin? Or some random snake oil? What if something horrible happens to the kid and the parent claims the school "didn't do it right"?

While I'm in favor of a certain level of common sense, I can understand why the school and/or insurance would be reluctant to allow judgment calls. Lawsuits are won counter to "common sense" sometimes.
 
