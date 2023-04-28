 Skip to content
(Tri-City Herald)   Washington's Dry Falls is now recognized worldwide as the place where there used to be a waterfall, close to where the Matthew barn used to be   (tri-cityherald.com) divider line
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The tri city herald is a pay site. There's gotta be a better link, subby.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: The tri city herald is a pay site. There's gotta be a better link, subby.


I didn't have a problem.  Just click on the "close" icon.

Anyway, there was more than one giant flood.   It happened dozens of times.   Cool that the area is recognized.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well deserved. Amazing geology
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy to find, just turn left where the old church once burned down, but don't go past where Mr. Murphy once had his prize winning cows.  You can't miss it.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Dolomite, baby!
 
extrafancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great place to stop and take a leak so you don't have to stop in Ephrata.

Pretty spectacular view.
 
phedex
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: It's Dolomite, baby!


man move over and let me pass, before they have to be pullin' these hush puppies out your muthafarkin' ass.
 
bobbelieu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've been to the Dry Falls and it's pretty impressive. I stood there looking at all those miles of cliffs and tried to imagine all of them having tons of water going over them. It made my brain hurt.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not talkin shiat! about dry falls. I'm about an hour away. Lots of interesting geology, inexpensive housing, and lots of jerks. Just like everywhere I guess.

/drink
 
zerkalo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Glacial lake Missoula is like what the hell, I did that!

That said, the Banks Lake drive south from Grand Coulee is real nice
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Glacial lake Missoula is like what the hell, I did that!

That said, the Banks Lake drive south from Grand Coulee is real nice


today I learned that Glacial Lake Missoula is an ancestor of RaeRae
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: The debate surrounding the origin of Dry Falls and the channeled scabland has had an important impact on the understanding of basic geological principals, according to the international union.

This newspaper needs to fire its editor.
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's near Bite the Pillow Falls, isn't it?
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TWX: FTFA: The debate surrounding the origin of Dry Falls and the channeled scabland has had an important impact on the understanding of basic geological principals, according to the international union.

This newspaper needs to fire its editor.


Caught sayof?
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TWX: FTFA: The debate surrounding the origin of Dry Falls and the channeled scabland has had an important impact on the understanding of basic geological principals, according to the international union.

This newspaper needs to fire its editor.


Why? Someone needs to oversee the running of the geological schools.
 
