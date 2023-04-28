 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   The Holy Land, a religious theme park that was located near Disney, is being demolished. Meatball Ron already surveying the land for a new prison   (clickorlando.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

334 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2023 at 1:56 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making an emergency room from a religion theme park?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there was a religious themed park in Florida, I would have expected it to be based off of hell.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: If there was a religious themed park in Florida, I would have expected it to be based off of hell.


Well, it is apparently a hole in the ground right now... So there's that.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You could watch a singing and dancing Jesus get crucified every hour, on the hour!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One day a year, the religious park would open its doors for free, which allowed it to keep the tax exempt status. That, right there, is complete bullshiat. And what does that tell you that even without paying taxes they still couldn't keep it afloat. Never heard of it. I'm sure it sucked.
 
evilRhino [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Florida under DeSantis is so fill of crime, he needs to build a prison next to their biggest tourist park full of children.
 
wozzeck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
During its run, the biblical park brought in hundreds of people every year for its annual free admission day. The free admission day would allow the organization to keep its tax-exempt status.

HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHA

HA
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Orlando's Abandoned Religious Theme Park: The Controversial History of the Holy Land Experience
Youtube HtYpBo-3jas
 
nytmare
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Hey kids, we're going to Orlando!"

"Yay!" "Wait, this isn't Disney World"

"Uh no, we're going in to Holy Land Experience, where you can learn about Jesus by looking at plastic statues and reading bible verses"

"Fark you, Dad"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: If there was a religious themed park in Florida, I would have expected it to be based off of hell.


It was owned by the grifters that ran Trinity Broadcasting..Jan and Paul Crouch.The ones where the old man was closeted and having an affair with his chauffer, and the wife was buying special RV's for their dogs to travel in. They also hid abuse of children, which caused a huge lawsuit that has pretty much broken up their scams since grandma and grandpa grifter died. The founders might have been two of the most tacky, disgusting, grifters and enablers of other grifters that came out of the 70s/80's..They were some of the
original "prosperity gospel" scammers who had ZERO remorse from stealing the last dollar from old people
so they could have it for more hair dye.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can you imagine having studied theater and this is the only gig you could get?
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I dunno, a prison close to the Mall of Millennia might not be THAT bad an idea.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nytmare: "Hey kids, we're going to Orlando!"

"Yay!" "Wait, this isn't Disney World"

"Uh no, we're going in to Holy Land Experience, where you can learn about Jesus by looking at plastic statues and reading bible verses"

"Fark you, Dad"


Wife: You know, there won't be any hanky panky going on while we stay at the Holy Land Hotel.
Husband: What?
Wife: It's un-moral and I don't want Jesus watching.
Husband: Ok kids, change of plans, we're going to Disney!
Kids: yeah!!!!
 
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: If there was a religious themed park in Florida, I would have expected it to be based off of hell.

It was owned by the grifters that ran Trinity Broadcasting..Jan and Paul Crouch.The ones where the old man was closeted and having an affair with his chauffer, and the wife was buying special RV's for their dogs to travel in. They also hid abuse of children, which caused a huge lawsuit that has pretty much broken up their scams since grandma and grandpa grifter died. The founders might have been two of the most tacky, disgusting, grifters and enablers of other grifters that came out of the 70s/80's..They were some of the
original "prosperity gospel" scammers who had ZERO remorse from stealing the last dollar from old people
so they could have it for more hair dye.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 256x197]


You know, I would always see them when flipping channels, but I never knew who they were.

Now I feel bad for not getting a cake when they died and went to hell.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Can you imagine having studied theater and this is the only gig you could get?


As you grow older and older awaiting the sweet release of death ☠☠ 💀💀
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why build an emergency room? Just keep Holy Land and people can go there and pray to get better.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It wasn't controversial, it was just grift.  Patrons literally arguing with each other about whether Jesus would return riding Pegasus or a Harley FatBoy.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hope they build a prison that's hastily constructed and easy to escape, but the only good path is through Jungle Cruise and down Main Street USA with all the cops chasing you.   That would make for some good occasional YouTubing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Patrons literally arguing with each other about whether Jesus would return riding Pegasus or a Harley FatBoy.


Segway. He looks like he would enjoy a Segway.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.