(CBS4 Indy)   The trove of drugs were one thing, but Howard County draws the line at Dr. Pepper. Murica tag because there's no Indiana tag... yet   (cbs4indy.com) divider line
7 Comments     (+0 »)
s_mcdonald [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
dr. pepper can looks like one of those "stash cans"
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

s_mcdonald: dr. pepper can looks like one of those "stash cans"


That or they went middle school and made a trash can bong out of it.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

s_mcdonald: dr. pepper can looks like one of those "stash cans"


The lid is right next to it.
fox59.comView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dr Pepper, not even once.

/I enjoy a Dr Pepper.  It's a tasty drink.  On the rare occasion I meet someone who loves Dr. Pepper I am immediately suspicious of them in every way one human being can be suspicious of another human being
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But they look like such nice people.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Cops claim it's $27,000 worth of Dr. Pepper.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Friend of mine used to have a fake Dr Pepper can for weed. It was weighted properly and even sounded like a can with liquid in it if you moved it around and such.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

