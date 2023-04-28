 Skip to content
(DNA India)   Sudanly: Biolab   (dnaindia.com) divider line
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I applaud this headline.
 
thedeathknell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark does the US Military spend more money than most countries if not to help people? This could be bad. Fly a few bombers and fighters over the facility & tell them to GTFO. Tell em we'll leave them alone to fight their little dustup, but that facility is off limits. If that facility gets so much as stray bullet hole we'll rain down hell and end this asap.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suddy I lol'd
 
khatores
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Huge stockpiles of pathogens: The laboratory has become one of the major research centers of WHO in recent years and hence there are large stocks of isolated pathogens which include polio, measles, Cholera, COVID, Ebola and many more.

Did anyone ever consider that pretty much anywhere in Africa is unstable as hell and maybe not a great place to stockpile so many pathogens?
 
