 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   The Obamas, Steven Spielberg, and Bruce Springsteen walk into a bar in Barcelona. No this isn't a joke, but the thrill of a lifetime for the staff and other patrons   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
13
    More: Cool, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Staff member Pol Perello, United States, former President Barack Obama, Culture, First Lady, Security guard  
•       •       •

414 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 29 Apr 2023 at 12:05 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark, that is cool as shiat!
/The blond over the President's left shoulder is pretty hot too
 
browneye [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That is very cool!
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah but how cool would it be if MTG, Boebert and Trump showed up? Whatsp
 
khatores
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where's Michelle?  Obamas, right?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Yeah but how cool would it be if MTG, Boebert and Trump showed up? Whatsp


They would run out of Catsup and crayons?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

khatores: Where's Michelle?  Obamas, right?


That picture wasn't going to take itself
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nice...They are all fine ambassadors for the U.S. . Gentle, kind,creative people who actually give a shat
about others, about history, and science and nature. Yes, they are all well off..But the money came because
of their creativity and positive qualities, not because they are a-holes..That's what the world should see
as the US..Not "winning at all costs", "fark you we got ours", "Just try and stop us"...
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

browneye: That is very cool!


shiat yes.  I would not be able to play it cool [Rodney] if that happened.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nice
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

whatshisname: [Fark user image 425x318]


Came here for Manuel
 
deadsanta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now do it with Trump, James Cameron, and Ted Nugent.

I think you'd still have some excitement for Cameron, since he's done some noteworthy work, but the hate-vibes would just overwhelm the mood.  Also I think you'd run the risk of the entire meal being contaminated with various...additives, from the waitstaff and kitchen.

In fact it explains why Trump just gets fast food at the drive through by way of his lackeys, I bet that guy doesn't trust any farking place to cook him a meal.
 
Whatta Wombat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And looks like Will Wheaton photobombed it in the backrow
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.