(Metro)   Late night driver finds John Lennon's face on a wet road while waiting at red light. Surprisingly no alcohol or psychedelic drugs were involved   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DIABEETUS!
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tabatha Sue Puckett said: 'That looks just like John Lennon.  She then heard what sounded like Yoko Ono singing, but it turned out to be an out of control car skidding then crashing into a glass shop.
 
gregario [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure it's not Jerry Garcia?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ok if this ever happens on Penny Lane or Abbey Road?  Then I'll be impressed.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Without the turtle neck showing its hard to be sure but I think this is a "viral" iPhone promo
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Obviously Harry Potter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Look more like GabeN, still trying to reconcile his mixed feelings over the Half Life 3 debacle.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That proves it - ghosts can come back through roads. The highways are haunted. Only some sort of ectoplasmic reverse protonic  positron-colliding particle roadway sealant can stop this. Who are they going to call?
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, dude's driving down the road, sees some puddles that vaguely look like a human face and he feel the need to immediately reach out to the media? OK.

The uncanny snap was taken in Ontario, Canada.

Thanks, very helpful. Just for reference, Ontario is roughly four times the size of Great Britain, so it may be helpful to narrow the location down a bit.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He didn't notice that the lights had changed.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: So, dude's driving down the road, sees some puddles that vaguely look like a human face and he feel the need to immediately reach out to the media? OK.

The uncanny snap was taken in Ontario, Canada.

Thanks, very helpful. Just for reference, Ontario is roughly four times the size of Great Britain, so it may be helpful to narrow the location down a bit.


When something happens in the US you're told state, county, city, district, etc. But if something happens anywhere else in the world you only get the country. If something happens in an African country you're lucky if they tell you which one.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's obviously Steven Segal, not John Lennon.  What's wrong with that guy, does he not even know his superheroes?
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ghastly: [Fark user image 850x637]

DIABEETUS!


Holy shiat. I never knew WB's neck had its own moustache!
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am genuinely surprised no farker has photoshopped this into the Abbey Road cover with all four Beatles.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's not John Lennon.  That's the Virgin Mary!
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DrWhy: That's not John Lennon.  That's the Virgin Mary!


I'm so sick of the Virgin Mary. I wanna see the Slutty Mary.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ghastly: DrWhy: That's not John Lennon.  That's the Virgin Mary!

I'm so sick of the Virgin Mary. I wanna see the Slutty Mary.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's David Koresh.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FigPucker: Ghastly: [Fark user image 850x637]

DIABEETUS!

Holy shiat. I never knew WB's neck had its own moustache!


And his belly had it's own goatee
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Imagine!
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Tyrosine: So, dude's driving down the road, sees some puddles that vaguely look like a human face and he feel the need to immediately reach out to the media? OK.

The uncanny snap was taken in Ontario, Canada.

Thanks, very helpful. Just for reference, Ontario is roughly four times the size of Great Britain, so it may be helpful to narrow the location down a bit.

When something happens in the US you're told state, county, city, district, etc. But if something happens anywhere else in the world you only get the country. If something happens in an African country you're lucky if they tell you which one.


Naw.  If something happens in the US, they tell you it happened in "Springfield" or whatever the city/town is and not much else.

Specific and vague at the same time.

Btw we had a big car crash here today on Main Street, Pareidolia.
 
NothingCanPossiblyeGoWrong
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nope, that's Geddy Lee
 
