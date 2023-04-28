 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Florida Man asks if he can have a drug screen done on the guy he killed because maybe that will help his Stand Your Ground defense. Judge says No   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    Florida, Law, Weapon, Precedent, Prosecutor, Assault, Firearm, Murder, Lawsuit  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not just the victim, but the defendant wants the witnesses to be drug tested too.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wow, this dude's hardcore. He pees on his own building then wastes a motherfarker. Geez.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another idiot that would be living a quiet life, free of murder charges if not for falling for gun manufacturer's marketing.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That defense only works for law enforcement.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we maybe all agree that "Stand Your Ground" just might violate the Constitution just a tiny little bit?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Another idiot that would be living a quiet life, free of murder charges if not for falling for gun manufacturer's marketing.


How can anyone defy this kind of marketing?

musingthemysteries.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Brewer said it appeared that Hughes was going to pull something from his waistband," a Key West police detective wrote in a report obtained by WPLG. "Brewer could not identify exactly what was aggressive or threatening about Hughes' behavior and denied having seen Hughes in possession of any weapons."

That line of reasoning only works if you're a police officer.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If the shooter was a cop.....
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Judge says....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Judge says, "What do you think you are? A cop?"
 
Bslim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
am22.mediaite.comView Full Size


JFC, this dude is oozing asshole, violent dipshiat energy.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Can we maybe all agree that "Stand Your Ground" just might violate the Constitution just a tiny little bit?


I can't see how.  Murder isn't even mentioned in the constitution, IIRC.  It would be one of the many things the constitution expected each individual states to set their own rules for, such as Stand Your Ground being a defense of such.

/the constitution is a mess
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: That defense only works for law enforcement.


I completely agree.

But I don't find it surprising that NRA/MAGAts would draw the same conclusion: if cops can get away with shooting unarmed black Americans, immigrants or the poor then why can't us gun lovin' and law abidin' 'Muricans?

Yee! Haw!
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bslim: [am22.mediaite.com image 850x444]

JFC, this dude is oozing asshole, violent dipshiat energy.


Just a standard case of GQP crazy eyes.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But that pee was coming right at him.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This asshat who shot the unarmed man was drunk at the time. The victim's family has filed a lawsuit against this asshat as well.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Smearing the victim is police 101. They will lie about what happened, drug test the corpse for everything, scour the victim's social media for incriminating pictures or posts, then run a full background check so they can flaunt any past transgression, no matter how small. Meanwhile, the officer will not be drug screened, their background and media will be professionally scrubbed, and they'll be given a paid vacation while a lawyer coaches them and covers for them.

This asshat must have thought he was a cop, forgetting the truth: he's "little people".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jvl
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Can we maybe all agree that "Stand Your Ground" just might violate the Constitution just a tiny little bit?


No. Both conservatives and liberals imagine that Stand Your Ground laws mean far more than one might think.  Shoot someone for ringing your doorbell? Not covered by SYG. Shooting Treyvon Martin? Not covered by SYG. Shooting a jackass drunk who is not threatening anybody? Not covered.

SYG just means that in certain circumstances you are not legally required to retreat. But you still must reasonably fear for your life before engaging lethal self-defense mode. In theory, without these laws a prosecutor could say "well you could have outrun the person trying to murder you so now I'm going to charge you with murder."

I don't think SYG is really a big deal. It's really just a bandaid over an imaginary problem that pretty much never happens outside of ammosexual fever-dreams.
 
There I Was [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This guy is a complete and total asshole, and in Key West is a well-known alcoholic with some breathtaking anger management issues. His father, Bud, is in his 90s and is a billionaire. Preston is a worthless d-bag who has accomplished not much with the possible exception of beating his domestic partner and threatening her with a gun. The kid he shot was the son of the football coach at Key West High School and was loved in this community. In shitty news for Preston, his father had turned over control of the family business and its many assets to Preston a couple of months before the murder. The victim's family is suing Preston in civil court, and here's hoping they get some big bags of cash. Preston won't need that much money to keep himself stocked up with jailhouse commissary treats for the rest of his miserable life.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Poor shooter wasnt a cop, otherwise he'd have half the GOP defending him.
 
