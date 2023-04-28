 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Air Chief Marshal the Lord Peach has been appointed to carry the Sword of Mercy
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Top-hole. Bally Jerry, pranged his kite right in the how's-your-father; hairy blighter, dicky-birded, feathered back on his sammy, took a waspy, flipped over on his Betty Harpers and caught his can in the Bertie.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mad Scientist: Top-hole. Bally Jerry, pranged his kite right in the how's-your-father; hairy blighter, dicky-birded, feathered back on his sammy, took a waspy, flipped over on his Betty Harpers and caught his can in the Bertie.


Sorry, I can't understand your banter.  Can you say it slower?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do any of these people speak American?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And it's about bloody time!

/ can we get a translation?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can't expect to wield supreme executive power just 'cause some aeronautical tart threw a sword at you!
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Do any of these people speak American?


Wh - what?

View Full Size
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mad Scientist: Top-hole. Bally Jerry, pranged his kite right in the how's-your-father; hairy blighter, dicky-birded, feathered back on his sammy, took a waspy, flipped over on his Betty Harpers and caught his can in the Bertie.


I miss drugs...
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's nice to know Dean Norris' long lost brother is also doing well for himself.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better than the butt plug of anguish.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worst Harry Potter fan fiction ever.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Which reminds me, I need to shave my penis.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: Better than the butt plug of anguish.


That's carried by a Royal PAIGE NO!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Better than the butt plug of anguish.


Hey, don't kink shame me here.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Better than the butt plug of anguish.


...or the Butt Plug of Relentless Revenge.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size


It's like if you took Whose Line Is It Anyway and Numberwang, combined them, and said "this is the basis of our government."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Curtana, or Sword of Mercy
View Full Size
The Curtana has a squared tip. It is used in the procession alongside two other pointed swords. The Curtana once had a jagged edge like a naturally broken tip, but this was squared off at some time. At one time, the other two could be distinguished by their points: the sharply-pointed Sword of Temporal Justice, and the more obtuse Sword of Spiritual Justice.
This is one of the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom.
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size
 
Marshal Tito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Mad Scientist: Top-hole. Bally Jerry, pranged his kite right in the how's-your-father; hairy blighter, dicky-birded, feathered back on his sammy, took a waspy, flipped over on his Betty Harpers and caught his can in the Bertie.

Sorry, I can't understand your banter.  Can you say it slower?


Sausage squad up the blue end?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trevt: The Curtana, or Sword of Mercy
[Fark user image 130x560]The Curtana has a squared tip. It is used in the procession alongside two other pointed swords. The Curtana once had a jagged edge like a naturally broken tip, but this was squared off at some time. At one time, the other two could be distinguished by their points: the sharply-pointed Sword of Temporal Justice, and the more obtuse Sword of Spiritual Justice.
This is one of the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom.


interesting read, i got a kick out of the staff below the swords:

St Edward's Staff is a 1.4-metre-long (4.6 ft) ceremonial gold walking stick made for Charles II in 1661. It has a plain monde and cross at the top and a steel pike at the bottom.[139] This object is almost certainly a copy of the long rod mentioned in the list of royal plate and jewels destroyed in 1649,[140] although the pre-Interregnum version was gold and silver and topped by a dove.[141] The staff's intended role in the coronation has been forgotten since medieval times, and so it is carried into the Abbey by a peer as a holy relic and laid on the altar, where it remains throughout the ceremony

So we got a fake staff they recreated for the ceremony despite having no idea what it's for and just set it down wherever?

Super serious stuff here.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, Fleet Admiral Lord Hood just wants you tell him what you're doing on that that ship.

View Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
View Full Size



View Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Son of a . . .  I camped the Exchequer of the Royal Carbuncles in the Dungeon of Lord Grottingslay for days and couldn't get that sword to drop. I need it for the set bonus.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Top-hole. Bally Jerry, pranged his kite right in the how's-your-father; hairy blighter, dicky-birded, feathered back on his sammy, took a waspy, flipped over on his Betty Harpers and caught his can in the Bertie.


CAN'T YOU PEOPLE SPEAK ENGLISH?!?
 
YixilTesiphon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Trevt: The Curtana, or Sword of Mercy
[Fark user image 130x560]The Curtana has a squared tip. It is used in the procession alongside two other pointed swords. The Curtana once had a jagged edge like a naturally broken tip, but this was squared off at some time. At one time, the other two could be distinguished by their points: the sharply-pointed Sword of Temporal Justice, and the more obtuse Sword of Spiritual Justice.
This is one of the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom.

interesting read, i got a kick out of the staff below the swords:

St Edward's Staff is a 1.4-metre-long (4.6 ft) ceremonial gold walking stick made for Charles II in 1661. It has a plain monde and cross at the top and a steel pike at the bottom.[139] This object is almost certainly a copy of the long rod mentioned in the list of royal plate and jewels destroyed in 1649,[140] although the pre-Interregnum version was gold and silver and topped by a dove.[141] The staff's intended role in the coronation has been forgotten since medieval times, and so it is carried into the Abbey by a peer as a holy relic and laid on the altar, where it remains throughout the ceremony

So we got a fake staff they recreated for the ceremony despite having no idea what it's for and just set it down wherever?

Super serious stuff here.


And this stick shall be solemnly, uh, set down over there.
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tnpir: [Fark user image 425x314] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's part of the fun of it.
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Because we can ill afford another Klandathu
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Trevt: The Curtana, or Sword of Mercy
[Fark user image 130x560]The Curtana has a squared tip. It is used in the procession alongside two other pointed swords. The Curtana once had a jagged edge like a naturally broken tip, but this was squared off at some time. At one time, the other two could be distinguished by their points: the sharply-pointed Sword of Temporal Justice, and the more obtuse Sword of Spiritual Justice.
This is one of the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom.

interesting read, i got a kick out of the staff below the swords:

St Edward's Staff is a 1.4-metre-long (4.6 ft) ceremonial gold walking stick made for Charles II in 1661. It has a plain monde and cross at the top and a steel pike at the bottom.[139] This object is almost certainly a copy of the long rod mentioned in the list of royal plate and jewels destroyed in 1649,[140] although the pre-Interregnum version was gold and silver and topped by a dove.[141] The staff's intended role in the coronation has been forgotten since medieval times, and so it is carried into the Abbey by a peer as a holy relic and laid on the altar, where it remains throughout the ceremony

So we got a fake staff they recreated for the ceremony despite having no idea what it's for and just set it down wherever?

Super serious stuff here.


It's England, man. The ceremony is WAY more important than the actual thing.  Otherwise, why would they even have a f*cking monarchy at all?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wolfling: Because we can ill afford another Klandathu


To defeat the monarchists, we must first understand the monarchists.
 
Trevt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Wolfling: Because we can ill afford another Klandathu

To defeat the monarchists, we must first understand the monarchists.


We did defeat the Monarchists.
View Full Size
America had a better experience than we did. And not by a little, it must be said.
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Got all hot and bothered, thinking this was a Saberhagen reference.
/ leaving sad and disappointed
// ARDNEH FTW
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Normally I'd call Subby out for straight-up lifting a headline without quotations, but somehow this works better.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Top-hole. Bally Jerry, pranged his kite right in the how's-your-father; hairy blighter, dicky-birded, feathered back on his sammy, took a waspy, flipped over on his Betty Harpers and caught his can in the Bertie.


View Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Do any of these people speak American?


No. Our colonial cousins had a bit of a light war in the late 1700's precisely so they could spell harbour & colour any way they damned liked.

Also there were mutterings about taxation without representation, or some such nonsense.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Better than the butt plug of anguish.


Says you.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
View Full Size


Mad Scientist: Top-hole. Bally Jerry, pranged his kite right in the how's-your-father; hairy blighter, dicky-birded, feathered back on his sammy, took a waspy, flipped over on his Betty Harpers and caught his can in the Bertie.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: Top-hole. Bally Jerry, pranged his kite right in the how's-your-father; hairy blighter, dicky-birded, feathered back on his sammy, took a waspy, flipped over on his Betty Harpers and caught his can in the Bertie.


trouble at the mill?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trevt: The Curtana, or Sword of Mercy
[Fark user image image 130x560]The Curtana has a squared tip. It is used in the procession alongside two other pointed swords. The Curtana once had a jagged edge like a naturally broken tip, but this was squared off at some time. At one time, the other two could be distinguished by their points: the sharply-pointed Sword of Temporal Justice, and the more obtuse Sword of Spiritual Justice.
This is one of the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom.


isn't the Sword of Temporal Justice what the Legends of Tomorrow carry, or is it Doctor Who that carries it?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Better than the butt plug of anguish.


View Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: MurphyMurphy: Trevt: The Curtana, or Sword of Mercy
[Fark user image 130x560]The Curtana has a squared tip. It is used in the procession alongside two other pointed swords. The Curtana once had a jagged edge like a naturally broken tip, but this was squared off at some time. At one time, the other two could be distinguished by their points: the sharply-pointed Sword of Temporal Justice, and the more obtuse Sword of Spiritual Justice.
This is one of the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom.

interesting read, i got a kick out of the staff below the swords:

St Edward's Staff is a 1.4-metre-long (4.6 ft) ceremonial gold walking stick made for Charles II in 1661. It has a plain monde and cross at the top and a steel pike at the bottom.[139] This object is almost certainly a copy of the long rod mentioned in the list of royal plate and jewels destroyed in 1649,[140] although the pre-Interregnum version was gold and silver and topped by a dove.[141] The staff's intended role in the coronation has been forgotten since medieval times, and so it is carried into the Abbey by a peer as a holy relic and laid on the altar, where it remains throughout the ceremony

So we got a fake staff they recreated for the ceremony despite having no idea what it's for and just set it down wherever?

Super serious stuff here.

It's England, man. The ceremony is WAY more important than the actual thing.  Otherwise, why would they even have a f*cking monarchy at all?


so that when the govt goes to hell and votes for Brexit, they can at least look to the Monarchy as a sign of sanity.

otherwise you have Jan 6th
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trevt: Benevolent Misanthrope: Wolfling: Because we can ill afford another Klandathu

To defeat the monarchists, we must first understand the monarchists.

We did defeat the Monarchists.[Fark user image image 220x267]America had a better experience than we did. And not by a little, it must be said.


* looks around the Federal, State, and local govts in the US *

are you sure?

Liz Truss may not have outlasted a head of lettuce, but Trump lasted much longer
 
