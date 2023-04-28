 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Couple with cello, who obviously didn't pull enough strings, gets thrown off airline flight even though they bought a ticket for the instrument. No tiny violins for this one, they were in the right   (thestrad.com) divider line
31
    More: Stupid, American Airlines, Boeing 737, Airbus, Boeing, Washington Dulles International Airport, Airplane, AMR Corporation, American Airlines flight  
•       •       •

1020 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2023 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
have airlines ever even met their baggage handlers.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tintar: have airlines ever even met their baggage handlers.


How do you think Samsonite made their money?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is crazy.

There's always room for cello.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WOKKA WOKKA WOKKA!!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trivia

For The Who's classic "A Quick One (While he's away) song, the band couldn't afford real cellos so the band members sang, "cello, cello, cello" at the appropriate times.

The Who - A Quick One (While He's Away)
Youtube RJv2-_--EY4


Now, back to your normally scheduled thread.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably for the best. Someone probably would have stolen it when they got up to use the lavatory.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda brought another cello.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: WOKKA WOKKA WOKKA!!!


Your jokes are medium. They're not rare and they're not well done.

Doh ho ho ho ho!
 
skycruiser-x
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uhh they just checked it, boarded the flight, were refunded the cello ticket cost and were given $200 voucher. What is the problem?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: This is crazy.

There's always room for cello.


... and we're done.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gate agent took them off the Boeing 737 flight saying they would be unable to fly unless they either waited for a later flight operated by an Airbus, or checked the cello as baggage, stating that instruments were not permitted in the cabin of Boeing 737s.

Does anyone know why a cello is allowed on an Airbus, but not on a Boeing?  Is it the size of the seats, or aisles or something?
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. Last time I traveled with an electric guitar in a hard shell case was about 15 years ago. Their policy was that you wouldn't be forced to check an expensive instrument, and that it wasn't subject to typical carryon rules: as long as it fit somewhere, you were good. They didn't even think of asking you to buy a second ticket.

Last round trip was overhead one flight, and the staff wardrobe closet on the other. Like no shiat, the stewardess asks me as I'm boarding with it if I'd like to just stash iat in their closet. Was like "Hell yeah! Thanks!"

...ah, times they have changed.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: This is crazy.

There's always room for cello.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FKA twigs - cellophane, Live at The Wallace Collection
Youtube bNqXhfUfwgc


.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
not_another_masshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gotta love the youtube embeds that say "video unavailable"...
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I once knew the 2nd cello player at the MSO, he was a nice guy, but definitely a dweeb.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

skycruiser-x: Uhh they just checked it, boarded the flight, were refunded the cello ticket cost and were given $200 voucher. What is the problem?


Checking an expensive musical instrument into the cargo hold? What could possibly go wrong?
United Breaks Guitars
Youtube 5YGc4zOqozo
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: The gate agent took them off the Boeing 737 flight saying they would be unable to fly unless they either waited for a later flight operated by an Airbus, or checked the cello as baggage, stating that instruments were not permitted in the cabin of Boeing 737s.

Does anyone know why a cello is allowed on an Airbus, but not on a Boeing?  Is it the size of the seats, or aisles or something?


Seat size or distance between seat and PSU are the 2 things I can think of.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They also kicked another woman off the plane, because her name was Viola.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

skycruiser-x: Uhh they just checked it, boarded the flight, were refunded the cello ticket cost and were given $200 voucher. What is the problem?


The problem is that if they purchased a seat for the cello then it was likely a very expensive instrument with a value well beyond what airlines are willing to cover. Plus all airlines have a history of luggage handlers destroying delicate instruments.  Just because they got lucky that doesn't mean it's not a problem.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Your headline was good subby but you forgot to mention they have a good case.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: tintar: have airlines ever even met their baggage handlers.

How do you think Samsonite made their money?


You mean this lady?
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Therapy? - Diane (Live) Bizarre Festival 1998
Youtube Dc_-qdru6q0
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Flight attendant thinks they know the rules. No way to tell them they are wrong. No way to appeal.

Did they used to work as a TSA agent?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Flight attendant thinks they know the rules. No way to tell them they are wrong. No way to appeal.

Did they used to work as a TSA agent?


"The gate agent had initially allowed the couple to board the plane with the cello, only to come 'running to get me off the plane"
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skycruiser-x: Uhh they just checked it, boarded the flight, were refunded the cello ticket cost and were given $200 voucher. What is the problem?


Have you ever seen baggage handlers at work? I don't want to disparage the proletarians but most baggage handlers barely qualify as human and they certainly don't treat luggage gently. Musical instruments can be very expensive, which is why professional musicians will often purchase extra seats for their instruments so they're not trusting their livelihood to someone who thinks bowling 250 after downing 20 cans of Bud Lite is the cultural highlight of their life.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

olrasputin: stewardess asks me as I'm boarding with it if I'd like to just stash iat in their closet


phrasing?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: tintar: have airlines ever even met their baggage handlers.

How do you think Samsonite made their money?


I thought they used gorillas?

/who then died off when winter came
 
Biledriver
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mitchell & Webb - Cellists
Youtube DaaHGAB8yTY
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have a friend that plays in the symphony. His basses run between $30-$120k. His wife's cellos are in the same neighborhood. If they have to fly for a show, they make special travel arrangements for their instruments.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Good Luck
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.