 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   In case you're wondering who's arguing with you on the internet   (twitter.com) divider line
38
    More: Weird, shot  
•       •       •

693 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2023 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
but... free lint-brushing!
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
With whom are we supposedly arguing - the guy with the lint roller, the people pausing briefly and indulging him, or the vapid "journalist" who tweets shiat like this as if it's insightful?
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


I like to imagine that these two often find themselves in the same chat room and then something magical happens...
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

DoctorCal: the guy with the lint roller, the people pausing briefly and indulging him, or the vapid "journalist" who tweets shiat like this as if it's insightful?


I see absolutely no evidence whatsoever that all three parties aren't working together to create an oh-so-clever viral video.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: DoctorCal: the guy with the lint roller, the people pausing briefly and indulging him, or the vapid "journalist" who tweets shiat like this as if it's insightful?

I see absolutely no evidence whatsoever that all three parties aren't working together to create an oh-so-clever viral video.


I'm not saying Wilmer Valderrama is involved. But I'm not saying he's not.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good, get all the cat hair off me.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm giving up lint for Lint
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: With whom are we supposedly arguing - the guy with the lint roller, the people pausing briefly and indulging him, or the vapid "journalist" who tweets shiat like this as if it's insightful?


None of the above. The real answer is : Fark
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Good, get all the cat hair off me.


Yuuup.
She will gut you like a fish.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: With whom are we supposedly arguing - the guy with the lint roller, the people pausing briefly and indulging him, or the vapid "journalist" who tweets shiat like this as if it's insightful?


Bzzz! It was the one distilling it all down for the dummies.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: With whom are we supposedly arguing - the guy with the lint roller, the people pausing briefly and indulging him, or the vapid "journalist" who tweets shiat like this as if it's insightful?


Yes.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scalpod: DoctorCal: With whom are we supposedly arguing - the guy with the lint roller, the people pausing briefly and indulging him, or the vapid "journalist" who tweets shiat like this as if it's insightful?

Bzzz! It was the one distilling it all down for the dummies.


What I'm hearing is that Charlie McCarthy was a booze hound.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: I'm giving up lint for Lint


But are you giving up Lent while you give up lint for Lint, or are you just giving up lint?
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: DoctorCal: With whom are we supposedly arguing - the guy with the lint roller, the people pausing briefly and indulging him, or the vapid "journalist" who tweets shiat like this as if it's insightful?

None of the above. The real answer is : Fark


No. I won't argue with you.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image image 271x186]


Where did you get that picture of me?
 
Corydon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just a variation on the old reporter's trick of showing up at a job site dressed professionally, wearing a hard hat, steel toe boots and safety vest and carrying a clipboard and basically being given carte blanche.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Urban living will teach ya to humor the crazies. No sense in getting stabbed with a rusty needle when you have places to be.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people aren't complying per se. Some people just don't care. I've done the reverse of this a couple of times. I've gone into off limits areas to get things I needed from there and when I got caught I just played it off like I wasn't doing anything wrong. The people who caught me didn't challenge me. One even told me "You look like you know what you're doing so that's okay'. They weren't tricked by me. They just didn't care.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already know who it is and so do all of you assholes
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww man, I was hoping this would turn into a thread where everyone was encouraged to post a selfie.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: cwheelie: I'm giving up lint for Lint

But are you giving up Lent while you give up lint for Lint, or are you just giving up lint?


I gave up Lindt, Godiva will have to do for a little while
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: Aww man, I was hoping this would turn into a thread where everyone was encouraged to post a selfie.


Please God, NO!
 
GreenSun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The video simply parallels how there are a lot of people who do not even stop to consider if what's being said or being told for them to do actually make sense. It's the decline of critical thinking among the people.

"Ah the government says this, so I'll just blindly follow".

"Ah, some organization says I'm evil if I don't follow their ideology, so I must follow them."

"Ah, Politician X says that the evidence against him being presented is just misinformation, so I should never doubt him."

People will lie to you, people will "gaslight" you (tell you a lie and pretend it's the truth that happened), people will censor you for asking questions, people will condemn you for opposing the popular narrative.

If you don't wanna be like the people in the video who were easily tricked with a lint roller, then you better gather your courage and start thinking for yourself again instead of just blindly accepting whatever they tell you. Question their statements. Question their logic. Ask for examples. Ask them to define their own words. Ask them to explain their ideologies. Don't let public opinion scare you into making yourself shut up and bow down.
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As someone who once had two cats, I will gladly stop for a free lint roll!
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Weird stuff happens.

Once I was parking in a garage, and right after passing through the automated ticket booth, some apparently random guy stopped me and started doing something I couldn't discern to my front left tire, it looked like he was measuring or checking the treads or something, then he stepped toward my rear tire and I realized he intended to do all four.  It was clear he had no official business doing that, and I figured he was some homeless guy looking for a handout for "warning" me about my treads, or maybe a thief casing for easy to remove catalytic converters or something, and drove away.

He punched at my side rear window as I was drove off, letting me know two things: 1. yes he was just some rando doing that, and 2. most of the people he stopped actually let him do whatever it was he was doing.

(Hope those people merely were guilted into giving him a fiver and didn't have their catalytic converters stolen.)
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 235x278][Fark user image 342x251]

I like to imagine that these two often find themselves in the same chat room and then something magical happens...


But which one puts on their robe and wizard hat?
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think this is less an indictment on lack of critical thinking and more on the sad reality of our security theater. This guy was obviously half-assing his scanning, and when we get half-assed scanned, we don't think, "Fool! You have shown your laxity, leaving me a window of oppotunity to smuggle in a weapon!" We think, "Thank God even this guy thinks this checkpoint is bullshiat." Because we've all gone through real bullshiat checkpoints in our lives.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GreenSun: The video simply parallels how there are a lot of people who do not even stop to consider if what's being said or being told for them to do actually make sense. It's the decline of critical thinking among the people.

"Ah the government says this, so I'll just blindly follow".

"Ah, some organization says I'm evil if I don't follow their ideology, so I must follow them."

"Ah, Politician X says that the evidence against him being presented is just misinformation, so I should never doubt him."

People will lie to you, people will "gaslight" you (tell you a lie and pretend it's the truth that happened), people will censor you for asking questions, people will condemn you for opposing the popular narrative.

If you don't wanna be like the people in the video who were easily tricked with a lint roller, then you better gather your courage and start thinking for yourself again instead of just blindly accepting whatever they tell you. Question their statements. Question their logic. Ask for examples. Ask them to define their own words. Ask them to explain their ideologies. Don't let public opinion scare you into making yourself shut up and bow down.


Yeah, that's why this dipshiat managed to act like "Security" before he got shot:

https://people.com/crime/21-year-old-youtuber-tanner-cook-says-he-was-shot-during-virginia-mall-prank-video-man-arrested/

No, I'm not linking to his "art."

What I'm saying is if you see someone filming with with their phone, run.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Good, get all the cat hair off me.


it's all fun and games, until the lint roller catches the corner of the baggie of weed/whatever sticking out of your pocket and pulls it out on to the ground.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's interesting, I don't have a Twitter account at all and when I viewed that post, every scroll away from it was just a shiat dump of progressively more trash content, starting with thots for Jesus, moving through openly misogynistic crypto bros turned AI enthusiasts, and losing my patience entirely at Andrew Taint talking about how his father abused his family as children and that's why he only has koala-level critical thinking abilities.

Why do people even use that dumpster fire of a site at this point?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mock26: As someone who once had two cats, I will gladly stop for a free lint roll!


Rumor is that on the Dirty Harry shoot, he asked 3 different catering employees whether they wanted to try a Clint Roll.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
LOL no

We've established that the brigade I argue with never goes out in public. I like this guy though.
 
khatores
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GreenSun: The video simply parallels how there are a lot of people who do not even stop to consider if what's being said or being told for them to do actually make sense. It's the decline of critical thinking among the people.

"Ah the government says this, so I'll just blindly follow".

"Ah, some organization says I'm evil if I don't follow their ideology, so I must follow them."

"Ah, Politician X says that the evidence against him being presented is just misinformation, so I should never doubt him."

People will lie to you, people will "gaslight" you (tell you a lie and pretend it's the truth that happened), people will censor you for asking questions, people will condemn you for opposing the popular narrative.

If you don't wanna be like the people in the video who were easily tricked with a lint roller, then you better gather your courage and start thinking for yourself again instead of just blindly accepting whatever they tell you. Question their statements. Question their logic. Ask for examples. Ask them to define their own words. Ask them to explain their ideologies. Don't let public opinion scare you into making yourself shut up and bow down.


Key word being "decline" of critical thinking.

In order for something to decline, it must have been at a high point to begin with.
 
khatores
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

aerojockey: Weird stuff happens.

Once I was parking in a garage, and right after passing through the automated ticket booth, some apparently random guy stopped me and started doing something I couldn't discern to my front left tire, it looked like he was measuring or checking the treads or something, then he stepped toward my rear tire and I realized he intended to do all four.  It was clear he had no official business doing that, and I figured he was some homeless guy looking for a handout for "warning" me about my treads, or maybe a thief casing for easy to remove catalytic converters or something, and drove away.

He punched at my side rear window as I was drove off, letting me know two things: 1. yes he was just some rando doing that, and 2. most of the people he stopped actually let him do whatever it was he was doing.

(Hope those people merely were guilted into giving him a fiver and didn't have their catalytic converters stolen.)


Maybe he was just crazy and obsessed with measuring tires.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pollyprepper: Aww man, I was hoping this would turn into a thread where everyone was encouraged to post a selfie.


You'll have to add to your fetish folder on another date.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TBH.  i would be amused, and just play along for the laughs

not about being "scammed"
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.