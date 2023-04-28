 Skip to content
Great opportunities to make $1000 coming in Denver
28
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally the perfect job for us FARKers!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bah....its for a sex toy company. I'm not into using toys on myself.

Let me know when Pornhub wants to do a study without the toys, just me, their videos, my hand, some lube and a box of tissues.

Actually, better than the tissues, is a warm wash cloth. But, I digress
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1000 per year?  You'd have to be a really stupid wanker to take that (hand) job.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massachusetts led the way in prostate massage toys, Michigan in nipple clamps, Arizona in wearable couple's vibrators, New York in bed restraints, Ohio in sex dolls, Pennsylvania in butt plugs, and Texas in clitoral suction simulators. Wyoming purchased the fewest sex products last year.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GET IN LINE!
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be proud, knowing I was a key piece in the creation of the Weapons Of Ass Destruction starter kit
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I can get paid because people want to analyze me fapping
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Massachusetts led the way in prostate massage toys, Michigan in nipple clamps, Arizona in wearable couple's vibrators, New York in bed restraints, Ohio in sex dolls, Pennsylvania in butt plugs, and Texas in clitoral suction simulators. Wyoming purchased the fewest sex products last year.


That explains a lot
 
IDGAF
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Bah....its for a sex toy company. I'm not into using toys on myself.

Let me know when Pornhub wants to do a study without the toys, just me, their videos, my hand, some lube and a box of tissues.

Actually, better than the tissues, is a warm wash cloth. But, I digress


You are already part of that study; that's part of how video ranking works.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is remote-work an option?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine how sticky the floors are at their offices?
 
Plissken
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I wonder if they'd be willing to pay retroactively
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Somebody needs to tell Bad Dragon..
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can I get back pay for the past twenty some odd years of research?

I can show my work.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

covfefe: Massachusetts led the way in prostate massage toys, Michigan in nipple clamps, Arizona in wearable couple's vibrators, New York in bed restraints, Ohio in sex dolls, Pennsylvania in butt plugs, and Texas in clitoral suction simulators. Wyoming purchased the fewest sex products last year.


That's because farking a dry, gritty, dust-blown tumbleweed is the most sublime experience nature has to offer.
Or so the Wyoming Tourism Board keeps saying.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't get greedy though.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AT DENVER HAS ISSUED AN ORGASM ADVISORY IN OR AROUND THE FOLLOWING AREAS: YOUR MOM.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: I'd be proud, knowing I was a key piece in the creation of the Weapons Of Ass Destruction starter kit


Well, there's a new way to get fired by showing up to work wearing only WOAD...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

IDGAF: You are already part of that study; that's part of how video ranking works.


Huh? I've never noticed any up/down votes for videos. I just thought they captured my viewing habits.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have a friend who's a Denver-based dominatrix. I bet she'll get her sub to sign her up for this.
 
Slypork
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're going to be visiting other cities. Ladies, they planned carefully for the Chicago portion:

Chicago, Illinois
Friday, May 19th:
Millennium Park Campus - near The Bean, 3-7PM
 
TheFoz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Butt stuff?

*clicks article*

jesusnailedtocrossnailedit.jpg
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
OK so how often do the members of the Lovehoney's new Orgasm Advisory Board, get together to "compare notes" Like do they do private retreats, or just a convention hotel. Hell pay my airfare for the trip & I'd let them keep the grand a year.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Is remote-work an option?


You have to come in the office once a week, but after that you're welcome to wank-from-home.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a website back in the day that people could submit video of their O faces to?

Reminded me of that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Wasn't there a website back in the day that people could submit video of their O faces to?


I think this one was submitted...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh my God!
There will be a solid line of cars from St. Louis Missouri all the way to Denver for the rest of our lives! I intend to be somewhere in the middle.
 
