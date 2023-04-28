 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   1-year-old snatches handbag from Princess Kate, will be put in the corner of the Tower of London   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
11
    More: Amusing, Aberfan disaster, Princess of Wales, Wales, South Wales, Aberfan, sassy toddler, Princess Kate, Play (activity)  
•       •       •

448 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2023 at 8:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You FOOL!!  The launch codes are in there!!  (Or, was that only in the Queen's purse?)
 
Mukster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nobody puts baby in the corner!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fagin is going to be upset the boy got caught. . .
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Kid has an eye for the expensive stuff
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A sassy toddler stole the show during a meet and greet between Princess Kate and local community members in Wales on Friday in an adorable moment caught on camera.
...
The tragedy was a result of a massive landslide from a nearby mining waste site and led to the deaths of 144 people, including 116 children.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Kid has an eye for the expensive stuff


When I was little (when dinosaurs ruled the Earth) my parents had a Golden Retriever who they taught to carry my baby basket, with me in it (I also later learned to walk partly by using her fur to pull myself upright). However, if she wasn't carrying me, she wanted to carry something. She turned into quite the accomplished four-legged purse snatcher and kidnapper!
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OFF WITH HIS HEAD!!!
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Stop going on about one-year-old snatches, subby, you sick bastard!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That kid refuses to age
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kate is a class act.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.