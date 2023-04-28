 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Woman steals thousands in Victoria's Secret underwear, perhaps trying to find a pair for every body   (local21news.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Camp Hill, Victoria's Secret underwear, Woman, police  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So is that like five bras and a teddy?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Phase 1: collect underpants
Phase 2: ?
Phase 3: profit
 
DrWhy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How many did she steal that weren't in Victoria's Secret.  And were they naked or just wearing some other brand?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
the Victoria's Secret models n shows are crazy beautiful, in fairness
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dip and thong
 
BeerBear
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They still open? All the VS around where I live in Ohio are gone
 
morg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I like to buy my underwear directly from the store, thank you. "Oh, I must have sat on some coffee." Once bitten, twice shy.
 
Britney_Spears
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
these people need to start telling everyone aboit their underwear

how is anyone going to buy it if they don't lnow about it
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BeerBear: They still open? All the VS around where I live in Ohio are gone


Nobody in Ohio should be seen in anything they sell
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: So is that like five bras and a teddy?


Five? Generous.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 555x551]
[Fark user image 536x480]


Are we still allowed to reference the hot/crazy matrix around here? Between stealing four figures worth of underwear and blasting someone in the parking lot on the way out, I think we have a reasonably good estimation of where she is on the Y axis.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jax - Victoria's Secret (Lyrics)
Youtube cCw3y89VXgA
 
