 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patch)   It's ok to yell at your kids. It's ok to yell at the neighborhood kids to get off your lawn. But going a couple streets over, following a school bus and yelling at all the kids gets you arrested   (patch.com) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, Township police, Child abuse, Kevin Daub, Headwater Drive, Child, Authority, Police, person  
•       •       •

211 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2023 at 4:55 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So he wants his house TP-ed this Halloween.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No mention of what the kids did? Are we to believe he followed the bus for no reason? It's possible, I guess.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let me guess, one of the kids gave him the finger from the school bus window...

I've read this thread before...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lsherm: No mention of what the kids did? Are we to believe he followed the bus for no reason? It's possible, I guess.


There's no reason to follow a school bus and yell at kids. None. No matter what they did.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: Let me guess, one of the kids gave him the finger from the school bus window...

I've read this thread before...


He was angry that he wasn't giving the fingering to the kid.

/Check the man's computer!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Lsherm: No mention of what the kids did? Are we to believe he followed the bus for no reason? It's possible, I guess.

There's no reason to follow a school bus and yell at kids. None. No matter what they did.


What if they shot at you and took the bus driver hostage? That might be a reason!
 
Bslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lsherm: No mention of what the kids did? Are we to believe he followed the bus for no reason? It's possible, I guess.


What would you consider an acceptable excuse to go after buses full of school kids? Genuinely curious.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I searched for his name in order to find out more information than the article has, and I can confirm that the legal name Kevin Daub is somehow worse than Chester Molester:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If a school bus drives by and some kid flips me off, I just shoot him a double bird.

Running Scared - Middle Finger Scene (Gregory Hines, Billy Crystal)
Youtube 360tSMPH0xw
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I understand why the man did it. Yelling at clouds gets boring after awhile.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/He wasn't a cop, but this seems more universal.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bslim: Lsherm: No mention of what the kids did? Are we to believe he followed the bus for no reason? It's possible, I guess.

What would you consider an acceptable excuse to go after buses full of school kids? Genuinely curious.


Well I don't know, but if they don't include what the kids did then I can't get any idea where the line is, now can I?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
TOTAL.FARK.com: (12835736) You are a typical middle age man in Georgia. Little kid on a school bus flips your wife off. Do you... let's get right to it... c.) road block the bus and hold it hostage until you get the kid's name and phone number
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bslim: Lsherm: No mention of what the kids did? Are we to believe he followed the bus for no reason? It's possible, I guess.

What would you consider an acceptable excuse to go after buses full of school kids? Genuinely curious.


One kid blowing an other kid?
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: There's no reason to follow a school bus and yell at kids. None. No matter what they did.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
From 10 years ago:

A Medford man was charged with distributing drugs last week after officers found more than 300 prescription pills and $1,273 in cash inside his impounded car, police said Friday.
Kevin Daub, 35, was charged with third-degree distribution of pharmaceutical pills and three counts of possession of drugs.

So probably not the greatest guy.
 
sotua
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: From 10 years ago:

A Medford man was charged with distributing drugs last week after officers found more than 300 prescription pills and $1,273 in cash inside his impounded car, police said Friday.
Kevin Daub, 35, was charged with third-degree distribution of pharmaceutical pills and three counts of possession of drugs.

So probably not the greatest guy.


It's been 10 years. He ran out of drugs and can't cope with them darn kids anymore.
 
TickTurd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.