(WSMV Nashville)   How can one tell impostor cops from real cops in Nashville? Imposter cops don't shoot people to avoid blowing up their scam
3
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They'd better fix that if they really want to appear authentic.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
These cosplaying children are going to wind up getting themselves shot, maybe deservedly so.
 
olorin604
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In a sane world this would be stomped right out.

In America it just lets all police misconduct be blamed on imposters and ignored.
 
