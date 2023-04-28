 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Wisconsin school district: Yes, the band teacher used racial slurs and was sexist, but since that doesn't rise to the level of discrimination or harassment we're reinstating him as a teacher   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's like me when I'm singing along to Dear Momma at a stop light with my windows rolled down.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He might be just whistling Dixie, but at least he's not in A minor.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"protected classes" like they are a spotted owl or something lol
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So they would be fine with him using n word since he's not discriminating or harassing?
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

covfefe: He might be just whistling Dixie, but at least he's not in A minor.


Your joke was no accidental.
 
BBH
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But yet, the teacher who wanted the class to sing the Dolly Parton song is still out of a job.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We need hate speech laws.
 
