(AZ Family)   It turns out the white residue along the banks of the Salt River is salt   (azfamily.com) divider line
79 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2023 at 2:08 PM (9 minutes ago)



6 Comments     (+0 »)
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it is pretty crazy.  we did a river cleanup last week, at a recreation area about 15-20mi east of Phoenix and it was pretty striking to see.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they well preserved?
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 360x75]

Were they well preserved?


what a sad story.  the river is managed via a series of dams (5-6, between two massive ones and 3-4 smaller ones), and with the winter rains that pounded the West, they had to release a fark-ton of water.  so the river, which is usually bone ass dry, was literally (and still is) raging in parts.  aside from just the size of hte river, in parts there is so much water that you get little whitecaps.  nothing major or technical, but instead of a gentle flow, you're literally seeing whitecaps.  i'ts amazing.

so yeah, Easter Sunday, these two went out without lifejackets.  witnesses say they heard shouting, saw them in the water asking for help.  one guy went to call 911, when he came back, couldn't see them.  their bodies were recovered about 2 weeks later and about 3-4mi downstream.  sad.
 
p51d007
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mulchpuppy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

