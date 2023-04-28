 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Dude, you're rolling them too big   (twitter.com) divider line
77
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

1163 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 28 Apr 2023 at 10:45 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Two ounces is 3 joints?  LOL!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Perhaps three joints 3 feet long each.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Man how big are those joints?!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tell me you know nothing about marijuana without saying you know abso-f*cking-lutely nothingabout marijuana.

I swear to Christ, these assholes should have to take some kind of knowledge test on any issue before they can speak to it and certainly before they can vote on it.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They make 2oz sound like it's barely anything.

pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size


That's a lot of weed. Enough to last even big potheads like me a month at least.

Your average joint is 1/28th an ounce, ie 1 gram.

This is 1 gram.

alpinedispensary.comView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

no1curr: Man how big are those joints?!


I don't know, I may want to party with this dude.  Assuming he's providing the stogie.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh my God, that was a belly laugh.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
chrisohara.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
slumberpartymovies.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's a torch, not a joint

leafly-cms-production.imgix.netView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When you're ignorant, confusing grams and FREEDUMB UNITS is easy.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We tried these at a party in the 70s once, it's impossible to smoke joints this big without the hots spilling all over the smoker, lots of minor burns before we decided it wasn't going to work. It looked hilarious though.

image.timepassagesnostalgia.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NeoCortex42: [chrisohara.files.wordpress.com image 288x200]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The legalized Pot legislation passed the MN senate.

Warning Star Tribune links sometimes are paywalled.
https://m.startribune.com/minnesota-senate-to-vote-on-legalizing-marijuana/600270909/
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
back in the 70s/80s we had issues with stems and seeds but even then those would be some pretty large doobs
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
- • C H E E K Y • -
@andreagail_k
·
26m
Replying to @RonFilipkowski
40yrs ago, I had a friend that grew 1-2lb harvested Sinsemilla plants. He had a botanist friend. (R. Clark) Rare quality. 1/2lb is a typical yield per plant.

448 grams = 1lb
1lb = 128oz = roughly 448 joints

Damn, there are some idiots in the US.  I mean, she's close with grams/pounds thing, then she kinda goes off the rails with ounces. Sensimilla, now there's a word I haven't heard forever.
sensimilla street
Youtube unf-3kqqFio
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Silly Republicans...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wonder joints.  Duh.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OldRod: [Fark user image 638x247]


"Your next question. How many joints are in a lid?"
"Ummmmm......... aaaahhhhhh..... ummmm.... Two!."
"Two?"
"I roll really big joints."
"Let's see what the judges have to say...and they accept that answer. Apparently, the judges roll really big joints, too."
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm betting the old man is remembering what the hippies showed him back in the 60's when they didn't smoke the flower.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
KUSO DEKA
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OldRod: [Fark user image 638x247]


NeoCortex42: [chrisohara.files.wordpress.com image 288x200]


Rage Against the Thorazine: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 413x232]


I see the bases have all been covered. Someone get the lights.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Geezus, it's these many posts into this thread and NOT A SINGLE ENORMOUS JOINT PIC has been posted yet.

Slackers

**BONG RIP**
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only two ounces? Farming amateur.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

khitsicker: OldRod: [Fark user image 638x247]

NeoCortex42: [chrisohara.files.wordpress.com image 288x200]

Rage Against the Thorazine: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 413x232]

I see the bases have all been covered. Someone get the lights.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude is shakin' like a hound passin' a peach pit. Maybe he should try a toke or two.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gunga galunga: OldRod: [Fark user image 638x247]

"Your next question. How many joints are in a lid?"
"Ummmmm......... aaaahhhhhh..... ummmm.... Two!."
"Two?"
"I roll really big joints."
"Let's see what the judges have to say...and they accept that answer. Apparently, the judges roll really big joints, too."


Done
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's cop math, like when they bust a grow operation with twenty plants and they weigh the plants with all the soil and claim it has a street value of 100 billion dollars.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: They make 2oz sound like it's barely anything.

[pyxis.nymag.com image 700x700]

That's a lot of weed. Enough to last even big potheads like me a month at least.

Your average joint is 1/28th an ounce, ie 1 gram.

This is 1 gram.

[alpinedispensary.com image 850x850]


2 oz is almost 3 months for me and I am not shy about applying as needed. Every time I go to the dispensary and they tell me how much of my 2 allowed ounces i have left I say "If I hit my limit I've hit the lottery because I can't afford that."
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Dude is shakin' like a hound passin' a peach pit. Maybe he should try a toke or two.


Shakin' like a dog shiattin' razor blades.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I want to smoke a J with that guy.
 
pheelix
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Then there's this all-star in the replies:

Fark user image


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I didn't know Republicans were professionals of that caliber
 
lefty248
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OldRod: Two ounces is 3 joints?  LOL!


Maybe for Cheech and Chong.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I mean, in theory we could be charitable and assume he meant grams, which would be in the ballpark of reasonable.

In this case I'm not sure any level of charitability based on an assumption that he knows what he's talking about even slightly is appropriate, though.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think the most we crammed in a blunt wrapper in college was three grams. And that thing was fat.
 
ifky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sublime - Smoke Two Joints (lyrics)
Youtube JOyyptQH5cY
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
he's so terrified of the devil's lettuce that he's shaking
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
3 joints?  Are they being smoked out of a stack?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: he's so terrified of the devil's lettuce that he's shaking


That's the DTs.
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.