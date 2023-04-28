 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   This will crash a few family tree web sites   (bbc.com) divider line
38
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That explains all the "special interest" movies that keep cropping up.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dutch clinical guidelines state that a donor should not father more than 25 children in 12 families.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toby Keith - Who's Your Daddy?
Youtube TVRzk3VWOKY
/Got nothing
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: That explains all the "special interest" movies that keep cropping up.


The ones that Red Hats pretend are secret under ground CHINESE COMMUNIST sex rings?
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems that Genghis Khan's record will stand, at least for the moment.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like something that happens in Tennessee regularly.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is not a good thing from an incest-causing-hereditary-disease standpoint. people tend to be attracted to people who look like them so odds of half siblings hooking up is not negligible.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it this guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IVF should be outlawed. Too many overpopulation deniers running around promoting capitalism.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he's taking the "Legally Blonde" defense a little too seriously.  He doesn't want to be responsible for letting all those sperm die needlessly.

Joking aside, you have to admire this guy's initiative in making sure that his lineage is spread far and wide.  He's got kids all over the world at this point.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: this is not a good thing from an incest-causing-hereditary-disease standpoint. people tend to be attracted to people who look like them so odds of half siblings hooking up is not negligible.


Some scientists believe that the gene pool needs a good cleaning once in a while to eliminate recessive genes that are harmful, and that first and second cousin marriages may be popular because they allow slow but steady elimination of defective genes as the concentration of such genes is likely to be higher but not fatal for the population.

I'm just wondering how likely I would be to find this guy pissing in my personal pool.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Dutch Man

I'd rudder not learn how they harvested that much sperm.
 
BlakCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pleated-jeans.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a jerkoff.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever the opposite of a Darwin Award is, this guy won it.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are 9,726 listings for "Upgrayedd." Please deposit $2,000 to begin connection.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was told that not just stopping a persxn from procreation, but even limiting their procreation to one or two spawnlings is genocide and a humxn rights violation.

Biden must declare war on the dutch to get them to stop their genocidal ways.  Give them 24 hours to reverse the decision or we glass them.

Problem solved.
 
ktybear
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BlakCat: [pleated-jeans.com image 599x729]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mistahtom: IVF should be outlawed. Too many overpopulation deniers running around promoting capitalism.


So you aren't fertile and you are just out of luck?  

I'm all for having small families, and the Quiverfull movement disgusts me, but you can't regulate that sort of thing.  It's almost bordering on Eugenics- deciding who can and can't have kids.

As for overpopulation, we've already statistically reached peak children and many countries (pretty much every country where anyone but the very wealthiest might seek IVF) are contracting.  From a demographics perspective that presents all sorts of problems with supporting the number of elderly in the world.  IVF is just a drop (of semen) in the bucket when it comes to pregnancy.  If you really want to put a dent in population growth there are much less controversial and fairer ways to go about it, like just making birth control free (and abortion free, although obviously, that's going to be controversial for other reasons.)

Human population is set to peak at about 10 billion, which is a lot, and not great for global warming, but it's not a number we can't feed.  We just need to focus on lowering our carbon footprint and living in denser areas so we don't screw over all of nature.
 
0z79
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now THAT is a wanker.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: mistahtom: IVF should be outlawed. Too many overpopulation deniers running around promoting capitalism.

So you aren't fertile and you are just out of luck?  

I'm all for having small families, and the Quiverfull movement disgusts me, but you can't regulate that sort of thing.  It's almost bordering on Eugenics- deciding who can and can't have kids.

As for overpopulation, we've already statistically reached peak children and many countries (pretty much every country where anyone but the very wealthiest might seek IVF) are contracting.  From a demographics perspective that presents all sorts of problems with supporting the number of elderly in the world.  IVF is just a drop (of semen) in the bucket when it comes to pregnancy.  If you really want to put a dent in population growth there are much less controversial and fairer ways to go about it, like just making birth control free (and abortion free, although obviously, that's going to be controversial for other reasons.)

Human population is set to peak at about 10 billion, which is a lot, and not great for global warming, but it's not a number we can't feed.  We just need to focus on lowering our carbon footprint and living in denser areas so we don't screw over all of nature.


Make the overmasters and elites move into the pods and eat the bugs first.  Have them show is underchuds the way of light and love. That pod life is a life of joy and bliss.  If anybody can get joy and bliss from the pod life, it is the elites and overmasters.  Them first.

Otherwise, I got to believe the pod life scam is just a way for the overmasters to corral their slave chattel and make us turn the world engine for even less reward.  So they can own the whole earth.
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

0z79: Now THAT is a wanker.


I wonder what was checked off on the custom form to ship the samples internationally
 
omg it itches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The guy in the article did it at least 550 times.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He definitely has a lot of spunk.
 
funzyr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

omg it itches: [Fark user image image 256x192]

The guy in the article did it at least 550 times.


I call that a good weekend
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chucknasty: this is not a good thing from an incest-causing-hereditary-disease standpoint. people tend to be attracted to people who look like them so odds of half siblings hooking up is not negligible.


In today's gene pool, the chances of incest-related hereditary diseases being caused even by a full brother/sister "hookup" as you say is almost negligible, setting aside known and tested-for hazards like Tay-Sachs or sickle-cell.

The comedy cliche of getting a serious mutation just because someone unknowingly married a half-sibling is practically nil. Incest isn't a GOOD idea, but there are far more social/cultural taboos against it than biological.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And yet, so very many people start denigrating any woman who has more than three women, as if she just willed them into existence all by herself.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make the overmasters and elites move into the pods and eat the bugs first.  Have them show is underchuds the way of light and love. That pod life is a life of joy and bliss.  If anybody can get joy and bliss from the pod life, it is the elites and overmasters.  Them first.

Otherwise, I got to believe the pod life scam is just a way for the overmasters to corral their slave chattel and make us turn the world engine for even less reward.  So they can own the whole earth.


Blink twice if you need a wellness check.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: chucknasty: this is not a good thing from an incest-causing-hereditary-disease standpoint. people tend to be attracted to people who look like them so odds of half siblings hooking up is not negligible.

In today's gene pool, the chances of incest-related hereditary diseases being caused even by a full brother/sister "hookup" as you say is almost negligible, setting aside known and tested-for hazards like Tay-Sachs or sickle-cell.

The comedy cliche of getting a serious mutation just because someone unknowingly married a half-sibling is practically nil. Incest isn't a GOOD idea, but there are far more social/cultural taboos against it than biological.


tell me you've researched excuses for watching step-sibling porn without telling me you've researched step-sibling porn.
 
omg it itches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chucknasty: Gyrfalcon: chucknasty: this is not a good thing from an incest-causing-hereditary-disease standpoint. people tend to be attracted to people who look like them so odds of half siblings hooking up is not negligible.

In today's gene pool, the chances of incest-related hereditary diseases being caused even by a full brother/sister "hookup" as you say is almost negligible, setting aside known and tested-for hazards like Tay-Sachs or sickle-cell.

The comedy cliche of getting a serious mutation just because someone unknowingly married a half-sibling is practically nil. Incest isn't a GOOD idea, but there are far more social/cultural taboos against it than biological.

tell me you've researched excuses for watching step-sibling porn without telling me you've researched step-sibling porn.


As long as you're putting NOT in the title, it's all good.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: AmbassadorBooze: Make the overmasters and elites move into the pods and eat the bugs first.  Have them show is underchuds the way of light and love. That pod life is a life of joy and bliss.  If anybody can get joy and bliss from the pod life, it is the elites and overmasters.  Them first.

Otherwise, I got to believe the pod life scam is just a way for the overmasters to corral their slave chattel and make us turn the world engine for even less reward.  So they can own the whole earth.

Blink twice if you need a wellness check.


I know you're not new here, but let me introduce you to AmbassadorBooze.

Problem solved.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pierce's Touching Parting Gifts...Also Sperm | Community
Youtube rShi7_za-qQ
 
Cormee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Steve "Silk" Hurley - Jack Your Body
Youtube mQcg-dRg5h4


Imagine Father's Day for the man
 
xcheopis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

xcheopis: And yet, so very many people start denigrating any woman who has more than three women, as if she just willed them into existence all by herself.


lol "more than three children". It has been a very long week, should stop trying to communicate.
 
omg it itches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: chucknasty: this is not a good thing from an incest-causing-hereditary-disease standpoint. people tend to be attracted to people who look like them so odds of half siblings hooking up is not negligible.

In today's gene pool, the chances of incest-related hereditary diseases being caused even by a full brother/sister "hookup" as you say is almost negligible, setting aside known and tested-for hazards like Tay-Sachs or sickle-cell.

The comedy cliche of getting a serious mutation just because someone unknowingly married a half-sibling is practically nil. Incest isn't a GOOD idea, but there are far more social/cultural taboos against it than biological.


Yup, the more serious mutations requires a few generations of inbreeding within the same bloodline (I'm sure I'm not explaining this correctly, holiday inn didn't do shiat for my knowledge).  The Whittakers from WV are a good example.
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: HoratioGates: mistahtom: IVF should be outlawed. Too many overpopulation deniers running around promoting capitalism.

So you aren't fertile and you are just out of luck?  

I'm all for having small families, and the Quiverfull movement disgusts me, but you can't regulate that sort of thing.  It's almost bordering on Eugenics- deciding who can and can't have kids.

As for overpopulation, we've already statistically reached peak children and many countries (pretty much every country where anyone but the very wealthiest might seek IVF) are contracting.  From a demographics perspective that presents all sorts of problems with supporting the number of elderly in the world.  IVF is just a drop (of semen) in the bucket when it comes to pregnancy.  If you really want to put a dent in population growth there are much less controversial and fairer ways to go about it, like just making birth control free (and abortion free, although obviously, that's going to be controversial for other reasons.)

Human population is set to peak at about 10 billion, which is a lot, and not great for global warming, but it's not a number we can't feed.  We just need to focus on lowering our carbon footprint and living in denser areas so we don't screw over all of nature.

Make the overmasters and elites move into the pods and eat the bugs first.  Have them show is underchuds the way of light and love. That pod life is a life of joy and bliss.  If anybody can get joy and bliss from the pod life, it is the elites and overmasters.  Them first.

Otherwise, I got to believe the pod life scam is just a way for the overmasters to corral their slave chattel and make us turn the world engine for even less reward.  So they can own the whole earth.


That's not the way it works though.

the first people into the pods and eating bugs are those who cannot afford better for themselves.  As this gets normalized, people who may be able to afford not to do it end up taking on that sort of lifestyle in the interests of saving their money for other purposes, or because they claim that it's the right thing to do.

The rich are never compelled to make choices unless a failure to choose leads to heads being lopped-off or other similarly permanent punishments.  The rich can afford to continue whatever archaic habits or practices they want, becuase they have the money to spend just about regardless of what it costs.
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

omg it itches: Gyrfalcon: chucknasty: this is not a good thing from an incest-causing-hereditary-disease standpoint. people tend to be attracted to people who look like them so odds of half siblings hooking up is not negligible.

In today's gene pool, the chances of incest-related hereditary diseases being caused even by a full brother/sister "hookup" as you say is almost negligible, setting aside known and tested-for hazards like Tay-Sachs or sickle-cell.

The comedy cliche of getting a serious mutation just because someone unknowingly married a half-sibling is practically nil. Incest isn't a GOOD idea, but there are far more social/cultural taboos against it than biological.

Yup, the more serious mutations requires a few generations of inbreeding within the same bloodline (I'm sure I'm not explaining this correctly, holiday inn didn't do shiat for my knowledge).  The Whittakers from WV are a good example.


And that is partly why it's still illegal.  If everyone is supposed to be given equal treatment under the law1, then a law prohibiting it as a practice for individuals so many generations after the orignal pair engaging in it would be treating those people differently than the other people who engaged in it.  Therefore to prevent the harm and to prevent unequal treatment, it's banned altogether for those sufficiently closely related.

1. obviously there are numerous examples of unequal treatment, but many of those come down to failures of people to enforce the laws equally over things like bigotry, or to let circumstances like money dictate the rules for enforcement.
 
