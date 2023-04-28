 Skip to content
(CBC) Weeners Man from Dildo takes picture of iceberg shaped like... well, you can probably guess   (cbc.ca) divider line
13
BlakCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tip fell off :(
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nature has a sense of humor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And that's only 1/10th of its size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's like rain on your wedding day.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damn
i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strapp3r
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
subby's mom thinkin' 'bout a road-trip...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strapp3r
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
and that is in cold water

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
abmoraz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A Night in Dildo - Arrogant Worms
Youtube 5Ssrm-aLGNw
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So contrary to my previous beliefs, there IS a God.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BlakCat: The tip fell off :(


Clarke and Dawe - The Front Fell Off
Youtube 3m5qxZm_JqM
 
